Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Bonny Light 1 day 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Opec Basket 1 day 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Mars US 17 hours 87.85 -2.04 -2.27%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.406 -0.025 -1.03%

Marine 1 day 97.36 -5.27 -5.13%
Murban 1 day 98.36 -5.19 -5.01%
Iran Heavy 1 day 95.49 -2.31 -2.36%
Basra Light 275 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 1 day 96.08 -3.08 -3.11%
Bonny Light 1 day 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Bonny Light 1 day 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Girassol 1 day 98.65 -2.77 -2.73%
Opec Basket 1 day 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 68.61 -2.43 -3.42%
Western Canadian Select 9 hours 75.45 -2.09 -2.70%
Canadian Condensate 9 hours 91.70 -2.09 -2.23%
Premium Synthetic 9 hours 89.95 -2.09 -2.27%
Sweet Crude 9 hours 87.85 -2.09 -2.32%
Peace Sour 9 hours 85.00 -2.09 -2.40%
Peace Sour 9 hours 85.00 -2.09 -2.40%
Light Sour Blend 9 hours 87.10 -2.09 -2.34%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 90.65 -2.09 -2.25%
Central Alberta 9 hours 85.30 -2.09 -2.39%

Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Giddings 1 day 79.50 -2.25 -2.75%
ANS West Coast 2 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
West Texas Sour 1 day 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Eagle Ford 1 day 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Eagle Ford 1 day 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Kansas Common 9 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Buena Vista 2 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Russian Shelling Forces Shutdown Of Ukraine Nuclear Reactor

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 01, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Mortar shelling in Zaporizhzhya has forced the shutdown of a reactor in Europe’s largest nuclear plant.
  • The renewed shelling and reported renewed military activity in the area comes just as inspectors from the IAEA are set to head out to inspect the damage.
  • The plant’s operator also said that a backup power supply line used for in-house needs was damaged.
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine has shut down one of its two operational reactors due to mortar shelling from Russian forces that are occupying Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the Ukrainian operator of the facility, Energoatom, said on Thursday.  The renewed shelling and reported renewed military activity in the area comes just as inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are set to head out to inspect the damage at Zaporizhzhya from previous shelling. In early August, intense shelling close to the nuclear power plant raised concerns about the safety of the facility.  

Zaporizhzhya has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February. In the early days of the invasion, Russia shelled the Zaporizhzhya plant, creating concerns about a nuclear disaster ten times bigger than Chernobyl. 

Ukrainian staff are still operating the Zaporizhzhya power plant, but there are Russian occupying forces on the ground.

In a statement today, Energoatom said “Today, September 1, 2022, at 4:57 am, due to another mortar shelling by the russian occupying forces at the Zaporizhzhya NPP site, the emergency protection was activated and the operating power unit 5 was shut down.”  

The plant’s operator also said that a backup power supply line used for in-house needs was damaged. In the transitional mode, the non-operating power unit 2 was de-energized with the start-up of diesel generators. 

Related: The Global Gas Crisis Is Spilling Into The United States

“Power unit 6 keeps operating in the power system of Ukraine and at the same time powers the ZNPP's in-house needs,” the operator said of the last remaining operational reactor.   

Meanwhile, the IAEA inspectors left Kyiv on Wednesday en route to the nuclear power plant, hoping they would be able to set up a permanent mission at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, and that the team of inspectors would be able to talk to the Ukrainian technicians working at Zaporizhzhya. 

But Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russia-installed provisional administration in the area, told Russian news agency Interfax on Tuesday that the IAEA inspectors “should inspect the work at the plant in one day”. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

