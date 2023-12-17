Protectionist Trade Policies Are Threatening the Progress of Renewable Energy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 71.43 -0.15 -0.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 76.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.43 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.491 +0.099 +4.14%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.137 +0.018 +0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.77 +2.86 +3.87%
Chart Mars US 44 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.137 +0.018 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.53 +1.71 +2.32%
Graph up Murban 2 days 76.94 +1.81 +2.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.66 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Basra Light 747 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 77.01 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.58 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.77 +2.86 +3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 201 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.83 +2.11 +4.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 73.73 +2.11 +2.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.98 +2.11 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 62.83 +2.11 +3.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.83 +2.11 +3.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.08 +2.11 +3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 55.58 +2.11 +3.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 61.81 +2.11 +3.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 16 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 65.66 +2.11 +3.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 67.75 +2.00 +3.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days e-cars not selling

Breaking News:

"Big Cold Weather Pattern Change" Forecasted For Eastern US

Oil Prices Stage a Comeback After Hitting Six-Month Low

Oil Prices Stage a Comeback After Hitting Six-Month Low

After a period of decline…

Brazil’s Invitation to Join OPEC+ Highlights the Importance of Its Oil Boom

Brazil’s Invitation to Join OPEC+ Highlights the Importance of Its Oil Boom

Brazil’s decision to join OPEC+…

New Methane Rule Could Kill Small U.S. Oil and Gas Producers

New Methane Rule Could Kill Small U.S. Oil and Gas Producers

Small U.S. oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Protectionist Trade Policies Are Threatening the Progress of Renewable Energy

By Haley Zaremba - Dec 17, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • Unfavorable economic conditions and protectionist trade policies are squeezing profit margins for wind and solar energy, hindering the progress of the renewable energy revolution.
  • Global pledges made at COP27 to increase clean energy capacity face challenges as the economics of renewable energy investments become increasingly unclear.
  • Changing policy environments, geopolitical tensions, and dependence on Chinese energy markets add to the hurdles faced by renewable energy investors.
Join Our Community
Solar module

A combination of unfavorable economic conditions and protectionist trade policies are threatening the progress of the renewable energy revolution. Profit margins for wind and solar energy have become discouragingly tight as inflation has soared, and policies limiting the import of cheap Chinese infrastructure are making them even tighter. The timing of this trend is particularly problematic as the window is closing for global governments to get serious about curbing emissions by midcentury. 

At last year’s COP27 UN climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 118 nations pledged to work together to increase global clean energy capacity from 3,400 gigawatts (gw) to 11,000gw by 2030. But with the current economics of renewable energy investments, that kind of explosive growth – which would amount to adding the entire generating capacity of the United States each and every year – is looking increasingly unlikely. “At a meagre 6%, the average return on capital for solar and wind developers will not entice the $8trn or so of investment needed over the rest of this decade to honour the 11,000gw pledge,” the Economist reported earlier this month. 

The cost of adding renewable infrastructure is rising. Rising interest rates have slowed investing in the sector, Covid-related supply chain woes continue to impact the cost and timing of manufacturing and procurement, and long and arduous permitting processes have all converged to create long and sometimes unpredictable project timelines and component price shocks, making many projects untenable. “Although regulators’ standards for transparency and customer affordability continue to rise, these authorities often lack the staffing, capabilities, and tools to handle the permitting process efficiently,” McKinsey & Company wrote in a report on the significant hurdles faced by the renewable sector. “As a result, permitting can span up to ten years, from project start to permits granted.” Related: U.S. Drillers Cut Drilling Activity Amid Stabilizing Oil Prices

The longer a renewable project’s timeline is delayed, the more expensive it becomes – especially with the cost of components rising sharply – and the further the bottom line gets from the original agreement. As a result, projects are often dead in the water financially before they’re able to get off the ground. This trend has been particularly pronounced in the offshore wind industry, which has gone from being the bright star of the decarbonization movement to being economically unviable in the last couple of years. Five offshore wind projects have been canceled in the United States in 2023 alone. 

On top of these already considerable economic deterrents for would-be renewable energy investors, we are also witnessing a changing policy environment stemming from the energy war between Russia and the West. As Europe struggles to wean itself off of Russian gas, the United States has become increasingly nervous about its own high level of dependency on Chinese energy markets to keep the lights on and keep the clean energy transition in motion. 

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has openly called for a shift toward “friend-shoring”, a trade strategy in which countries shift supply chains to “trusted countries” with similar values and political allegiances – in other words, away from Russia and China. The European Commission’s Strategic Foresight Report 2022, too, has called for a similar approach. “Staking out spheres of influence and assessing the reliability and trustworthiness of suppliers and countries is the order of the day,” stated a geopolitical analysis from Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, the German Institute of International and Security Affairs. 

The problem is that no other countries are really in a position to compete with China when it comes to clean energy manufacturing. China absolutely dominates the global sector and is therefore able to produce and sell components like wind turbines and solar panels at much lower prices than Western producers. In fact, when the United States Treasury tried to mandate the use of domestically produced solar cells, some of those involved in the U.S. solar sector itself cried foul, saying that such a mandate would put them out of business. 

Already, the price of solar panels in the United States is almost double anywhere else, in large part due to protectionist anti-dumping duties on Chinese suppliers. These duties are set to be expanded to other Asian nations that are suspected of back-channeling restricted Chinese goods. While the Inflation Reduction Act is giving a needed boost to U.S. solar panel production, the sector has a whole lot of catch up to do, and won’t make a dent in current solar panel demand, much less the kind of demand that would be in line with reaching a 11,000gw by 2030 scenario.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Rise of Green Shipping Corridors
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion
This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil

This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil
Oil Traders Turn Bears Fast and Furiously

Oil Traders Turn Bears Fast and Furiously
OPEC Production Falls While U.S. Oil Output Hits New High

OPEC Production Falls While U.S. Oil Output Hits New High

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com