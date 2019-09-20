The Man That Could Trigger An Iran War

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.24 +0.15 +0.26%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.32 +0.12 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.004 -0.16%
Mars US 3 days 59.29 -0.10 -0.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.30 +0.91 +1.41%
Urals 4 days 60.40 +0.20 +0.33%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.10 -0.22 -0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.004 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 63.99 +1.09 +1.73%
Murban 4 days 66.89 +1.14 +1.73%
Iran Heavy 4 days 56.60 +0.37 +0.66%
Basra Light 4 days 67.36 +0.37 +0.55%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.50 +0.58 +0.89%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Girassol 4 days 66.46 +0.55 +0.83%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.30 +0.91 +1.41%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.66 +0.22 +0.51%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 42.59 -0.10 -0.23%
Canadian Condensate 34 days 52.09 -0.10 -0.19%
Premium Synthetic 24 days 58.49 -0.10 -0.17%
Sweet Crude 5 days 53.54 -0.10 -0.19%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.34 -0.10 -0.19%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.34 -0.10 -0.19%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 52.99 -0.10 -0.19%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 58.44 -0.10 -0.17%
Central Alberta 5 days 52.29 -0.10 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 11 days 65.78 +0.55 +0.84%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.04 -0.04 -0.08%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.99 -0.04 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.99 -0.04 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.25 -0.25 -0.52%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.62 -0.04 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 2 mins Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 7 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 6 hours A little something for all you Offshore swabbies
  • 15 hours Ban Fracking? What in the World Are Democrats Thinking?
  • 18 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 2 hours When Trying To Be Objective About Ethanol, Don't Include Big Oil Lies To Balance The Argument
  • 20 hours Iran Vows Major War Even If US Conducts "Limited Strikes"
  • 2 hours LA Times: Vote Trump out in 2020 to Prevent Climate Apocalypse
  • 5 hours Saudi State-of-Art Defense System looking the wrong way. MBS must fire Defense Minister. Oh, MBS is Defense Minister. Forget about it.
  • 5 hours Memorize date 05/15/2018 cause Huawei ban is the most important single event in world history after 9/11/2001.
  • 5 hours Shale profitability
  • 8 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 2 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 15 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia

Breaking News:

Iran: Seized UK-Flagged Oil Tanker “Free To Leave”

Alt Text

Houthis Threaten More Attacks In The Middle East

The Houthi rebels have threatened…

Alt Text

Tech Breakthrough Could Help Slumping Electric Car Sales

Electric vehicles have seen a…

Alt Text

Iran’s Supreme Leader Approved Saudi Attacks: Washington

A US official confirmed that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Man That Could Trigger An Iran War

By Editorial Dept - Sep 20, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Drone

Oil prices came back down to Earth over the course of week, getting only a slight bump on future supply concerns coming out of Saudi Arabia after last weekend’s attack. No longer is it a question of getting production back online. Instead, the markets are mildly concerned that the Saudis will now have no spare capacity should another attack or disaster strike. Markets go where the action is, and from that perspective, the Fed is more of an issue while world powers play coy over Iran.

In the meantime, US crude export demand has surged following the attacks, and is now estimated to reach 4 million bpd. But those barrels are unlikely to be as economical for Asian buyers, who have to contend with increased shipping rates as well, with VLCC rates increasing by as much as $1 million per load, and Aframax rates increasing by almost $2 per metric ton.

Ego Will Dictate Whether There’s a War With Iran

While there is an intense level of threatening talk going on about going to war with Iran over the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, there are no real indications as of yet that the US administration or the Saudi Kingdom is willing to go that far. Nor is there any concrete evidence that Iran was behind the attacks - attacks that have been repeatedly claimed by the Houthis in Yemen. There is also no evidence as to the launch site for the attacks, which could just as likely have been in Iraq, where disparate groups and militias operate, and where the Houthis have access as well.

If the attacks are proven to have been launched from Iraq, this could ignite another conflict in the country. There are theories floating around that Iran provided material and guidance for these attacks, with the ultimate goal of pressuring the Trump administration to lift sanctions. If so, then the timing is curious, as Trump’s firing of Bolton had already signaled a softening of Washington’s stance on Iran, but there was no time for that to play out in the short time span between the firing and the attacks.

The problem here is saving face, particularly for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia (MBS) who has spent the last year trying to repair his reputation in the wake of the Khashoggi murder and in time to launch an Aramco IPO. The attacks wrench open Aramco’s vulnerabilities to attack and also the vulnerabilities of the Kingdom’s defense systems. It makes MBS look weak, and a response will be based on this - not on the realities of a war with Iran, nor on evidence of any kind.

The biggest question right now is not who launched the attack; rather, what will MBS’ response be, and how will he save face. If he fails to save face, the weakness will bring the limits of his power into question - a power that he has painstakingly but clearly solidified, and which allowed him to survive the Khashoggi incident.

The first sign of his weakening power was the UAE’s announcement that it was quitting the war in Yemen because it was too expensive, and ultimately, unwinnable. That move led to actual clashes between Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen and UAE-backed southern separatists - both of whom had been fighting the Houthis in a proxy war against Iran.

The markets have by now accepted the fact that the Saudis will bring production back on track and that supply concerns are not imminent. What they’re waiting to price in now is a war with Iran, which will largely depend on MBS’ next move, which Trump has already said he is waiting on. That means that MBS dictates what happens next on this heated playing field. Pushing the button on a war with Iran, however, would be disastrous for the Kingdom, which cannot even subdue the Houthis in Yemen. It would have to be a world war, or no war. That’s not likely to happen at this time, even for a Crown Prince desperate to save face, while the Russian president chuckles in the background with a tongue-in-cheek offering to sell the Saudis the same air defense system that he’s sold the Iranians.

It’s Unions vs. Electric Vehicles

The United Automobile Workers union (UAW) continues on with its large striking action against General Motors as workers dig in over the upcoming plant closures and two-tiered pay structure. For GM, the path forward is clear: passenger cars are out, SUVs and crossovers are in - at least in the United States. Those passenger car plants that GM announced it would shutter this year are like dead weights and a roadblock to stay competitive in a shifting automobile landscape.

GM’s profits were down in 2018, and while GM would make the case that they were down more than 8% from 2017 pre-tax profits, UAW workers wanting a piece of that pie would say they were still north of $10 billion.

But GM wants more than a piece of today’s lucrative SUV market pie - it wants a piece of tomorrow’s EV market pie. And EVs take cash, because they are certainly not turning a profit today. Just ask the Chevy Volt, which has been a major money loser for GM, despite its repetitive commitment to an all-electric future. You could also ask Tesla, which still isn’t churning a profit.

GM is gearing up to take part in this all-EV future, but not all of its EV competition plays by the same rules. Tesla doesn’t have the union to contend with, and it seems to have a whole host of investors who have endless patience with its lack of profit.

Not so with GM investors, who include the likes of Capital Research & Management Co, Vanguard Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and BlackRock Fund Advisors, to name a few, who want not only an EV future but a profitable today.

GM will find it has a tough road ahead as it tries to keep its union, union employees, and shareholders happy.



Previous Post

U.S. Oil Rig Count Takes Sharp Turn Downward

Next Post

The Long-Term Effects Of A Crazy Week For Oil
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime
Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com