The U.S. to Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.01 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.73 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.54 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.667 -0.016 -0.95%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.739 +0.012 +0.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.79 -0.40 -0.46%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.79 -0.40 -0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.62 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.56 -0.47 -0.55%
Chart Mars US 140 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.739 +0.012 +0.44%

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.42 -0.69 -0.80%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.30 -0.69 -0.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.42 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph down Basra Light 843 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.24 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 87.62 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.62 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.09 -0.46 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.56 -0.47 -0.55%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 296 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 66.42 -0.20 -0.30%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 83.22 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.47 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 76.07 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 73.82 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 73.82 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 73.32 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 82.07 -0.20 -0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 73.72 -0.20 -0.27%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.79 -0.40 -0.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.55 -0.61 -0.78%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.30 -0.61 -0.85%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.55 -1.03 -1.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 76.40 -0.61 -0.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 77.55 -0.61 -0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.55 -0.61 -0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.50 -0.75 -0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 -1.75 -2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.11 +0.75 +0.87%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 8 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Oil Giant Delays Platform Repairs Despite Methane Leaks

Record Profits Bring $120 Billion Cash Bonanza To Commodity Traders

Record Profits Bring $120 Billion Cash Bonanza To Commodity Traders

The commodity trading industry currently…

Oil Industry Executives Say Oil Demand Is Beating Forecasts

Oil Industry Executives Say Oil Demand Is Beating Forecasts

Oil industry leaders are revising…

Hopes of a Gaza Ceasefire Are Putting Oil Prices Under Pressure

Hopes of a Gaza Ceasefire Are Putting Oil Prices Under Pressure

Hopes of a Gaza ceasefire…

The U.S. to Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

By Editorial Dept - Mar 22, 2024, 9:58 AM CDT
Biden

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

With his campaign for re-election in full swing, Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro has managed to get lawmakers to approve the creation of a new state out of Guyana’s oil-rich Essequibo region, where ExxonMobil and partners have discovered 11 billion barrels of oil to date. This is likely another empty campaign stunt on the part of Maduro. Maduro also stepped up his campaign to destroy the opposition ahead of elections, ordering the arrest of nine more opposition figures this week, making the total of arrests now at 30. All nine were staffers for opposition presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado, who has been barred from running. The trumped-up charges against those arrested are related to an alleged criminal conspiracy to plot a coup.

After unsurprisingly winning elections last weekend, Putin this week launched Russia’s biggest missile attack on Kyiv to date. It was the first take on Kyiv in well over a month. While garnering plenty of headlines, however, the attack led to no casualties (that we know of so far) but wounded more than a dozen people and caused damage to various buildings, including residential. Ukraine claimed to have shot down all incoming missiles, blaming the damage on debris from the defense action. At the same time, Kyiv is increasingly dealing with cracks in its global support network, which this week led to rumors that Zelensky is preparing to scrap his blacklist of companies still working…

