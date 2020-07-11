The U.S. Is Determined To Dominate Global Natural Gas Markets

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 40.55 +0.93 +2.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 43.24 +0.89 +2.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 1.805 +0.026 +1.46%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 41.65 +0.93 +2.28%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
Graph down Urals 2 days 42.80 -0.55 -1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 36.78 -0.67 -1.79%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.805 +0.026 +1.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 43.68 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 3 days 43.93 +0.23 +0.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.52 +0.51 +1.21%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 46.00 -0.71 -1.52%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 42.86 +0.60 +1.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.44 +0.48 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.05 +0.97 +3.45%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 24 hours 31.62 -1.28 -3.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 38.62 -1.28 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 40.02 -1.28 -3.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 24 hours 35.52 -1.28 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 24 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 35.77 -1.28 -3.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 37.12 -1.28 -3.33%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.59 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.50 +0.93 +2.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 44.26 -1.00 -2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 7 minutes Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 1 hour Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 55 mins In a Nutshell...
  • 4 hours Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling
  • 2 days No More Love: Kanye West Breaks With Trump, Claims 2020 Run Is Not A Stunt
  • 2 days Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 3 days A Real Reality Check on "Green Hydrogen"
  • 7 hours Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 2 days Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 9 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 days The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 2 days During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 3 days Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth

Breaking News:

Gazprom’s Hold On European Gas Market Slips

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

China and Iran are adding…

The Largest Oil Inventory Increase In History

The Largest Oil Inventory Increase In History

Oil inventories generally increase in…

Is The Battery Metal Boom Finally Here?

Is The Battery Metal Boom Finally Here?

Battery metals have hit rock…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Is Determined To Dominate Global Natural Gas Markets

By Robert Rapier - Jul 11, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

This article is the third in a series on the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2020. The Review provides a comprehensive picture of supply and demand for major energy sources on a country-level basis. Previous articles covered overall energy consumption and petroleum supply and demand.

Today, I want to cover the production and consumption of natural gas.

Natural gas is the cleanest of the fossil fuels. It is also fastest-growing fossil fuel, with a global 2.6 percent average annual growth rate over the past decade.


In comparison, oil grew at a rate of 1.3 percent over the past decade, and coal grew globally at 0.8 percent. Looking ahead, natural gas is projected to be the only fossil fuel that will see substantial demand growth over the next two decades.


Over the past decade, the U.S. shale gas boom propelled the U.S. into the global lead among natural producers. In 2019, the U.S. held a commanding 23.1 percent share of global natural gas production, well ahead of Russia (17.0 percent) and even the entire Middle East (17.4 percent).

The Top 10 producers of natural gas accounted for 70 percent of the world’s natural gas supply in 2019. U.S. production grew 10.2 percent last year to 89.1 billion cubic feet (BCF) per day, which was 88 percent higher than in 2005. In fact, last year’s production was more than the combined production of any other two countries in any year ever.

Over the past decade, U.S. natural gas production has grown at an average annual rate of 4.4 percent. During that time period, that actually lags the average annual growth rate in Australia (12.1 percent), Qatar (8.3 percent), and China (7.2 percent).

Given that natural gas isn’t as easily transported as oil, it shouldn’t be a huge surprise that there is a lot of overlap between natural gas producers and consumers. The Top 6 consumers of natural gas are all listed among the Top 10 producers as well.


The surge of natural gas production in the U.S. has also launched the U.S. into first place globally in natural gas liquids (NGL) production. The U.S. has a 40 percent global share of NGL production, with most of the NGLs destined for refineries or petrochemical production.

However, because the U.S. consumes most of the natural gas it produces, it lags two other countries in the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG, which is different than NGL). Qatar is in first place globally with a 22.1 percent share of LNG exports, followed by Australia (21.6 percent), the U.S. (9.8 percent), Russia (8.1 percent), and Malaysia (7.2 percent).

But the U.S. is the world’s fastest-growing LNG exporter, with a 40 percent average annual growth rate over the past decade (and a 66 percent increase from 2018 to 2019). For perspective, last year the U.S. was the 3rd largest LNG exporter, but just five years earlier the U.S. ranked 18th globally in LNG exports.

In the next installment, we will examine the world’s coal markets.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Dakota Pipeline Shutdown Could Constrain Crude Exports
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan
Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion
World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage

World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage
Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets

Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets
The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com