The Investment Bank That's Still Bullish On Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 55 mins 50.32 -0.63 -1.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 54.47 -0.46 -0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 55 mins 1.858 -0.004 -0.21%
Graph down Mars US 15 mins 50.87 -0.88 -1.70%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.72 +0.73 +1.33%
Graph up Urals 2 days 52.80 +1.15 +2.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.09 -0.53 -0.94%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.37 -0.09 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 55 mins 1.858 -0.004 -0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 55.73 +1.54 +2.84%
Graph up Murban 2 days 57.16 +1.49 +2.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.89 -0.71 -1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 57.94 -0.37 -0.63%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 57.04 -0.91 -1.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 56.09 -0.53 -0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.09 -0.53 -0.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.44 -0.80 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.72 +0.73 +1.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.70 -0.54 -1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 28.45 +0.20 +0.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 49.35 +0.20 +0.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 51.35 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 43.55 +0.20 +0.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 38.95 +0.20 +0.52%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 38.95 +0.20 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 42.95 +0.20 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 47.45 +0.20 +0.42%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 38.95 +0.20 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 41.25 +0.25 +0.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 56.50 +1.66 +3.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 44.90 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 48.85 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 48.85 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.25 +0.25 +0.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.68 -0.05 -0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 12 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 14 minutes US Shale: Technology
  • 57 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 16 hours Will Pelosi's petulance back fire on the Democrats?
  • 1 day FUSION REACTOR: Ultimate "Holy Grail" of Clean Energy. Becoming a reality ? The hydrocarbon killer
  • 20 hours China gets caught?
  • 16 hours China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 1 day Hoping Barr is Serious About NOK
  • 2 days Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 2 days Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 18 hours Elizabeth Warren Transferred Her Oil and Gas Investments to Her Children To Protect Her ‘Green’ Political Profile
  • 1 day Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 1 day Biden said, "China is not competition for US". A Biden Presidency would be COMPROMISED from the start. CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS

Breaking News:

Rosneft Slumps On Possible US Sanctions Over Venezuela Ties

Alt Text

Oil Falls Again As OPEC+ Struggles To Strike A Deal

Oil prices fell again on…

Alt Text

Oil Rigs Hold Steady While Oil Prices Continue to Sink

Baker Hughes reported that the…

Alt Text

Iraq Is On The Brink Of An Energy Crisis

The deadline for the U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Investment Bank That's Still Bullish On Oil

By Editorial Dept - Feb 07, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil

1. Copper prices rebound

- Copper prices rebounded this week, on news that there was some progress on the coronavirus.

- “Although we regarded the price slide beforehand as exaggerated, the current optimism has come somewhat suddenly,” Commerzbank said in a note on Wednesday.

- The crisis is far from over. “For as long as the virus continues to spread and the number of those infected and the number of deaths continue to rise rapidly, we see further potential for prices to fall again,” the bank added.

- The backup at the ports is causing supply chain disruptions for all types of commodities. “This is also affecting China’s largest copper smelters: the second-largest announced [Wednesday] that it will be reducing its refined copper production by 10-30% because raw material supplies are constrained, and because of insufficient personnel,” Commerzbank said.

2. Libya outage helps “Call on OPEC”

- OPEC production declined to 28.3 mb/d in January. The two red-dashed lines in the chart above from Standard Chartered show two scenarios for the rest of the year. In one scenario, Libyan oil production stays disrupted, producing at about 0.1 mb/d through 2020. In the other, production rebounds to 1.1 mb/d.

- “In the worst case (with 2020 demand growth reduced by 0.7mb/d) and with Libyan output restored quickly, the H1 stock build is 1.776 mb/d, which appears too large for…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($497 $179 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products




Previous Post

Oil Rigs Hold Steady While Oil Prices Continue to Sink

Next Post

Is Guyana’s Oil Boom Under Threat?
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

 What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

 Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com