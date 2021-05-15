The U.S. Desperately Needs To Modernize Its Power Grid

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day SellBuy 65.37 +1.55 +2.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day SellBuy 68.71 +1.66 +2.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day SellBuy 2.961 -0.012 -0.40%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day SellBuy 2.036 +0.035 +1.76%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.127 +0.031 +1.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 65.82 -2.14 -3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 65.82 -2.14 -3.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.38 +1.17 +1.77%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 1 day 65.37 +1.55 +2.43%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.127 +0.031 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 65.42 -1.21 -1.82%
Graph down Murban 2 days 65.82 -1.24 -1.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 63.44 +1.08 +1.73%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 68.09 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 67.06 +1.06 +1.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 67.38 +1.17 +1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.38 +1.17 +1.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.97 +0.83 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.01 +1.39 +2.75%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 22 hours 51.02 -2.41 -4.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.82 -2.26 -3.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.22 -2.26 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 22 hours 59.82 -2.06 -3.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 60.02 -2.26 -3.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 63.07 -1.81 -2.79%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 57.92 -2.26 -3.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 65.82 -2.14 -3.15%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 +1.50 +2.48%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 55.75 +1.50 +2.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 67.85 +0.37 +0.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 59.32 +1.55 +2.68%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 63.27 +1.55 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.27 +1.55 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.00 +1.50 +2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 54.00 -2.25 -4.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 70.16 -2.26 -3.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 6 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days .
  • 18 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 22 hours CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 21 hours Joe Biden's Presidency

Breaking News:

UK Climate Boss: World Must End Coal To Save Planet

Oil Prices Rebound As Global Oil Glut Drains

Oil Prices Rebound As Global Oil Glut Drains

Oil prices rebounded on Friday…

Gas Shortages Persist Despite Colonial Pipeline Resumption

Gas Shortages Persist Despite Colonial Pipeline Resumption

Colonial Pipeline reports this morning…

Saudi Arabia To Ship Full Volumes To Asian Oil Buyers

Saudi Arabia To Ship Full Volumes To Asian Oil Buyers

Saudi Arabia will export full…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Modernize Its Power Grid

By Haley Zaremba - May 15, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The United States’ power grids need a major upgrade. The country’s aging grid infrastructure will become a major problem in the not-so-distant future if they aren’t brought up to speed with the nation’s -- and the world’s -- rapidly changing energy landscape. 

As we saw in Texas this winter, grid failures can have serious and even tragic consequences. During the lone star state’s rash of extreme cold weather, millions of Texans were left without power, leaving more than people 40 dead due to exposure to the freezing cold, carbon monoxide poisoning, and other causes stemming from the severe cold snap. In the case of Texas, the issue was a problem of deregulation and lack of oversight rather than one of aging infrastructure, but the incident brought the very real and very important need for nationwide grid scrutiny to the fore, and it did so at an important time for the energy industry as a whole.  The world was already rushing headlong into an increasingly digitized world, but the spread of the novel coronavirus has supercharged that transition, making us more dependent on the energy grid for more aspects of our professional and personal lives than ever before. Already, we are plugged into the grid all day, but in the future, that will be compounded to a degree that may sound ripped out of science fiction. 

“In the future, our vehicles and homes will be in constant conversation with the power grid,” The Verge reported earlier this week. To begin with, as more and more homeowners install solar panels to their residences, our decadeslong one-way relationship with the grid is changing. Instead of just being consumers of power, sold to us by local utilities, we are increasingly becoming producer-consumers (or “prosumers”) just as capable of sending excess energy back to the grid as we are of purchasing it from the grid. And since solar (and wind) is variable, meaning that the amount of energy produced is constantly in flux thanks to weather patterns and that pesky rotation of the Earth, the power grid will have to contend with more variability than ever before thanks to constantly shifting inflow and outflow of electricity. 

Related: Hamas Targets Israeli Oil And Nuclear Facilities With Rocket Attacks

What’s more, as our cars and homes become “smart,” they too will be in constant communication with the grid, sending and receiving data about exactly how much energy is needed at any one time to keep everything running smoothly. Our smart homes will be wired with responsive computing systems like smart thermometers, which will be sending a constant stream of information to the grid to decide exactly how much energy is needed for heating and cooling your home to the perfect temperatures, while your electric vehicle, whether charging in the garage or out on the road, is simultaneously sharing information about when, where, and how much energy it is consuming or expanding at any given moment. 

All of this communication and data-sharing requires a “smart grid.” It also requires a whole lot of energy and infrastructure that we currently do not have, and which we as a nation have been under-investing in for years. But now, it looks like the tide is turning for smart grids, which will have to come to fruition pretty quickly at a considerable scale in order for President Joe Biden’s administration to have any hope of meeting the lofty clean energy goals that its platform rather heavily rests upon. 

Biden’s stated goal of bringing the U.S. power sector up to 100 percent clean energy by 2035 (extremely soon in terms of all the work to be done and extremely tardy in terms of the imperatives set by the Paris climate accord and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) will require much smarter, more energy efficient grids with a serious sense of urgency. 

All of this means that the country’s electricity sector is at a major turning point. As Ben Kroposki, a director at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, told The Verge: “This probably is the most exciting time in the power system history in the last 50 years,” 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Rebound As Global Oil Glut Drains
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money

Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money
Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings

Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings
Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April

Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April
Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale

Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com