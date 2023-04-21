The Permian Is Set For A Wave Of Massive Deals

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.78 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.51 +0.41 +0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.85 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.236 -0.013 -0.58%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.621 +0.035 +1.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 -2.65 -3.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.41 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 76.24 -2.22 -2.83%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.621 +0.035 +1.33%

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.00 -1.75 -2.11%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.93 -2.05 -2.44%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.64 -2.58 -3.22%
Graph down Basra Light 507 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.36 -2.47 -2.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 -2.65 -3.18%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 -2.65 -3.18%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.91 -2.64 -3.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.41 -2.02 -2.34%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.92 -1.46 -2.27%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 56.12 -1.87 -3.22%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 79.52 -1.87 -2.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.77 -1.87 -2.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.92 -1.87 -2.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 71.62 -1.87 -2.54%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 71.62 -1.87 -2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 72.92 -1.87 -2.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.87 -1.87 -2.23%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 71.22 -1.87 -2.56%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.25 -1.75 -2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.32 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.69 -1.67 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.64 -1.67 -2.16%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.64 -1.67 -2.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Chart Kansas Common 51 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Breaking News:

EU Looks To Toughen Methane Emissions Rules For Fossil Fuel Producers

Economic Fears Put Oil Prices Under Pressure

Economic Fears Put Oil Prices Under Pressure

While oil prices rebounded slightly…

China Set To Slash Fuel Export Quotas

China Set To Slash Fuel Export Quotas

Chinese authorities are expected to…

The Biden Administration Is Considering Refilling The SPR This Fall

The Biden Administration Is Considering Refilling The SPR This Fall

The U.S. government could refill…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

The Permian Is Set For A Wave Of Massive Deals

By Editorial Dept - Apr 21, 2023, 9:20 AM CDT
Join Our Community

1. Recession Worries Wipe Out Most of OPEC+ Upside

- Oil prices have been sliding for most of this week as weakening US labor market data play into wider fears of an oil demand slowdown in the US, aggravated by what many believe to be a technical gap-fill correction.

- With WTI trading around $77 per barrel, it is truly a sign of times that there was no mid-week increase following a 4.5 MMbbls build in US crude inventories and a 1.5 p.p. rise in refinery utilization, as slowing gasoline demand grabbed most of the attention.

- Whilst shrinking oil stocks and OPEC+ production cuts are still offsetting some of the downside pressure, the heyday of profitability seems to be over for now, even in Asia refining margins are at the lowest since October 2022.

- Apart from shrinking inventories, positioning would indicate further upside to prices as net length in the WTI futures contract from hedge funds and money managers rose to the highest since early November 2022 (+198.5 million barrels equivalent).

2. Tourism Renaissance Boosts China’s Jet Fuel Demand

- China’s opening after three years of shut borders and little to no international flights is finally materializing, with the upcoming May Day holiday seeing a 157% increase in bookings compared to April.

- Despite re-emerging flights to countries most dependent on Chinese tourism such as Thailand or Vietnam, the number of tourists traveling is still only 10% of same-month…

