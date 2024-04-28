The Renewable Revolution Hinges on Recycled Metals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 83.85 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 89.50 +0.49 +0.55%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.51 +0.43 +0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 1.614 -0.024 -1.47%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.765 +0.006 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.15 +1.75 +1.98%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 177 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.765 +0.006 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 88.65 +0.37 +0.42%
Graph up Murban 2 days 89.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.02 +1.71 +2.05%
Graph down Basra Light 880 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 89.62 +1.77 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 90.15 +1.75 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.15 +1.75 +1.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.85 +1.82 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 333 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 70.37 +0.76 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 85.72 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 83.97 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 80.07 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 79.82 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 86.77 +0.76 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 77.17 +0.76 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 73.80 +0.76 +1.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 88.76 +0.76 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 79.15 +0.76 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.23 -0.55 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 2 days e-truck insanity
  • 21 hours An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 7 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Drone Attacks Take Khor Mor Gas Field Offline, Claims Lives

Oil Prices Climb as Bullish Catalysts Build

Oil Prices Climb as Bullish Catalysts Build

Oil prices are set to…

Energy Efficiency is Critical for a Sustainable Future

Energy Efficiency is Critical for a Sustainable Future

Governments must prioritize energy efficiency…

Oil Prices Move Higher After a Volatile Week

Oil Prices Move Higher After a Volatile Week

After a volatile week, oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Renewable Revolution Hinges on Recycled Metals

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 28, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • E-waste contains a large amount of critical metals needed for clean energy technologies.
  • Recycling metals from e-waste is a more environmentally friendly alternative to mining new metals.
  • Supportive policies and designs that facilitate recycling are key to increasing the recycling of e-waste metals.
Renewables

The renewable revolution will rely on a whole lot of non-renewable resources to get the job done. Building out the massive amount of clean energy infrastructure needed for a global decarbonization transition is going to require huge quantities of resources. In particular, the clean energy transition is going to call for a whole lot of specialty metals and minerals used for different green technologies such as solar panels, batteries, wind turbines, and electrical wiring. Indeed, metals currently represent one of the hottest commodities markets for energy traders. As demand skyrockets, sourcing such metals in an environmentally friendly way is key, lest we destroy the planet in the name of saving it. 

The problem is that mining for metals is associated with a litany of environmental ills. Recent reports on lithium, for example, one of the most essential rare Earth minerals used in ‘clean’ technologies, have shown that there is a very dark side to the ever-increasing production boom. Extracting a single ton of lithium requires approximately 500,000 liters of water, which poses a major existential threat to the desert environments and communities where it is being extracted. As such, the discovery of lithium in developing countries is seen by locals as a blessing and a curse. Already, there are legitimate fears that lithium production will suck South America’s ‘Lithium Triangle’ region dry and make agricultural livelihoods untenable and that elite capture of lithium wealth in Kashmir will cause social unrest on top of environmental ills. 

Lithium is just one of a laundry list of metals that will be essential to reaching global climate goals by mid-century and avoiding catastrophic climate change in the longer term. Luckily, there’s another major source of key energy transition metals that doesn’t require any mining at all – your local landfill. Despite the huge and growing demand for metals, we are throwing away billions of kilograms of them every year in the form of electronic waste (familiarly known as e-waste). 

Globally, we threw out a staggering 62 million metric tons of electronics in 2022. Within that total there was an estimated 1.1 billion kilograms of copper, 1.9 billion kilograms of nickel, and 1.1 billion kilograms of aluminum – all of which are essential metals for the clean energy transition. That’s according to the United Nations recently released Global E-Waste Monitor, which tracked the waste of valuable metals for the first time ever this year. 

The scale of this waste, and its mismatch with current demand trends for the same materials, is staggering. In 2022, demand for copper from climate tech alone reached 6 million metric tons, according to figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA). In the same year, 40% of the 2 million metric tons of copper present in e-waste went straight to landfills around the world instead of being recycled for reuse. The same goes for aluminum. And those metals are recycled far more frequently than other critical energy transition metals. 

Not only is this practice staggeringly wasteful, it’s also counterproductive to the entire clean energy movement. Mining new metals is a dirty business that is often associated with significant greenhouse gas emissions. On average, mining new aluminum creates more than 10 times more carbon emissions than aluminum recycling. This is a hugely significant difference, especially when considering that aluminum production is projected to balloon by 80% in a scenario where the world stays on track with its renewable energy goals. 

So why aren’t we recycling far more metals and diverting them directly to the vast and growing clean energy technology demand? Some metals are extremely difficult to extract and recycle from e-waste, like nickel that has been locked inside of stainless steel and other alloys. Others are simply not sufficiently incentivized for the effort to be worth the time and money it takes to find and extract them. Supportive policy measures that require recycling as well as production design that facilitates future recycling are therefore key to closing this waste loop.

Closing such loops is a critical step for making the global clean energy transition feasible, and for reducing its negative environmental externalities. E-waste is not the only problem in this vein. The clean energy sector itself is also a major generator of waste which could be better managed and recycled. While time is of the essence for achieving a timely clean energy transition, taking the opportunity to pause and reflect on better production cycles is critical to avoid needless waste and bitterly ironic poor resource management in the effort to save the planet. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What Does Billionaires Dominating Space Travel Mean for the World?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah

Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah
Russia's LNG Expansion Plans Hit the Wall

Russia's LNG Expansion Plans Hit the Wall
Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery

Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery
Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs

Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com