The Wildcard For Oil Markets Next Week

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.80 -0.42 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.47 -0.41 -0.47%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.43 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.511 -0.227 -3.37%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.320 -0.022 -0.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 76.32 +2.92 +3.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.320 -0.022 -0.95%

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.52 +1.27 +1.60%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.86 -1.40 -1.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.98 +2.11 +2.58%
Graph down Basra Light 367 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.36 +2.59 +3.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.37 +1.81 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1827 days 52.62 +0.95 +1.84%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 59.97 +0.67 +1.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 83.37 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 81.62 +0.67 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 78.77 +0.67 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 76.77 +0.67 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 85.72 +0.67 +0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 75.07 +0.67 +0.90%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

All Charts
EU Nears Price Cap Agreement On Russian Seaborne Oil

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

The Wildcard For Oil Markets Next Week

By Editorial Dept - Dec 02, 2022, 6:37 AM CST
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up late in the session on Thursday but off its intraday high. Prices have been supported throughout the session by a weaker U.S. Dollar, tight U.S. supply and hopes for improved fuel demand in China after COVID-19 curbs were eased in two major cities.

The prospect of a lower price cap on Russian oil is also lending support, analysts said. European Union governments tentatively agreed on Thursday on a $60 cap on Russian sea-borne oil, an EU diplomat said.

The wildcard is OPEC+, which holds a virtual meeting on Dec. 4 to discuss policy.

Technically, January WTI crude oil futures are in a position to post a potentially bullish closing price reversal bottom. This won’t change the trend to up, but if confirmed next week, it could trigger the start of a 2 to 3 week counter-trend rally.

US Dollar Hits Four-Month Low

The U.S. Dollar dipped to 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates.

A weaker greenback tends to increase foreign demand for dollar-denominated crude oil.

China Eases Zero-COVID Strategy

Optimism over Chinese oil demand recovery was lifted on Wednesday when the cities of Guangzhou and Chongqing announced the easing of COVID curbs. This took place a day…

Oil Analysts Are More Divided Than Ever
