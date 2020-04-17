The Oil Sector That Will Suffer The Most

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 18.19 -1.68 -8.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 28.35 +0.53 +1.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.755 +0.069 +4.09%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 20.77 -0.10 -0.48%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
Graph down Urals 2 days 23.30 -3.20 -12.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.17 -0.06 -0.42%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.755 +0.069 +4.09%
Graph up Marine 2 days 20.80 +0.91 +4.58%
Graph up Murban 2 days 20.70 +0.18 +0.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 17.11 -0.03 -0.18%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 25.15 +0.16 +0.64%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 17.22 +0.72 +4.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.70 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 14.09 +0.62 +4.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 2.890 -1.560 -35.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 19.14 -1.56 -7.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 18.69 -1.56 -7.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 14.04 -1.56 -10.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 12.54 -1.56 -11.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 17.29 -1.56 -8.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 8.790 -1.560 -15.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.25 +3.25 +25.00%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 10.00 -6.25 -38.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 16.65 -2.68 -13.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.10 -0.50 -2.12%
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 5 mins China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 1 hour Why the Interest
  • 2 hours NY Gov Cuomo (D) allowed hydroxychloroquine . It worked. He asked Trump for more. Look at NY stats. Mass Gov Baker (Rhino) would not allow. His stats continue to get worse.
  • 3 hours Understand, the main objective of "Flattening the Curve" was to avoid overwhelming our hospitals. Not necessarily eliminate Covid in a few weeks or months.
  • 39 mins Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 6 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 4 hours How to unsubscribe oilprice yealy subscription ?
  • 13 hours JP Morgan dumping Mideast Gulf Country loans at a discount. Writing is on the wall.
  • 45 mins Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 20 mins Another stupid Idea proving Trump doesn't understand oil
  • 11 hours #FireFauci Should be the Rallying Cry for a Generation
  • 16 hours just heard a stat: U.S. GASOLINE CONSUMPTION DOWN 60% !

Breaking News:

China And Malaysia Clash In Highly Disputed South China Sea

Alt Text

How The U.S. Can Retain Its Energy Dominance

U.S. shale drillers are in…

Alt Text

The Real Winner Of The OPEC+ Output Deal

Following the OPEC+ production cut,…

Alt Text

EV Sales Could Crash By 43% This Year

Sales of electric vehicles, which…

The Oil Sector That Will Suffer The Most

By Editorial Dept - Apr 17, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Rig

COVID Market Update

- Oilfield service providers continue to be hit hard. Having suffered during the last oil price crisis, it looks like this group will not be spared this time around either. Baker Hughes booked a $15 billion in non-cash goodwill impairment for Q1, and is expected to cut its 2020 capex by 20%. Schlumberger has furloughed employees, cut executive salaries by 20%, cut its dividend by ¾, and booked an $8.5 billion impairment charge. Halliburton has cut 600 layoffs in Texas and Oklahoma. Weir Group expects to see a reduction in exploration and development capital expenditure of 30%.

- All the same, the Saudis enjoyed a quadrupling of oil exports to the United States, amid an oil price war, from February to the first half of April. The US imported 1.46 million bpd of Saudi oil in the first two weeks of April.

- The DoE is still set to rent out available SPR storage capacity in a last-ditch effort to provide some relief to oil companies choking on their oil inventory amid the price and demand slump. Nine companies have raised their hand to use the SPR, with 23 million barrels of capacity up for grabs. In addition to providing relief to oil companies at home, the program is an unspoken acknowledgment that the DoE is well aware the OPEC cuts alone will not provide the market with relief sufficient to keep oil inventories from ballooning out of control.

- Several pipeline projects have stalled due to the pandemic, including the 700-mile…

