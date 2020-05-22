The OPEC+ Compliance Struggle

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 33.56 -0.36 -1.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 35.13 -0.93 -2.58%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 1.745 +0.035 +2.05%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 34.12 +0.58 +1.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 34.75 -0.20 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.46 +0.37 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 28.03 +0.32 +1.15%
Chart Natural Gas 15 mins 1.745 +0.035 +2.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 34.28 +1.16 +3.50%
Graph up Murban 2 days 34.12 +1.00 +3.02%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 31.27 -0.04 -0.13%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 38.17 +0.52 +1.38%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 34.79 +0.24 +0.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 34.46 +0.37 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.46 +0.37 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 35.14 +0.24 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 23.25 +0.19 +0.82%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.42 +0.43 +1.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 32.92 +0.43 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 34.32 +0.43 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 33.92 +0.43 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 29.42 +0.43 +1.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 33.92 +0.43 +1.28%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 23.50 -1.00 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 33.32 +1.42 +4.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 27.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 24.25 +0.50 +2.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 37.50 +0.43 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 mins US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China
  • 58 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 2 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 3 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 59 mins DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 5 hours Calls to add ‘climate change’ to death certificates – New study demands ‘climate change’ be added as ‘pre-existing condition’
  • 7 hours Visualizing Eagle Ford Oil & Gas Production (Through February 2020)
  • 2 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 6 hours Ventura County to Replace Natural Gas Generation with Battery Storage
  • 3 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 2 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 3 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 8 hours Venezuela's military to escort Iranian tankers bringing petrol
  • 11 hours Iran says South Pars development will fully finish by March 2021

Breaking News:

Memorial Day Gasoline Prices Near 20-Year Low

COVID Crisis Could Unify World’s Largest Oil Companies

COVID Crisis Could Unify World’s Largest Oil Companies

Giant M&A deals are in…

U.S. Gas Output To Hit Rock Bottom In November

U.S. Gas Output To Hit Rock Bottom In November

The Covid-19 pandemic in combination…

Big Oil’s Best Survival Strategy

Big Oil’s Best Survival Strategy

The oil industry is facing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The OPEC+ Compliance Struggle

By Editorial Dept - May 22, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

1. Rig count hits record low

- The U.S. rig count has fallen to record lows, plunging to 339 rigs on May 12. Since record-keeping began by Baker Hughes back in 1987, the rig count has never been this low.

- The rig count has fallen by 56 percent since March 17.

- The Permian, Eagle Ford and the Bakken have accounted for the bulk of the losses – 308 rigs, or 71 percent of the total decline.

- Big shifts in the rig count typically lead to production changes, although with an average lag of about 4 months. Shut-ins due to storage constraints have led to immediate oil supply losses, but the effects of the plunging rig count have yet to really show up in the data.

2. OPEC+ will struggle with compliance

- Oil prices have rocketed up into the $30s on the deep supply losses in the U.S. occurring alongside an uptick in demand.

- A long list of analysts have predicted a supply deficit occurring as soon as June or July, persisting for much of the rest of 2020.

- But any room for more production will likely come from OPEC+ countries, which just agreed to painful production cuts.

- “[I]t is always easier to bring back voluntary production cuts than involuntary ones, while there is also ample historical precedent for this,” JBC Energy wrote in a note.

- “Yup, we are forecasting major OPEC+ non-compliance to the tune of over 4 million b/d in 2021,” JBC said, referencing the current production…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Expanding Its Storage Capacity

Next Post

The 5 Oil Tankers That Could Start A War
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China

A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China
U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery

U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery
The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes

The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes
Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?

Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com