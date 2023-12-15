Houthis Continue To Attack Ships Near Vital Oil Chokepoints

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.26 -0.32 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.32 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.22 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.482 +0.090 +3.76%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.123 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.77 +2.86 +3.87%
Chart Mars US 42 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.123 +0.004 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.82 +2.61 +3.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.13 +2.95 +4.09%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.78 +2.88 +3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 745 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.21 +3.11 +4.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.78 +2.81 +3.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.77 +2.86 +3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 198 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 52.83 +2.11 +4.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 73.73 +2.11 +2.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 71.98 +2.11 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 62.83 +2.11 +3.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 60.83 +2.11 +3.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 64.08 +2.11 +3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 55.58 +2.11 +3.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.01 +2.12 +2.95%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 61.81 +2.11 +3.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 14 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 65.66 +2.11 +3.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.06 +2.11 +3.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.75 +2.00 +3.04%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day e-cars not selling

Breaking News:

Houthis Continue To Attack Ships Near Vital Oil Chokepoints

Oil Prices Stage a Comeback After Hitting Six-Month Low

Oil Prices Stage a Comeback After Hitting Six-Month Low

After a period of decline…

U.S. Warship Takes Down Houthi Drone After Attack On Tanker

U.S. Warship Takes Down Houthi Drone After Attack On Tanker

There's been a fresh attack…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Houthis Continue To Attack Ships Near Vital Oil Chokepoints

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 15, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

Maritime security firms and U.S. officials report daily incidents about attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen who continue to attack commercial vessels near the most important oil trade chokepoints in the Gulf.  

Attacks on cargo ships or tankers near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait from Houthi-held territory in Yemen have become a daily occurrence in recent weeks as the Iran-aligned rebels intensified attacks after the war between Israel and Hamas broke out in October.

In the latest incidents on Friday, two Liberia-flagged ships came under attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait from the Houthis in Yemen, a U.S. defense official told Reuters. Drones and ballistic missiles were used in Friday’s attacks, which caused fires on the ships, but didn’t result in any injuries.

On Wednesday, the Houthis fired two missiles from a territory they hold in Yemen, targeting – but missing – a commercial tanker near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that was carrying jet fuel from India and was headed toward the Suez Canal via the Red Sea.

The intensified attacks on commercial vessels around Yemen and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait have pushed up insurance premiums and have made some shipowners consider options to bypass the Suez Canal route and make a much longer journey around Africa.

Maersk fuel carriers will have the option of bypassing the Red Sea following the spate of attacks on other vessels in the area, possibly extending fuel voyages by thousands of miles.

Maersk said on Thursday that its fuel carriers can bypass the Red Sea to avoid potential danger, according to company correspondence seen by Bloomberg. If carriers choose to bypass the Red Sea, it will also bypass the Suez Canal and add thousands of miles to their journeys, opting to sail around Africa instead.

This will add days to the journey and burn “hundreds of tons more fuel” according to Bloomberg. On the other hand, however, it could save on insurance costs that have increased since the Houthis ratcheted up their attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

TotalEnergies to Build a Solar and Storage Project in South Africa

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com