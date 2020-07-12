Scientists Find Way To Convert Water Droplets Into Energy

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 40.55 +0.93 +2.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 43.24 +0.89 +2.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 1.805 +0.026 +1.46%
Graph up Mars US 2 days 41.65 +0.93 +2.28%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
Graph down Urals 2 days 42.80 -0.55 -1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 36.78 -0.67 -1.79%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 1.805 +0.026 +1.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 43.68 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 3 days 43.93 +0.23 +0.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.52 +0.51 +1.21%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 46.00 -0.71 -1.52%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 42.86 +0.60 +1.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.44 +0.48 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 29.05 +0.97 +3.45%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.62 -1.28 -3.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 38.62 -1.28 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 40.02 -1.28 -3.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 35.52 -1.28 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 35.77 -1.28 -3.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 37.12 -1.28 -3.33%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.59 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.50 +0.93 +2.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 44.26 -1.00 -2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 7 minutes Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 4 hours Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 2 hours COVID is real now
  • 14 hours In a Nutshell...
  • 19 hours Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling
  • 15 hours Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 2 days Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 5 hours The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 3 days No More Love: Kanye West Breaks With Trump, Claims 2020 Run Is Not A Stunt
  • 1 day Why Oil could hit $100
  • 3 days Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 3 days During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 3 days The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 3 days A Real Reality Check on "Green Hydrogen"

Breaking News:

Gazprom’s Hold On European Gas Market Slips

Is The Battery Metal Boom Finally Here?

Is The Battery Metal Boom Finally Here?

Battery metals have hit rock…

The Battle For Libya’s Oil Heats Up

The Battle For Libya’s Oil Heats Up

The battle for Libya’s oil…

North American Oil And Gas Companies Continue To Go Bankrupt At $40 Oil

North American Oil And Gas Companies Continue To Go Bankrupt At $40 Oil

The rash of oil and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Scientists Find Way To Convert Water Droplets Into Energy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 12, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Scientists have been trying for years to harvest energy from the movement and impact of water droplets and other sources of mechanical energy. Researchers from the University of Twente and South China Normal University said this week that they had managed to design and test a generator of electricity using the movement of water droplets and other mechanical energy.

The new approach to generating electricity is not limited to the mechanical power of droplets only, the researchers say.

“Our method can also be considered for other applications where mechanical energy needs to be converted into electrical energy, for example in wearables, from tidal waves, or for sensing,” says Niels Mendel, one of the authors of the new research published in the Advanced Materials magazine.

The researchers propose the so-called charge trapping?based electricity generator (CTEG) to passively harvest energy from water droplets with high efficiency.

Related: Former Oil Execs To Launch New Hydrogen Investment Fund “By utilizing CTEG, we could overcome important bottlenecks of conventional nanogenerators, namely the low power density, the low and unstable surface charges density along with poor long?term reliability,” the authors of the paper wrote.

The scientists’ novel approach consists of injecting charges into an insulating layer of the electricity generator by using an innovative charging method based on electrowetting. This is the process of modifying the ability of liquids to stay in contact with a solid surface in the electric field. The impact of the droplet generates an electrical current.  

After testing their approach, the researchers succeeded in converting nearly 12 percent – 11.8 percent – of the mechanical energy of the droplet into electrical energy. According to the scientists, this is a significant improvement in efficiency in generating electrical energy from similarly constructed devices.  

The researchers also demonstrated that the energy-harvesting efficiency does not degrade after 100 days, requiring only a single 15-minute charging cycle before long-term application.

The new method of generating electrical energy from mechanical energy is not limited to the droplet-based technology, as the team says, so its potential applications could go beyond using rain, for example, to produce electricity, perhaps at some point in the future.

This novel approach is the latest attempt from scientists to use all available abundant clean resources to generate energy, considering the global drive away from fossil fuels and onto renewable energy sources in order to curb the worst effects of climate change.

Related: Russia Eyes Another Massive Gas Pipeline To China

Research into droplet-based technology for generating electrical energy advanced earlier this year, when a team of U.S. and Hong Kong researchers managed to produce 140 volts of power from one single raindrop. That’s enough to light 100 LED lights for a short while. The team from City University in Hong Kong and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln had spent two years working on the energy density of what they have called a droplet electricity generator, or DEG.

What they did was use the design of field-effect transistors – three-terminal devices that use an electric field to control the flow of electric current through them. Thanks to this design, the energy density of the DEG shot up to over 50 Watts per square meter, which is thousands of times more than the energy density of comparable devices.

Making rain or other sources of mechanical energy really work on a scale will need a lot of additional research and years to test and analyze to see if this could be a commercially viable source of low-cost, abundant renewable energy. The global push from investors and governments for a more prominent role of zero-carbon energy sources could further incentivize researchers with grants to look into developing simple enough devices that could harvest energy from sources of mechanical energy, including raindrops.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The U.S. Is Determined To Dominate Global Natural Gas Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan
Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion
The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude
World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage

World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage
Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets

Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com