The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.50 +0.40 +0.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.61 +0.77 +0.85%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.57 -0.16 -0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.165 -0.159 -1.91%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.419 -0.010 -0.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 84.30 -2.01 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.419 -0.010 -0.40%

Graph up Marine 1 day 92.77 +0.90 +0.98%
Graph up Murban 1 day 94.92 +0.97 +1.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.97 -3.74 -3.99%
Graph down Basra Light 290 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.53 -3.56 -3.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.58 -3.80 -3.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.89 -4.03 -6.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 63.85 -3.38 -5.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 87.25 -3.38 -3.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 85.50 -3.38 -3.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 82.65 -3.38 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 80.65 -3.38 -4.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 89.60 -3.38 -3.64%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 78.95 -3.38 -4.11%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 75.25 -3.25 -4.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 81.73 -3.38 -3.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.19 +1.17 +1.22%

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 8 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 6 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 16 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 mins "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 5 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 7 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Angry Customers Demand Explanation As German Energy Bills Soar

The IEA has revised its…

Do Falling Gas Prices Signal An End To U.S. Inflation Spiral?

Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin

Editorial Dept

Premium Content

The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

By Editorial Dept - Sep 16, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
1. Threat of Railways Stike Highlights U.S. Energy Vulnerability

- The prospect of a nationwide railway strike pushed US natural gas futures up above 9 per mmBtu, amidst fears of coal-by-rail disruptions, underscoring the importance of gas in power generation.

- According to the US EIA, consumption of natural gas in the United States is set to rise to an all-time high of 86.6 bcf per day in 2022, amidst retirements of coal-fired power plants.

- Considering that the railway-unions deal is still tentative, a resurfacing risk of strikes would lift Henry Hub futures again as 70% of all coal deliveries to US power plants are handled by rail.

- September is usually the month with some of the largest weekly builds in gas stocks before the winter kicks in – an emergency gas generation ramp-up might disrupt gas injection rates, adding another layer of pressure on prices.

2. Middle East Makes Claim for Europe’s Diesel Market

- According to Reuters, the Middle East is poised to become the largest diesel supplier to Europe as regional buyers are preparing for the onset of EU sanctions on Russian products in February 2022.

- The combination of extremely low middle distillate stocks and remarkably healthy diesel cracks, still around $50 per barrel despite the recent price drop, makes Europe a coveted destination.

- Europe’s imports of diesel have been increasing in September so far, moving up to 1.65 million…

Editorial Dept

