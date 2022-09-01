Nuclear Power Could Cut Global Emissions By Half

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.37 -3.18 -3.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.05 -3.59 -3.75%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.39 -1.66 -1.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.170 +0.043 +0.47%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.373 -0.058 -2.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 87.85 -2.04 -2.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.373 -0.058 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 97.36 -5.27 -5.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 98.36 -5.19 -5.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 95.49 -2.31 -2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 276 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 96.08 -3.08 -3.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 98.65 -2.77 -2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 68.61 -2.43 -3.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 75.45 -2.09 -2.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 91.70 -2.09 -2.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 89.95 -2.09 -2.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 87.85 -2.09 -2.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 85.00 -2.09 -2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 85.00 -2.09 -2.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 87.10 -2.09 -2.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 90.65 -2.09 -2.25%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 85.30 -2.09 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.50 -2.25 -2.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 9 hours "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 32 mins Energy Armageddon
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Aramco Set To Take Stake In Renault's Future Thermal Engine Business

Germany Is Finally Rethinking Its Position On Nuclear Power

Germany Is Finally Rethinking Its Position On Nuclear Power

Germany’s Economic Minister Robert Habeck…

Iran’s Nuclear Power Output Curbed By Hot Seawater

Iran’s Nuclear Power Output Curbed By Hot Seawater

Iran’s only nuclear power plant…

Switzerland Scrambles To Keep Nuclear Plants Online

Switzerland Scrambles To Keep Nuclear Plants Online

Switzerland has been planning to…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nuclear Power Could Cut Global Emissions By Half

By Robert Rapier - Sep 01, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • While renewable energy is growing, it still accounts for a small portion of overall energy consumption.
  • Nuclear energy is a scalable power source that produces no carbon emissions while generating electricity.
  • A new report says nuclear power could cut global carbon emissions by half.
Join Our Community

In the previous article Renewable Energy Grew At A Blistering Pace In 2021, I highlighted the inability of renewable energy to keep up with overall energy demand:

“But here is the challenge the world faces. Against the backdrop of the 5.1 exajoule global increase in renewable energy consumption, global energy demand increased by 31.3 exajoules in 2021 — over six times as much.” The renewable energy growth rate has been far greater than that of any other energy category, but renewables are still a relatively small portion of our overall energy consumption. Thus, those huge growth rates aren’t yet translating into enough energy consumption to even stall global fossil fuel consumption growth. That poses a serious challenge when global carbon dioxide emissions continue to climb.

Nuclear power is unique among energy sources. It can be scaled up to very large plants, it is firm power (available upon demand), and it produces no carbon dioxide while generating electricity.

A 2017 paper from the University of Texas identified nuclear and wind power as the power sources with the lowest levelized carbon dioxide emissions (link). The levelized carbon intensity is calculated by dividing a power plants’ emissions over its lifetime by the overall expected electricity output.

Nuclear and wind were respectively 12 and 14 grams of CO2-eq (grams of CO2 equivalent) per kWh of electricity. By contrast, power produced from coal — which is still the world’s largest source of electricity — produces more than 70 times as much CO2-eq per kWh of electricity.

Based on the coal consumption statistics in the lastest BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2022, global coal consumption is responsible for about half of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. Replacing the world’s coal-fired power plants with nuclear plants could reduce carbon dioxide emissions back to levels last seen in the 1970s.

It seems like a no-brainer. So, why aren’t we doing it?

You have to wonder where things would stand today if not for the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster. The world’s appetite for nuclear power had been rising rapidly, right up until that accident dramatically changed the growth trajectory.

Chernobyl substantially impacted the global growth rate of nuclear power, but it was still growing at a respectable rate following Chernobyl. For the next 25 years nuclear power would continue to grow around the world, but it would finally take a significant step back following the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan.

Those two incidents are the difference between a world that has rapidly phased out coal, and one that hasn’t. They contributed to public distrust of nuclear power. It’s understandable. If you see nuclear accidents that cause people to have to permanently abandon their homes on a moment’s notice, of course, people are going to distrust nuclear power. The general public has a fear of radiation that in many cases is irrational.

Related: Californians Urged Not To Charge Their EVs During Heatwave

Although we can’t change the past, we can work to improve the public’s attitude toward nuclear power. It is possible to build, design, and operate nuclear power plants that can’t suffer the kinds of consequences seen in Chernobyl and Fukushima. It is naturally going to take some time to convince a skeptical public of this.

But the stakes are too high. We have to devote energy and resources to doing this. Otherwise, taking a serious bite out of global carbon emissions may be an insurmountable challenge. I say this based on the overall demand growth for energy, and the inability of renewables to even keep up with demand growth.

The lowest-hanging fruit is in the Asia Pacific region, which is already the source of the bulk of the world’s carbon emissions. We need to do everything in our power to help countries like China and India move from coal to nuclear power.

Don’t get me wrong. These countries are building nuclear power plants. But they need to build more, faster. In the next article, I will cover which countries are growing nuclear power, and how the U.S. can help them grow even faster.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Switzerland Scrambles To Keep Nuclear Plants Online

Next Post

Germany Is Finally Rethinking Its Position On Nuclear Power
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told
Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity

Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity
Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza

Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza
China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis
Kurdistan Could Soon Lose Half Of Its Oil Production 

Kurdistan Could Soon Lose Half Of Its Oil Production 



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com