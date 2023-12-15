U.S. Drillers Cut Drilling Activity Amid Stabilizing Oil Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.55 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.74 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.57 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.539 +0.147 +6.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.142 +0.023 +1.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.77 +2.86 +3.87%
Chart Mars US 42 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.142 +0.023 +1.09%

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.82 +2.61 +3.67%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.13 +2.95 +4.09%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.78 +2.88 +3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 746 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 77.21 +3.11 +4.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.78 +2.81 +3.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.77 +2.86 +3.87%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 199 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 52.83 +2.11 +4.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 73.73 +2.11 +2.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 71.98 +2.11 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 62.83 +2.11 +3.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 60.83 +2.11 +3.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 64.08 +2.11 +3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 55.58 +2.11 +3.95%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.81 +2.11 +3.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 15 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.66 +2.11 +3.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 +2.00 +3.04%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

U.S. Drillers Cut Drilling Activity Amid Stabilizing Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 15, 2023, 12:31 PM CST
Bonespring

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States fell by 2 this week after climbing by 10 over the course of the last four weeks, according to new data that Baker Hughes published Friday.

The total rig count fell to 624 this week. Since this time last year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 160 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 451 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, before the pandemic.

The number of oil rigs fell by 2 to 501. Oil rigs are now down by 119 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs stayed the same this week at 119, a loss of 35 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs fell by 1.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished, rose by 2 in the week to December 8 to 278. The frac spread count is 20 more than where it started the year.

Oil prices were trading up on Friday. At 9:34 a.m. ET on Friday, the WTI benchmark was trading up $0.25 (+0.35%) on the day at $71.83. This is an increase of roughly $1 per barrel from this time last week. The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.27 (+0.35%) at $76.88, also up about $1 per barrel from a week ago.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

