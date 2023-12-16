AI Digital Twinning Tech Could Completely Revamp Oil E&P

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 71.43 -0.15 -0.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 76.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.43 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.491 +0.099 +4.14%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.137 +0.018 +0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.77 +2.86 +3.87%
Chart Mars US 43 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.137 +0.018 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.53 +1.71 +2.32%
Graph up Murban 2 days 76.94 +1.81 +2.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.66 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Basra Light 747 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 77.01 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.58 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.77 +2.86 +3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 200 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.83 +2.11 +4.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 73.73 +2.11 +2.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.98 +2.11 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 62.83 +2.11 +3.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.83 +2.11 +3.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.08 +2.11 +3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 55.58 +2.11 +3.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 61.81 +2.11 +3.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 16 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 65.66 +2.11 +3.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 67.75 +2.00 +3.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days e-cars not selling

Breaking News:

"Big Cold Weather Pattern Change" Forecasted For Eastern US

Russia’s Oil Revenues Slump to the Lowest Level since July

Russia’s Oil Revenues Slump to the Lowest Level since July

Russia’s oil revenues dropped in…

Why Venezuela Is Escalating the Essequibo Dispute

Why Venezuela Is Escalating the Essequibo Dispute

Venezuela's President Maduro has intensified…

A Breakthrough In Tiny Batteries?

A Breakthrough In Tiny Batteries?

The device is the first…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

AI Digital Twinning Tech Could Completely Revamp Oil E&P

By Alex Kimani - Dec 16, 2023, 6:00 PM CST
  • U.S. oilfield services company Halliburton Co. has announced that it will partner with the Libra Consortium, led by Petrobras, to develop a digital twin for the Mero pre-salt field system in Brazil. 
  • A digital twin spans the lifecycle of the actual system, or object it represents, uses simulation, machine learning and reasoning to help decision making and is updated using real-time data.
  • Other than creating a single, secure repository for all asset documentation, digital twins can have a positive impact on the operational efficiency, cost, reliability and agility of oil and gas companies.
Join Our Community
Tech

Back in June, we reported that China had stepped up its game with the delivery of the country’s first-ever smart floating production storage and offloading (FPSO). The platform features a land-sea integrated operation system that employs Digital Twinning technology, encompassing diverse cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, cloud computing, big data and the internet of things (IoT). 

China also built a digital twin of the platform onshore in Shenzhen City, 1,000 kilometers away from the real ship. 

But China is not the only country using digital twins. U.S. oilfield services company Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) has announced that it will partner with the Libra Consortium, led by Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), to develop a digital twin for the Mero pre-salt field system in Brazil. 

The digital twin will utilize asset sensors, 4D seismic models, and smart completions to provide a real-time view of the reservoir, wells, and facilities. The twin will help in asset operations planning, asset characterization, reservoir monitoring and optimization. 

The Mero Field is an ultra-deepwater oil field located approximately 180 km offshore Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Mero is one of the largest oil discoveries in the pre-salt play of Brazil, with an original oil in place (OOIP) estimated at 11.94 bboe. Related: U.S. Drillers Cut Drilling Activity Amid Stabilizing Oil Prices

This dynamic system will empower the consortium with comprehensive, continuous insights around optimization opportunities, cost-reduction potential, and uncertainty mitigation throughout the asset lifecycle,” Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting, has said.

But first things first. What exactly is a digital twin? 

Simply put, a digital twin provides a virtual copy of an actual plant. A digital twin spans the lifecycle of the actual system, or object it represents, uses simulation, machine learning and reasoning to help decision making and is updated using real-time data. 

Rapid Adoption Of Digital Twinning

Whereas the concept of digital twinning might sound esoteric at first, the technology has been around since the 1960s. Indeed, for decades, NASA has been creating physical duplicate systems for its various space missions on terra firma, then using the twins to test its equipment in a virtual environment. 

However, it’s only recently that the technology has started to go mainstream. 

Three years ago, a Markets & Markets report predicted that the global Digital Twin market will grow from $3.1 billion in 2020 to $48.2 billion a year by 2026, good for a blitse4ring 58% CAGR. And, digital twining might soon become banal in the oil and gas sector for the simple fact that the two are a great match. 

Once a digital twin of an asset is created, a contractor, consultant or employee can simply point an enabled mobile device at the asset and instantly gain access to a wide variety of data  points including:

  • Engineering content (specifications, diagrams and configurations), describing the physical asset in digital terms
  • Full maintenance history (procedures performed, timing, parts installed and installers), which alerts personnel to any required action and provides insight into the ability of the asset to perform to its potential
  • Operating parameters (input energies, consumables, by-products and emissions) that can potentially constrain the asset’s performance
  • Physical constraints ( throughputs, operating capacities and pressures) that dictate how each asset physically behaves

Other than creating a single, secure repository for all asset documentation, digital twins can have a positive impact on the operational efficiency, cost, reliability and agility of oil and gas companies. One study has concluded that digital twins and smart data systems can save up to 15% on total decommissioning project cost for oil and gas operators.

For decades, the oil and gas industry has been a hotbed of innovation driven by the need for improved productivity and performance, supported by real-time insights. Over the past three years, over 534,000 patents have been filed and granted in the oil & gas industry. 

ADVERTISEMENT

GlobalData’s Technology Foresights plots the S-curve for the oil & gas industry using innovation intensity models built on over 256,000 patents. The research outfit has identified 40+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry. GlobalData has acknowledged robotic drilling machines and digital twins as disruptive technologies still in the early stages of application but likely to see rapid growth and adoption.

According to GlobalData, currently, there are 40+ companies, including established oil & gas companies, technology vendors as well as up-and-coming start-ups, engaged in the development and application of digital twins. Interestingly, Halliburton is the only Big Oil company currently pursuing the technology.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Commodities and ESG – Uncomfortable Bedfellows
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion
This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil

This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil
Oil Traders Turn Bears Fast and Furiously

Oil Traders Turn Bears Fast and Furiously
OPEC Production Falls While U.S. Oil Output Hits New High

OPEC Production Falls While U.S. Oil Output Hits New High

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com