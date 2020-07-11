Dakota Pipeline Shutdown Could Constrain Crude Exports

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 40.55 +0.93 +2.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 43.24 +0.89 +2.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 1.805 +0.026 +1.46%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 41.65 +0.93 +2.28%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
Graph down Urals 2 days 42.80 -0.55 -1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 36.78 -0.67 -1.79%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.805 +0.026 +1.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 43.68 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 3 days 43.93 +0.23 +0.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.52 +0.51 +1.21%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 46.00 -0.71 -1.52%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 42.86 +0.60 +1.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.44 +0.48 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.05 +0.97 +3.45%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 24 hours 31.62 -1.28 -3.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 38.62 -1.28 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 40.02 -1.28 -3.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 24 hours 35.52 -1.28 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 24 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 35.77 -1.28 -3.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 37.12 -1.28 -3.33%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.59 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.50 +0.93 +2.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 44.26 -1.00 -2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 7 minutes Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 1 hour Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 55 mins In a Nutshell...
  • 4 hours Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling
  • 2 days No More Love: Kanye West Breaks With Trump, Claims 2020 Run Is Not A Stunt
  • 2 days Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 3 days A Real Reality Check on "Green Hydrogen"
  • 7 hours Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 2 days Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 9 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 days The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 2 days During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 3 days Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth

Breaking News:

Gazprom’s Hold On European Gas Market Slips

China Grants First-Ever Fuel Export License To Private Refiner

China Grants First-Ever Fuel Export License To Private Refiner

Private Chinese refiner Zhejiang Petroleum…

An Ugly Week For U.S. Shale

An Ugly Week For U.S. Shale

It was a very rough…

Will Trump’s Proposed ESG Regulation Help Big Oil?

Will Trump’s Proposed ESG Regulation Help Big Oil?

The Trump administration has proposed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Dakota Pipeline Shutdown Could Constrain Crude Exports

By Rystad Energy - Jul 11, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

A US district court has ruled that the largest outbound Bakken pipeline – the Dakota Access Pipeline or DAPL – shall be emptied within 30 days. If this decree remains in place, hundreds of thousands of produced barrels per day will lack an export route in 2020, Rystad Energy estimates, as alternative options such as other existing pipelines or railway transportation will not be able to fully take on the burden until next year. If we assume that DAPL is unavailable for transportation from August 2020 and that rail exports remain at 300,000 bpd, that leaves around 750,000 bpd of available pipeline capacity (assuming maximum utilization) and local refining demand. Initially, this sounds like more than enough to absorb the 900,000 bpd of Bakken oil production from May 2020.

However, we must remember that production declines in April and May were predominantly driven by curtailments; most of these volumes will come back during the summer, assuming that a $40 WTI environment persists. The reactivation of curtailments will likely push statewide oil output back to an average of 1.2 million bpd in 2H20. Hence, with 300,000 bpd rail exports, remaining pipelines and local refineries alone will need to absorb 900,000 bpd of production.

This scenario is practically impossible in the short-term, and in reality, existing infrastructure cannot even deliver 100% utilization on its theoretical 750,000 bpd capacity. It is possible to achieve a modest increase in the utilization of outbound pipelines going west (Double H and Butte) as competing Rockies production will naturally decline, especially as the Powder River Basin has been most hard hit by the downturn in terms of medium-term impact.

Nevertheless, in our view, only 50,000- 70,000 bpd out of 200,000 bpd of spare capacity can be utilized in the short-term. And when it comes to the idled Enbridge Bakken Expansion Program, the persistent price weakness in Clearbrook cannot sufficiently incentivize the resumption of expansion work.

Hence, if DAPL is actually emptied, a massive ramp-up of rail exports will be required in 2H20, as soon as curtailed volumes are back online and Bakken output has returned to 1.1 million-1.2 million bpd. Taking into account the fact that other pipelines are not able to reach full utilization, we estimate that rail exports will have to absorb more than 600,000 bpd of Bakken production in 2H20 – twice as much as what was exported in 1Q20.

Related: The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

On paper, we see around 1 million bpd of unutilized rail export capacity. But historically, we have seen that rail exports cannot be ramped up quicker than 150,000 bpd per quarter. Hence, we should not anticipate that rail exports will reach the required capacity before the end of 2020.

“There is a risk for significant bottlenecks and local differentials will be completely blown out as soon as DAPL becomes unavailable. It is already possible that some E&Ps in Bakken will consider the delayed reactivation of curtailments as a potential risk, given the lack of attractive transportation options from Bakken in 2H20,” says Artem Abramov, Rystad Energy’s Head of Shale Research.

DAPL kicked in with 520,000 bpd of capacity in 2017 and was ultimately expanded to 600,000 bpd. It flowed close to full utilization for the major part of 2019 and 1Q20. However, it did not completely eliminate rate exports as basin-wide production continued to increase, and other pipeline options became less attractive.

Other outbound pipelines in the region have generally seen low utilization rates in the last two years, and rail exports have continued to transport around 300,000 bpd or 20% of total statewide oil output.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Trump’s Proposed ESG Regulation Help Big Oil?

Next Post

The U.S. Is Determined To Dominate Global Natural Gas Markets
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan
Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion
World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage

World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage
Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets

Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets
The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com