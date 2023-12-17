The Rise of Green Shipping Corridors

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 71.43 -0.15 -0.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 76.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.43 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.491 +0.099 +4.14%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.137 +0.018 +0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.77 +2.86 +3.87%
Chart Mars US 44 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.137 +0.018 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 75.53 +1.71 +2.32%
Graph up Murban 3 days 76.94 +1.81 +2.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 76.66 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Basra Light 748 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 77.01 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 78.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Girassol 3 days 77.58 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.77 +2.86 +3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 201 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.83 +2.11 +4.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 73.73 +2.11 +2.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.98 +2.11 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 62.83 +2.11 +3.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.83 +2.11 +3.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.08 +2.11 +3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 55.58 +2.11 +3.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.81 +2.11 +3.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 17 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 65.66 +2.11 +3.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 +2.00 +3.04%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days e-cars not selling

Breaking News:

"Big Cold Weather Pattern Change" Forecasted For Eastern US

Santa Getting Boost From Lower Gasoline Prices

Santa Getting Boost From Lower Gasoline Prices

There could be more presents…

Protectionist Trade Policies Are Threatening the Progress of Renewable Energy

Protectionist Trade Policies Are Threatening the Progress of Renewable Energy

The renewable energy revolution faces…

Disgraced BP Chief Won't Receive £32m Pay Package after ‘Serious Misconduct’

Disgraced BP Chief Won't Receive £32m Pay Package after ‘Serious Misconduct’

Former BP chief executive Bernard…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Rise of Green Shipping Corridors

By Felicity Bradstock - Dec 17, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • Global interest in developing green shipping corridors is increasing to address the shipping industry's substantial contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions.
  • The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) aims to halve the industry’s emissions by 2050, leading to significant investments in clean technologies, modern vessels, and green shipping fuels.
  • Major ports, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Shanghai, are pioneering initiatives like the World's first transpacific green shipping corridor, with plans to reduce carbon emissions and create a blueprint for other ports.
Join Our Community
Ships at sea

There is growing interest around the globe in the development of green shipping corridors, aimed at creating trade routes that respond to the aims of the green transition and allow companies worldwide to access climate funding and open doors to environmentally conscious consumers. A green shipping corridor is a route between different ports that uses zero-emissions shipping methods. It requires the use of green technologies and regulations that support green shipping operations. The location of these routes can vary from short, domestic routes to longer, cross-country links, with the latter being more complex due to the need for multiple parties to agree on the rules and regulations of the route. 

The development of green shipping corridors is becoming more attractive as countries and maritime companies strive to support a green transition. At present, the shipping industry contributes around 3 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, releasing around 1 billion metric tonnes of carbon dioxide each year. Meanwhile, shipping accounts for 80 percent of world trade, a figure that is expected to increase thanks to globalization and growing populations. Yet, shipping is considered a hard-to-abate industry when it comes to emissions, relying heavily on fossil fuels to power vessels and in-port operations.  Related: U.S. Drillers Cut Drilling Activity Amid Stabilizing Oil Prices

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) aims to halve the industry’s emissions by 2050, which will require huge investments in clean technologies, modern vessels, port infrastructure, green shipping fuels, and the digitalization of operations. The creation of green shipping corridors is expected to support the decarbonization of the shipping industry by encouraging various powers to work towards a collective aim. 

In September this year, the Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Shanghai announced plans to develop the “World’s first transpacific green shipping corridor”. The ports are working with some of the world’s biggest shipping companies and cargo owners, such as CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping Lines Co., Ltd., Maersk, and ONE, to develop the Green Shipping Corridor Partnership. The trio has unveiled their Green Shipping Corridor Implementation Plan Outline, aimed at decreasing carbon emissions on one of the world’s busiest container shipping routes in the Pacific Ocean. 

The development comes as part of the C40 Cities scheme, which aims to decarbonize several of the world’s biggest cities. The group hopes to launch the first reduced or zero lifecycle carbon capable ships on the route by as early as 2025. It is not just the corridor that will be decarbonized but also some of the world’s busiest ports, which could provide a blueprint for other major ports to follow. The Partnership will be looking to expand the use of onshore power, as well as develop infrastructure to support the production of green shipping fuels. 

Gene Seroka, the Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles, stated, “This trans-Pacific green corridor will be a model for the global cooperation needed to accelerate change throughout the maritime industry. Reducing emissions in this corridor will yield substantial reductions. For perspective, most of the emissions associated with moving cargo by ship occur in the mid-ocean part of the journey between ports.  This corridor will help reduce mid-ocean emissions while continuing the work we have done to cut emissions within our ports.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Port of Long Beach, Mario Cordero, explained, “This initiative will drive emissions reductions across the world’s largest ocean and lead to greener practices from supply chain participants along these vital trade routes. The new and innovative vessel technologies, increased availability of sustainable fuels and better practices created through this green corridor will also impact society’s transition to a cleaner future far beyond the areas served by our ports.” 

This announcement was followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Canada’s West Coast and ports in the United Arab Emirates, Korea, and Japan to develop a ‘West Green Shipping Corridor’ to link North America and Asia. Pablo Rodriguez, Canada’s Minister of Transport, announced the plan at the COP28 climate summit. The corridor will run through several Canadian ports, including Prince Rupert, Vancouver, and Edmonton, and connect to several major ports in Asia and the Middle East, crossing the shortest route of water between North America and Asia. Ships on the route are expected to use clean fuels, such as ammonia, hydrogen, and methanol, produced in Canada.

The launch of this initiative follows the 2022 publication of The Canadian Green Shipping Corridors Framework, demonstrating Canada’s commitment to developing its green shipping sector. Rodriguez stated, “Working together is essential to a greener, more sustainable future. Through this Memorandum of Understanding, we are harnessing our collective will, investments, and momentum to ensure the global marine sector is secure, reliable, and sustainable. We’re setting a course for a net-zero future.”  

Until recently, long-distance green shipping corridors have been nothing more than a pipedream. However, the announcement of plans for two major new routes this year suggests that we can expect to see more green shipping initiatives over the next decade, as several global powers work together to develop key routes in support of a global green transition. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

AI Digital Twinning Tech Could Completely Revamp Oil E&P

Next Post

Protectionist Trade Policies Are Threatening the Progress of Renewable Energy
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion
This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil

This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil
Oil Traders Turn Bears Fast and Furiously

Oil Traders Turn Bears Fast and Furiously
OPEC Production Falls While U.S. Oil Output Hits New High

OPEC Production Falls While U.S. Oil Output Hits New High

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com