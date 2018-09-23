Venezuela Can Wreck U.S.-Chinese Relations

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 70.78 +0.46 +0.65%
Brent Crude 2 days 78.24 +0.02 +0.03%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.974 +0.010 +0.34%
Mars US 2 days 73.18 +0.36 +0.49%
Opec Basket 4 days 77.13 +0.07 +0.09%
Urals 3 days 76.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.57 -1.31 -1.66%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.57 -1.31 -1.66%
Bonny Light 3 days 79.48 -0.12 -0.15%
Mexican Basket 4 days 68.88 -1.32 -1.88%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.974 +0.010 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 77.00 -0.32 -0.41%
Murban 3 days 79.64 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 3 days 73.38 +0.01 +0.01%
Basra Light 3 days 77.64 +0.19 +0.25%
Saharan Blend 3 days 78.38 +0.01 +0.01%
Bonny Light 3 days 79.48 -0.12 -0.15%
Bonny Light 3 days 79.48 -0.12 -0.15%
Girassol 3 days 78.88 -0.12 -0.15%
Opec Basket 4 days 77.13 +0.07 +0.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 37.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.32 +0.55 +1.85%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 61.32 +0.55 +0.91%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 70.47 -0.45 -0.63%
Sweet Crude 4 days 51.07 +2.30 +4.72%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.32 -0.45 -0.94%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.32 -0.45 -0.94%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.32 -0.45 -0.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.07 -0.45 -0.80%
Central Alberta 4 days 49.32 -0.45 -0.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 77.57 -1.31 -1.66%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 67.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 3 days 61.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 78.72 +1.10 +1.42%
West Texas Sour 3 days 64.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 3 days 68.68 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 3 days 68.68 -0.02 -0.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 67.23 -0.02 -0.03%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Buena Vista 4 days 78.31 -0.32 -0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 9 minutes Time For Reaction: Trump Presses OPEC to Reduce Prices as Crude Trades Near $80
  • 15 minutes Nothing new in Middle East? Iran Puts On 'Show Of Strength' Military Exercise In Gulf
  • 21 mins Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 5 hours So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 7 mins Why Are the Maldives Still above Sea Level?
  • 4 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 1 day Robots Roam the Seafloor Looking for Mineral Resources
  • 17 hours Freedom Of Internet: Google Plans Censored Version Of Search Engine In China!
  • 12 hours Toyota Agreed To Add Android Auto To Its Vehicles
  • 5 hours Praise for Alberta
  • 3 mins Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 1 day Transition Time: Volkswagen Announces "Electric for All" Campaign
  • 1 day Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 6 hours Jan's Electric bike replaces electric cars
  • 4 hours Regime For Regime: China Says Willing To Provide Venezuela With What Help It Can
  • 1 day Impeachment and stock market

Breaking News:

Canada Orders New Review Of Trans Mountain Pipeline In Bid To Revive Project

Alt Text

Did Venezuela Just Lose A Key Ally?

Venezuela is running out of…

Alt Text

Venezuela Rakes In $735 Million From El Petro Proceeds

Venezuela claims to have generated…

Alt Text

Maduro Tightens Grip On PDVSA As Production Plunges

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. South America
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Venezuela Can Wreck U.S.-Chinese Relations

By Irina Slav - Sep 23, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Maduro PDVSA

When the New York Times earlier this month reported that President Trump had met with Venezuelan military officers unhappy with the country’s government to discuss a coup against Nicolas Maduro, some observers of the events in the South American country probably winced. The implications of a U.S. military intervention in Venezuela would be way too severe for comfort. In fact, it might aggravate an already regionally spreading crisis. Besides aggravating the crisis, any more severe blow to Venezuela might well put Washington at further odds with Beijing.

An international relations expert from the University of Kent recently wrote in a story for The Conversation that said, “If he makes good on these words, Trump’s coercive approach could have severe implications for a crisis that has grown increasingly regional in scope.”

Rubrick Biegon noted that this is not the first time Washington has taken such an uncompromising stance towards Caracas, recalling the George W. Bush administration’s involvement in an attempted regime change against Hugo Chavez in the early 2000s. The attempt ended up cementing Chavez’ grip on power, and the likelihood of this repeating now is equally high: Latin Americans, suffice to say, are not the greatest Trump fans in the world, and that goes double for Venezuela.

But there is another danger here as well if the Trump administration decides to go forward with military involvement: relations between the United States and China might be affected as well.

China is the most generous backer of Maduro’s government. Just this month, Beijing agreed to extend a US$5-billion lifeline to Caracas, with China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman saying in a statement, “The domestic situation is getting better and Venezuela’s government is actively promoting economic and financial reform.”

This is a pretty strong indication that Beijing would not look kindly to a forced regime change in Venezuela, not while it gets Venezuelan crude at a hefty discount, especially with the Iran sanctions due in less than two months. Related: Canada Boosts Oil Exports To The U.S.

In a certain sense, it’s all about oil, as are many conflicts. Some observers have argued that Washington’s hostility towards Caracas is motivated by the desire to take control of the world’s largest oil reserves, conveniently located in the States’ “backyard”. Indeed, despite numerous reports that President Trump is mulling over the suspension of Venezuelan oil imports, he has not yet made good on his word, partly because of the humanitarian implications of such a move, and partly because Venezuelan crude is still needed.

Meanwhile, China is pursuing its own energy security by expanding its presence in oil fields around the world. Venezuela is a natural focal point for such an expansion. During his visit in Beijing this month, President Maduro said that Venezuela will increase its crude oil exports to China to a million barrels daily, helped by the US$5 billion from China. What’s more, the head of CNPC will soon visit Venezuela to finalize the negotiations for the increased oil exports. At 1 million bpd, these would constitute almost everything that Venezuela is currently producing, which is 1.2 million bpd.

China has already spent US$65 billion on financial help for Caracas over the last ten years. Much of it has been repaid, but Caracas still owes some US$20 billion to its ally. Any attempt by Washington to force a regime change and cut China’s access to Venezuelan oil would provoke a quick reaction.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Crackdown Looms As Maduro Survives Assassination Attempt
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Jump On Saudi Arabia’s $80 Claim

Oil Prices Jump On Saudi Arabia’s $80 Claim
Iran Starts Air Force Drills Near The World’s Crucial Oil Chokepoint

Iran Starts Air Force Drills Near The World’s Crucial Oil Chokepoint

 Why WTI Could Crash In The Coming Weeks

Why WTI Could Crash In The Coming Weeks

 Iran Sanctions Are Damaging The Dollar

Iran Sanctions Are Damaging The Dollar

 Iran: We Won’t Let OPEC Boost Production

Iran: We Won’t Let OPEC Boost Production

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com