The U.S. Navy Is Reviving A Top Secret Surveillance Network

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.11 +0.48 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.41 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.25 +0.80 +0.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.635 +0.025 +0.96%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.576 -0.044 -1.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 88.83 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.576 -0.044 -1.69%

Graph up Marine 12 hours 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 12 hours 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 93.06 -0.48 -0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 661 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.84 -0.30 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.04 -0.34 -0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 115 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 71.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 91.78 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 90.03 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 85.83 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 84.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 93.23 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.86 -0.65 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 85.51 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.00 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 5 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Study Says Metals Mining Exposed Millions Of People To Toxic Waste

Why Oil Stocks Are Lagging Behind Soaring Crude Oil Prices

Musk Meets Erdogan About Potential Tesla Factory

Oil, Gas Drilling Slows To 19-Month Low In U.S.

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

The U.S. Navy Is Reviving A Top Secret Surveillance Network

By Editorial Dept - Sep 22, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
Navy

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

Poland’s state-run refiner is using strategic reserves to artificially keep diesel prices low. It’s selling diesel that it has imported at prices below what it paid, forcing private refiners to stop selling to avoid selling at a loss. The hefty subsidizing has pushed prices down between 8% and 12% while global prices rise and comes just before the October elections. Lower prices at the pump will aid the Law and Justice party that is currently in power.

In response to rising threats from China over Taiwan, the U.S. Navy is reviving a top-secret undersea surveillance network dating back to the 1950s. The multi-billion-dollar project will modernize a network of underwater acoustic spy cables and outfit surveillance ships with the latest technology.

Renewed armed conflict earlier this week between ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh led to a truce deal on Wednesday, though ethnic Armenians have demanded security guarantees before handing over their weapons. On Wednesday, Azerbaijan declared it had retaken the region.

In Ukraine, a new wave of Russian strikes has targeted the country’s national power grid, cutting power in five regions in a campaign reminiscent of those in the winter of 2022. The strikes come as Zelensky meets with U.S. lawmakers in Washington to drum up more support.

Market Movers

Gazprom will perform routine preventative maintenance on the Power of Siberia…

