The Clean Energy Boom Has A Major Waste Problem

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 73.71 +0.55 +0.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.28 +0.27 +0.35%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.90 -1.89 -2.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 2.267 +0.029 +1.30%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.480 +0.018 +0.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.54 +2.27 +3.06%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 73.21 +0.20 +0.27%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.480 +0.018 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.25 +2.93 +4.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 76.37 +2.96 +4.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 72.41 +2.51 +3.59%
Graph down Basra Light 526 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 74.77 +2.63 +3.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Girassol 5 days 76.89 +2.07 +2.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.54 +2.27 +3.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.00 +2.00 +3.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 51.91 +1.82 +3.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 75.31 +1.82 +2.48%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 73.56 +1.82 +2.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 70.71 +1.82 +2.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 67.41 +1.82 +2.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 67.41 +1.82 +2.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 68.71 +1.82 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 77.66 +1.82 +2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 67.01 +1.82 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +2.00 +2.95%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.50 +2.00 +3.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 71.92 +1.58 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.69 +1.82 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.64 +1.82 +2.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.64 +1.82 +2.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +2.00 +2.95%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 23 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 mins Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 9 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 12 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

NextEra To Sell Natural Gas Pipelines In 100% Transition To Renewables

As Europe Turns To Morocco For Clean Energy, North Africa May Lose Out

As Europe Turns To Morocco For Clean Energy, North Africa May Lose Out

Morocco has the potential to…

The 5 Latin American Countries With The Largest Oil Reserves

The 5 Latin American Countries With The Largest Oil Reserves

While Latin America may not…

Supply Disruptions Fail To Break Bearish Sentiment

Supply Disruptions Fail To Break Bearish Sentiment

Oil prices appear to be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Clean Energy Boom Has A Major Waste Problem

By Haley Zaremba - May 09, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Money is pouring into the global energy transition, solar and wind installation rates are soaring, and EVs are expanding their market share, all of which is causing a waste problem.
  • The Environmental Protection Agency has warned that without a strategy for end-of-life management, green technologies will place the same burdens on our planet as traditional commodities.
  • At present, nearly 100% of solar panels end up in landfills, while waste from wind turbines is expected to amount to 47 million tons of blade waste each year by 2050.
Join Our Community

Renewable energy is on a massive growth trend. Solar and wind installation rates are soaring and EV sales continue to balloon as technology advances, prices become more competitive, governments get serious about supporting the clean energy transition, and all kinds of geopolitical stars have aligned. While more renewable energy is a net positive for the planet, there are some significant ecological trade-offs associated with the fast-growing industry. Perhaps the greatest of these is the significant amount of waste it generates as components like lithium-ion batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines end their life cycles.

These products contain lots of materials that pose significant hazards to the environment, including toxic metals, oil, and fiberglass, among others. In the words of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler, “without a strategy for their end-of-life management, so-called green technologies like solar panels, electric vehicle batteries, and windmills will ultimately place the same unintended burdens on our planet and economy as traditional commodities.” 

A narrow focus on rapid growth has obscured the need to adequately plan for these downstream waste production issues. While some critics and environmentalists have been trying to call attention to this issue for years now, actual interest has waxed and waned without gaining a major foothold. Back in 2021, the question of what we were going to do with all that waste garnered a whole lot of headlines. But now, in 2023, the topic has all but disappeared from the clean energy discourse. Is that because it’s less of an issue now than it was just a few years ago? Decidedly not. 

In fact, the issue is only growing along with the renewables industry. While there is also a growing acknowledgment that robust recycling and waste management programs will be a necessary part of a safe, effective, and environmentally friendly renewable energy industry, not enough investment and attention has been directed to actually solving the problem. At present, nearly 100% of solar panels end up in landfills. By just 2030, the number of discarded solar panels will already have amounted to cover an area “equivalent to about 3,000 football fields,” CBS News recently reported. Meanwhile, waste from wind turbines is expected to amount to 47 million tons of blade waste each year by 2050. 

This doesn’t just represent an environmental loss; it’s also a missed economic opportunity. Discarded renewable energy components like solar panels include valuable and finite materials which can be recycled and reused. With all the angst about sufficient lithium, cobalt, and other rare earth minerals to supply the renewable energy revolution, recycling seems like it should be an absolute no-brainer. It’s a rare economic and environmental win-win. So what’s the hold-up?

Put simply, the recycling industry is still extremely small, and lacks the economies of scale to become cost-competitive with the alternative of simply chucking used renewable materials into the landfill. Investment in research and development to continue improving recycling technologies, as well as financial and policy support for scaling, will be essential. Plus, even if throwing these parts away remains the cheaper option up front, when environmental externalities are included in the equation the economics clearly favor a long-term recycling solution.

“It is vital that we adequately plan, prepare, and design renewable energy systems for reuse, recycling, and proper end-of-life material management in the present, or we risk creating new environmental and economic burdens in the future,” said Assistant Administrator for the U.S. Office of Land and Emergency Management Peter Wright in an EPA press release

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

As Europe Turns To Morocco For Clean Energy, North Africa May Lose Out
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories
The $1 Million Math Problem Undermining Wind Energy 

The $1 Million Math Problem Undermining Wind Energy 
China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests

China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests
A Secret War Is Brewing In The South China Sea

A Secret War Is Brewing In The South China Sea
How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?

How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com