Musk: Tough Regulations Prevent Tesla From India Entry

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 30 mins 68.21 +1.48 +2.22%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.76 +2.27 +3.01%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.885 -0.018 -0.62%
Mars US 24 hours 68.63 -0.50 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.91 -0.46 -0.63%
Urals 17 hours 72.39 -0.11 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 7 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 7 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Mexican Basket 6 days 62.99 -2.94 -4.46%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.885 -0.018 -0.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 6 days 75.43 -1.30 -1.69%
Murban 6 days 78.28 -1.25 -1.57%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.24 -1.32 -1.87%
Basra Light 6 days 74.70 -2.24 -2.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.43 -1.53 -2.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Girassol 2 days 74.43 -1.23 -1.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.91 -0.46 -0.63%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.07 -0.72 -1.68%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.48 -1.15 -2.41%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.73 -1.15 -1.75%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.83 -1.15 -1.69%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.58 -1.15 -1.99%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.48 -1.15 -2.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.48 -1.15 -2.03%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.98 -1.15 -1.91%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.23 -1.15 -1.76%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.48 -1.15 -1.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 7 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Giddings 17 hours 58.50 +1.50 +2.63%
ANS West Coast 6 days 74.34 -2.72 -3.53%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 62.16 +1.48 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 66.11 +1.48 +2.29%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 66.11 +1.48 +2.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 64.66 +1.48 +2.34%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.00 -1.25 -2.15%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.99 -1.15 -1.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 min A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 1 hour Challenge for Petroleo Brasileiro: Brazil Oil Workers Begin Strike In New Blow To Government
  • 7 hours Trump Again Expresses Regret For Choosing Jeff Sessions As Attorney General
  • 2 hours Solar Panels Toxic Waste
  • 5 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 6 hours Democrats Urge Trump to ‘Stand Up to OPEC’ Amid Rising Oil Prices
  • 1 hour The OILPRO.COM Pundits have regrouped !
  • 14 mins Are Renewable Subsidies Killing Nuclear?
  • 54 mins API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 7 hours Who is hacking my house?
  • 10 hours Banks are lending to coal projects again!
  • 10 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 9 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 8 hours Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 6 hours Only 1/4 of Top Permian Producers Made Money in Q1 - Despite Higher Oil Prices
  • 6 hours Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Alt Text

Increasing WTI-Brent Spread Points At Higher Crude Prices

The quickly rising price of…

Alt Text

How Does Oil Impact Bond Markets

Oil prices and 10Y yields…

Alt Text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

Electric vehicle domination might still…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Musk: Tough Regulations Prevent Tesla From India Entry

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 30, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Tesla assembly line

Tesla has not started making electric vehicles in India yet because of some challenging government regulations, Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

Replying to a user commenting on a map of Tesla Superchargers that Musk tweeted last week, the EV maker’s chief executive wrote on Wednesday:

“Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately. Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should.”

In May last year, Musk tweeted “Maybe I’m misinformed, but I was told that 30% of parts must be locally sourced and the supply doesn’t yet exist in India to support that.”

A month later, in June, Tesla’s CEO said that he was “In discussions with the government of India requesting temporary relief on import penalties/restrictions until a local factory is built.”

Fast forward a year, and Musk still thinks that regulations are tough for Tesla to set up local manufacturing in India.

India, like China, has plans for aggressive adoption of EVs, but India’s targets have been considered perhaps too ambitious because of lack of infrastructure. India is said to have scaled back its 2016 plan for all-EV fleet by 2030, and is now aiming for a 30-percent EVs share by 2030, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

In China, Tesla has had some success recently, due to the Chinese relaxing some restrictions on the domestic car market. Related: Oil Prices Could Bounce Back On Geopolitical Risk

Last month, China said that it was removing a limit on foreign ownership of carmaking joint ventures that has been in place since 1994, and that comes as welcome news for Tesla.

Tesla and China were said to disagree over the future ownership of a Tesla factory in Shanghai. China has insisted that all vehicle-manufacturing plants should be joint ventures with local partners, and currently all foreign carmakers must have a Chinese partner to manufacture vehicles locally. But Tesla wanted to have full ownership of the future factory. The removal of the foreign ownership cap for EV and plug-in hybrid car manufacturers as early as this year would benefit Tesla, which registered earlier this month a new electric car firm in Shanghai, waiting for the foreign ownership limit to be scrapped, according to a filing that Reuters has seen.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Court: Petrobras Strike Is Illegal

Next Post

The World’s Emerging Oil Storage Hub
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing
‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

 Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

 Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

 Permian Growth Is Reaching Its Limits

Permian Growth Is Reaching Its Limits

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com