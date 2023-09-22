Russia's Fuel Export Ban Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.66 +1.03 +1.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.11 +0.81 +0.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.00 +0.55 +0.58%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.663 +0.053 +2.03%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.635 +0.015 +0.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.90 -1.36 -1.46%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.90 -1.36 -1.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.82 -1.18 -1.22%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 88.83 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.635 +0.015 +0.57%

Graph up Marine 8 hours 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 8 hours 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 93.06 -0.48 -0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 661 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.84 -0.30 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.04 -0.34 -0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.82 -1.18 -1.22%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 114 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 71.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 91.78 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 90.03 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 85.83 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 84.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 93.23 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.90 -1.36 -1.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.76 -0.92 -1.05%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.51 -0.92 -1.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.16 -0.92 -1.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.76 -0.92 -1.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.76 -0.92 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.75 -1.00 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

Russia's Fuel Export Ban Pushes Oil Prices Higher

By Michael Kern - Sep 22, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT
Exports

Russia's recent decision to restrict its diesel and gasoline exports has pushed oil prices higher, countering economic concerns sparked by the Fed's recent reiteration of its “higher for longer” interest rate policy.

oil prices

Production

Oil

oil

oil

Oil

gasoline

Gasoline

Friday, September 22nd, 2023

Russia’s decision to ban fuel exports for an undetermined period boosted diesel prices again, with Europe seeing a whopping $45 per metric tonne day-to-day surge on its middle distillates. The rise in distillates also pushed oil prices higher, countering the downward pressure caused by economic concerns. While the US Fed reiterated its “higher for longer” interest rate policy, Europe is almost certain to head into contraction in Q3. The worsening macroeconomic outlook has kept oil prices largely unchanged compared to a week ago, with ICE Brent still hovering around $94 per barrel. 

Russia Bans Fuel Exports. The Russian government has temporarily banned exports of gasoline and diesel to all countries apart from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, in order to stabilize runaway fuel prices that have been hitting record highs almost every day in September. 

Chevron Accepts Tribunal’s Brokered Deal. US oil major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) announced it had accepted recommendations from Australia’s labor arbitrage tribunal to end its dispute with trade unions at its Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG plants, as the regulator has the power to impose a deal.

Canadian Producers Want Guaranteed Carbon Prices. Canada’s largest carbon capture and storage project, the $12.5 billion Pathways Alliance consortium backed by most of the country’s oil producers, said it will only move forward if the federal government locks in future carbon prices. 

Venezuela Decries Guyana’s Offshore Expansion. Venezuela’s government protested against Guyana’s most recent offshore oil bidding round, saying that whoever participates in the licensing of eight blocks will not have the right to explore the areas as they remain contested by Caracas. 

UK Postpones Strict 2030 Car Mandates. The UK government delayed the country’s ban on new gasoline and diesel cars until 2035 from 2030 and backtracked on previous restrictions on heat pumps and insulation, citing “unacceptable costs” on British households from the hurried energy transition. 

China Buys Big with LNG Megatender. Unipec, the trading arm of China’s state-owned oil firm Sinopec, purchased 23 LNG cargoes in a major spot tender that closed last week, securing at least five cargoes for both November and December with awarded prices some $0.20 per mmBtu above JKM. 

Uranium Rally Might Soar Even Higher. Having soared to $66 per pound, the highest since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, uranium prices are set to continue their unprecedented price rally towards 75-$80/lb amidst supply-side concerns, with UxC predicting a 66 million pound deficit for 2023.

Asian Hydropower Generation Collapses. Hydropower output in Asia’s two largest hydro producers, China and India, has plunged at the fastest rate in decades amid erratic weather and low precipitation, with China down 16% year-on-year whilst India edged lower by 6% compared to 2022.  

White House Ordered to Expand Gulf Auction. A US federal judge ordered the US Department of Interior to expand the area offered in this month’s Gulf of Mexico auctioning, saying the White House’s last-minute decision to cut the lease area by 6 million acres contradicts applicable laws. 

Europe’s Power Grid Needs Modernizing. Europe’s power industry associations warn that the EU’s ambitious energy transition goals would require annual investments in electricity grids all the way to 2050 to be at least 85% higher than they are currently, arguing modernizing grids should have precedence over renewable buildouts. 

Trinidad Clinches Exploration Deal with Majors. Oil majors BP (NYSE:BP) and Shell (LON:SHEL) have reached an agreement with Trinidad and Tobago to explore three completely untapped deepwater blocks – 25a, 25b, and 27 – seeking to ramp up gas supply for their joint Atlantic LNG export project. 

EPA Questions Ethanol Utilization. The EPA’s Science Advisory Board questioned whether corn-based ethanol is better for the environment than conventional fossil fuels, with biofuel-dedicated crops gradually trimming down the amount of land dedicated to food crops since 2007.

Chinese Controls Bring Key Rare Metal Exports Down. After Chinese authorities introduced export controls on two key chip-making rare metals germanium and gallium, total exports of the two metals in August plunged to zero, compared with 13.78 metric tonnes in July.  

US to Ban New Mexico Mining. The Biden administration is proposing to ban mining and oil drilling in northern New Mexico for the next 50 years as part of the White House’s efforts to protect Native American lands, with the Sandoval country having a track record of graphite, gold, and silver deposits.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

