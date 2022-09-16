The EU Plan To Curb Energy Prices May Not Be Aggressive Enough

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.21 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.33 +0.49 +0.54%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.57 -0.16 -0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.065 -0.259 -3.11%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.416 -0.013 -0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 84.30 -2.01 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.416 -0.013 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 92.77 +0.90 +0.98%
Graph up Murban 1 day 94.92 +0.97 +1.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.97 -3.74 -3.99%
Graph down Basra Light 290 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.53 -3.56 -3.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.58 -3.80 -3.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.89 -4.03 -6.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 63.85 -3.38 -5.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 87.25 -3.38 -3.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 85.50 -3.38 -3.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 82.65 -3.38 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 80.65 -3.38 -4.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 89.60 -3.38 -3.64%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 78.95 -3.38 -4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 75.25 -3.25 -4.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 81.73 -3.38 -3.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.19 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 8 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 6 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 16 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 mins "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 5 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 7 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Angry Customers Demand Explanation As German Energy Bills Soar

High Energy Prices Send Japan’s Trade Deficit Soaring

High Energy Prices Send Japan’s Trade Deficit Soaring

A weak yen and high…

Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin

Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin

Analysts had hoped the Permian…

Water And Energy Shortages Are Fueling A Global Food Crisis

Water And Energy Shortages Are Fueling A Global Food Crisis

As the world grapples with…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The EU Plan To Curb Energy Prices May Not Be Aggressive Enough

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 16, 2022, 7:03 AM CDT
  • The European Commission is working hard to reduce energy prices in Europe with a plan to raise $140 billion and even reform the electricity market.
  • According to several energy-intensive industry associations, these efforts by the European Union won't be enough to help them survive the winter.
  • The EU energy ministers are meeting on September 30 to discuss the Commission's plan, and these industry groups will hope for an even more aggressive proposal.
Join Our Community

This week's proposals from the European Commission to reduce soaring energy prices and help households and businesses through the crisis are not enough, several European industry associations say.  

On Wednesday, the Commission said it would propose a revenue cap for companies producing electricity at a low cost and a "crisis contribution" from the extra profits of fossil fuel companies in a plan to raise $140 billion (140 billion euros) to cushion the energy crisis blow to European citizens and economy. The EU will also look to reform the electricity market to decouple the dominant influence of gas on the price of electricity, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.  

Reacting to the Commission's plan to tackle the crisis, European Aluminium, the association of the aluminum industry in Europe, said that the proposed emergency measures "are necessary but not enough to help aluminium industry survive winter."

"These measures are not enough and will not save the energy-intensive aluminium industry from further production cuts, job losses, and possibly a complete breakdown," the association added.

Soaring energy prices have prompted a wave of aluminum capacity cuts across Europe as smelters reel from sky-high gas and power prices while demand remains soft due to concerns about global economic growth.

Due to the high energy costs, the European metals industry last week called on the EU for emergency action to prevent a collapse of the sector which faces an existential threat from surging power and gas prices. 

The fertilizer industry is also suffering from natural gas prices 15 times the pre-crisis level, 10 times more than the U.S. prices, and well above the prices in Asia, the Fertilizers Europe group said last week in a letter to Commission President von der Leyen.

"For many energy-intensive industries there is currently no business case to continue production in Europe nor visibility and certainty for investments and further developments. The effects of those closures are also starting to have a severe impact on our value chains endangering European industrial base and the availability of essential products more broadly," Fertilizers Europe said ahead of the proposals put forward by the Commission.

After the proposals, Fertilizers Europe director general Jacob Hansen told Reuters:

"We need a physical supply of competitively priced gas for the European fertilizer producers to restart production."

The EU energy ministers are meeting on September 30 to discuss the Commission's plan.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Are On Track For A Third Consecutive Week Of Losses
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves
China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets

China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets
Magnetic Breakthrough Could Help Save Electricity

Magnetic Breakthrough Could Help Save Electricity
Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin

Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Demand Concerns Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Demand Concerns Mount



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com