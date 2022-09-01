The U.S. Power Grid Can’t Support Its Climate Pledges

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.76 -2.79 -3.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.49 -3.15 -3.29%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.39 -1.66 -1.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.240 +0.113 +1.24%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.391 -0.040 -1.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 87.85 -2.04 -2.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.391 -0.040 -1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 97.36 -5.27 -5.13%
Graph down Murban 1 day 98.36 -5.19 -5.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 95.49 -2.31 -2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 275 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 96.08 -3.08 -3.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.65 -2.77 -2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 68.61 -2.43 -3.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 75.45 -2.09 -2.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 91.70 -2.09 -2.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 89.95 -2.09 -2.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 87.85 -2.09 -2.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 85.00 -2.09 -2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 85.00 -2.09 -2.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 87.10 -2.09 -2.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 90.65 -2.09 -2.25%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 85.30 -2.09 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 79.50 -2.25 -2.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 6 hours "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 6 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Californians Urged Not To Charge Their EVs During Heatwave

Nuclear Power Is Staging A Remarkable Comeback

Nuclear Power Is Staging A Remarkable Comeback

Nuclear power is set for…

FAANG 2.0: The Energy Crisis Is Ushering In A New Era Of Growth Stocks

FAANG 2.0: The Energy Crisis Is Ushering In A New Era Of Growth Stocks

The war in Ukraine and…

Kurdistan Could Soon Lose Half Of Its Oil Production 

Kurdistan Could Soon Lose Half Of Its Oil Production 

Kurdistan could lose half its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Power Grid Can’t Support Its Climate Pledges

By Haley Zaremba - Sep 01, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • America’s ailing power grid can’t support the country’s climate pledges.
  • While Texas and California are producing enough renewable energy to share with other regions, surplus clean power is doomed to languish on the grid because of the dated infrastructure. 
  • The U.S. desperately needs to invest into creating “smart grids” that are capable of measuring and regulating a constant in- and outflow of energy.
Join Our Community

The neglected domestic power grid is standing between the United States and its climate pledges. In many parts of the country, most notably Texas, California, and the Southwest, renewable energy plants are producing enough clean, emissions-free energy to share with other regions – but there’s no way to get it there. Instead, surplus clean energy is doomed to languish on the grid where it was produced instead of being sold to where there is demand. This phenomenon has led to the peculiar outcome of negative energy prices in parts of the country in the midst of a global energy crisis. 

It’s been over a year since Oilprice published an article titled “The U.S. Desperately Needs To Modernize Its Power Grid,” and while President Joe Biden’s administration has thrown considerable money and publicity toward the issue, the need is no less desperate today. More than $400 billion have been allocated for clean energy infrastructure and climate initiatives broadly through last year’s infrastructure bill and this month’s Inflation Reduction Act, but a the U.S. needs to spend $360 billion through 2030 and $2.4 trillion by 2050 on energy transmission systems alone in order to keep up with projected renewable energy expansion, according to a Princeton study from December of 2020.

The issue is not just a failure of investment, it’s a failure of vision. That’s according to Jeremy Rifkin, an economist who has advised Democrats and Republicans on power infrastructure, who was interviewed for a recent Bloomberg article on the phenomenon of negative energy prices. Instead of cooperating on a countrywide project to modernize the energy grid and coordinate a smooth clean energy transition, renewable energy projects have been carried out in silos by private enterprises that are not communicating with each other. “The narrative got lost,” Rifkin says. “It’s not about putting in solar and wind, it’s about ‘How do you transform this country?’” He believes that the importance and scale of grid modernization and energy transmission should be something akin to President Dwight Eisenhower’s highways initiative or President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal. Instead, the piecemeal approach that has actually taken place has left a lot of stranded clean energy at a time when energy is in remarkably high demand. According to data and analytics company Yes Energy, wholesale energy prices went negative approximately 200 million distinct times across the seven US grids in 2021. That number is set to skyrocket this year as grid bottlenecks for solar and wind power grow even worse in Texas, California, and the Southwest.

Related: Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Inspection Delayed As Shelling Continues

On the whole, prices this year fell below zero for 6.8% of the time. In the Southwest’s Southwest Power Pool, prices went negative a whopping 17% of the time for the first seven months of 2021. “Prices aren’t falling below zero often enough to meaningfully dent wholesale power costs,” Bloomberg reports. “But the phenomenon is a warning sign that grids aren’t anywhere near ready for a broad shift to renewable power.” The particularly cruel irony is that regions in desperate need of energy are turning back to coal – the dirtiest fossil fuel – while clean, green energy goes to waste on other parts of the nation’s grid system. 

Transmission is not the only issue with the United States’ aging power grid – far from it. Existing grids are designed for one-way energy flow – from a utility to a consumer. But with residential solar panels gaining popularity, more and more energy will be flowing the other way. In order to meet the complex set of demands posed by wide-scale renewable energy adoption, the U.S. will have to invest heavily into creating “smart grids” that are capable of measuring and regulating a constant in- and outflow of energy. 

In this regard, the United States is falling far behind some other countries. In China, for example, where creating a sweeping and transformative energy policy is not hindered by Democracy, we’re seeing the introduction of “flexible green electricity grids.” If the U.S. wants to keep up with the Joneses, it’s going to require a far more sweeping, bi-partisian, and expensive endeavor.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Mysterious Deaths Mount In Russia As Lukoil Chairman Falls From Window
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told
Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity

Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity
Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza

Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza
China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis
Kurdistan Could Soon Lose Half Of Its Oil Production 

Kurdistan Could Soon Lose Half Of Its Oil Production 



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com