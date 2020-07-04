The World’s Most Important Oil Consumers And Producers

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 40.32 -0.33 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 42.80 -0.34 -0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 1.750 +0.016 +0.92%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 41.65 +0.83 +2.03%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 42.89 +0.23 +0.54%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.55 +0.30 +0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 37.35 +0.92 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.750 +0.016 +0.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 42.80 +0.09 +0.21%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.12 +0.21 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.35 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.33 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 42.68 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.21 +0.16 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 42.89 +0.23 +0.54%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 29.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.15 +0.83 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 39.65 +0.83 +2.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 41.05 +0.83 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 36.15 +0.83 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.39 +0.30 +0.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 34.60 +0.83 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 31.00 +1.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.29 +0.83 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 1 hour During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 5 hours In a Nutshell...
  • 15 hours Is OilPrice a cover for Green Propganda
  • 1 day Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 19 hours Victor Davis Hansen on Biden's mental acuity " . . unfit to serve". With 1 out of 5 Democrats admitting it. How many Dem's believe it but will not admit it?
  • 2 hours Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 18 hours Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 2 days Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 2 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 4 hours Happy 4th of July!
  • 1 day The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 2 days Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 days Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link

Breaking News:

Total Sends Drilling Rig To South Africa To Capitalize On Previous Success

Exxon Is Big Oil’s Outlier In The Post-Pandemic World

Exxon Is Big Oil’s Outlier In The Post-Pandemic World

ExxonMobil is the only big…

Oil Markets On Edge As Second Wave Hits

Oil Markets On Edge As Second Wave Hits

While hopes of a global…

Iraq Set To Fall Short Of Ambitious OPEC+ Targets

Iraq Set To Fall Short Of Ambitious OPEC+ Targets

Iraq, OPEC’s no.2 oil producer…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The World’s Most Important Oil Consumers And Producers

By Robert Rapier - Jul 04, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Following last week’s release of the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2020, I began to review and analyze the data. Today I take a deeper dive into the numbers on petroleum. Oil accounts for a third of the world’s energy consumption. That is the greatest share for any category of energy. In 2019, the world consumed a record 98.3 million barrels per day (BPD) of oil. This was nearly 1 million BPD higher than consumption in 2018, and marked the 10th consecutive record for global oil consumption.

Over the past 35 years, global oil consumption has risen by 39 million BPD, an average increase of 1.1 million BPD each year. Last year’s rise fell just short of that average.

In recent years, BP has begun to provide more granularity in the Review. In previous years, the oil consumption category included biofuels. Now, they have split biofuels into a separate category, so the consumption numbers above are for just oil and derivatives of natural gas and coal (e.g., synthetic oil).

The U.S. continues to lead all countries in the consumption of oil, but China has had the fastest consumption growth for several years. Below are the Top 10 global consumers of oil for 2019.

Related: Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas Oil consumption fell in most developed countries and rose in most developing countries. A notable exception was Germany. Although consumption in OECD countries fell by 0.6% and consumption across Europe was down 0.3%, Germany bucked the trend and saw its consumption grow by 0.9%.

The biggest percentage increase in oil consumption was in Iran, which was the world’s 11th largest consumer. Demand there jumped by 10.0%. Iran was the only country in the world with a double-digit percentage increase in demand.

In contrast, double-digit decreases in oil demand were seen in Iceland (-12.7%), Venezuela (-11.6%), and Pakistan (-10.5%).

BP also expanded the level of detail around oil production statistics. Previously, natural gas liquids, or NGLs, were lumped into oil production. Although some NGLs do end up in the fuel supply, others are feedstock to the petrochemical industry. This year BP reported a new category for oil production that is simply “crude oil and condensate”, which is consistent with the way the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports U.S. oil production.

Based on the change, U.S. oil production numbers for previous years were revised downward by several million barrels a day. Oil production in 2018, for example, had been reported as 15.3 million BPD. But under the new category, 2018 oil production was reported as 11.0 million BPD.

However, because of the revisions to previous years, U.S. production — which had led Russia and Saudi Arabia for years — dropped below the production of one or both countries for years prior to 2019. Under the new category, in 2019 U.S. oil production was the highest in the world for the first time this century.

Below are the Top 10 global oil producers in 2019.

Related: Oil Rallies On Bullish EIA Inventory Data

U.S. oil production grew by 1.2 million BPD in 2019, taking over the top spot from Russia. Cumulatively the Big Three — U.S., Russia, and Saudi Arabia — produced 40.5% of the world’s oil. OPEC countries produced 38.2% of the world’s oil.

However, OPEC possesses 70% of the world’s proved crude oil reserves. Venezuela still claims the title for the highest level of reserves — 304 billion barrels — followed by Saudi Arabia with 298 billion barrels.

Realistically most of Venezuela’s oil would be unlikely to be economical to produce at prevailing market prices. In other words, Venezuela may still claim the title of the world’s largest reserves, but proved reserves need to be economical to produce at prevailing prices. And it is notable that Venezuela’s oil production has fallen for five straight years and in 11 of the past 13 years.

Last year was more of the same, as Venezuela’s oil production — with the help of U.S. sanctions — fell another 39.5% to 839,000 BPD. This marked the first time Venezuela’s oil production was under 1 million BPD since BP began tracking oil production in 1965. It appears to be Venezuela’s lowest oil production level since the 1940s.

By Robert Rapier 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Oil Rally Has Stalled Once Again
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True
Gulf Oil Producer Oman Is Quickly Running Out Of Options

Gulf Oil Producer Oman Is Quickly Running Out Of Options
Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas
Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins

Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins
3 Oil Stocks With Good Upside And 3 To Avoid

3 Oil Stocks With Good Upside And 3 To Avoid



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com