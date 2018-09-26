The U.S. Will Ensure A “Well Supplied Oil Market”

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 71.62 -0.66 -0.91%
Brent Crude 11 mins 80.79 -0.47 -0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.979 -0.079 -2.58%
Mars US 22 hours 76.08 +1.00 +1.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.44 +1.63 +2.07%
Urals 3 days 76.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.70 +0.22 +0.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.70 +0.22 +0.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 83.65 +2.35 +2.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 72.40 +1.05 +1.47%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.979 -0.079 -2.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 80.10 +1.91 +2.44%
Murban 2 days 83.10 +2.26 +2.80%
Iran Heavy 2 days 77.38 +2.22 +2.95%
Basra Light 2 days 81.50 +1.53 +1.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 82.10 +1.90 +2.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 83.65 +2.35 +2.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 83.65 +2.35 +2.89%
Girassol 2 days 83.09 +2.32 +2.87%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.44 +1.63 +2.07%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 38.27 -1.49 -3.75%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.78 -0.30 -0.97%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.28 +0.20 +0.32%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.43 +0.20 +0.28%
Sweet Crude 2 days 46.03 -1.05 -2.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 44.28 +0.20 +0.45%
Peace Sour 2 days 44.28 +0.20 +0.45%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.28 -4.80 -7.86%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 54.53 -0.55 -1.00%
Central Alberta 2 days 45.28 +0.20 +0.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.70 +0.22 +0.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Giddings 3 days 62.50 +1.50 +2.46%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.08 +0.80 +1.02%
West Texas Sour 3 days 66.03 +1.30 +2.01%
Eagle Ford 3 days 69.98 +1.30 +1.89%
Eagle Ford 3 days 69.98 +1.30 +1.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.53 +1.30 +1.93%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Buena Vista 2 days 79.79 +0.20 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 9 minutes The Warning Lights: Full-Blown Trade War Would Cost Jobs, Growth And Stability
  • 14 minutes So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 4 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 3 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 1 day Lucid Motors Partners With Electrify America For ‘Ultra-Fast’ Charging
  • 3 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 1 min Tesla’s Powerpack Battery in Australia Made up to $17 Million
  • 1 min US to Start Exporting LNG to Germany in 4 Years Tops
  • 14 hours Barrick to Buy Randgold
  • 1 day Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 21 hours The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 3 hours Advance Cushing Inventory Data
  • 1 hour Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 1 day Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 22 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely

Breaking News:

Bolton: U.S. Will Be “Aggressive and Unwavering” On Iran Oil Sanctions

Alt Text

Russia Inks Huge Deal With World’s Top LNG Importer

In its latest move to…

Alt Text

Russia Tells Washington To Leave Iran Alone

Russia has spoken out against…

Alt Text

Iraq’s Oil Production Problem

Iraq has a potential oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The U.S. Will Ensure A “Well Supplied Oil Market”

By Irina Slav - Sep 26, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Rig

“We will ensure prior to the reimposition of our sanctions that we have a well supplied oil market,” the special U.S. envoy for Iran, Brian Hook told the United Nations General Assembly yesterday. Hook, however, did not go into any detail as to how exactly this will happen. Even so, oil prices briefly subsided, helped by what some called a “surprising” build in U.S. oil inventories as estimated by the American Petroleum Institute.

Earlier this week, prices spiked, with Brent hitting US$81 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on the back of clear signals from Saudi Arabia and Russia that they have no immediate intention of increasing production further.

“Given the numbers we saw today, that (an output increase in 2019) is highly unlikely unless we have surprises on the supply and demand,” Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said last weekend during the OPEC+ meeting in Algeria.

“Oil demand will be declining in the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year. So far, we have decided to stick to our June agreements,” Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak added. Related: How The EU Is Helping Iran Skirt Sanctions

The United States last month said it will release 11 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, to be sold in November and December, but this amount is more than modest in the context of global demand. India’s daily import rate last year alone stood at 4.4 million barrels, and it has grown since then. It could, however, curb the rise in domestic gas prices at a very sensitive time for the government: midterm elections.

Besides raising its own exports—at a cost—and convincing OPEC to pump more, there isn’t much Washington could do to ensure ample oil supply to replace lost Iranian barrels. In the meantime, the EU is setting up a mechanism to continue buying Iranian crude and keep the nuclear deal in place, and has invited outside partners to join it in these efforts. How much weight would Hook’s assurance have with European leaders as a way of swaying them away from continuing to do business with Iran is highly uncertain.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Markets Unimpressed By Small Crude Build
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Meeting Sets Oil Markets Up For A Price Spike

OPEC Meeting Sets Oil Markets Up For A Price Spike
Iran Starts Air Force Drills Near The World’s Crucial Oil Chokepoint

Iran Starts Air Force Drills Near The World’s Crucial Oil Chokepoint

 How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Iran: We Won’t Let OPEC Boost Production

Iran: We Won’t Let OPEC Boost Production

 $100 Oil Is A Distinct Possibility

$100 Oil Is A Distinct Possibility

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com