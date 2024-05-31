The Houthis Are Expanding Their Reach

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.10 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.97 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.44 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.554 -0.018 -0.70%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.420 +0.015 +0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.02 -0.87 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 210 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.420 +0.015 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.95 -1.30 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.75 -0.96 -1.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.61 -0.71 -0.86%
Graph down Basra Light 913 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.52 -1.15 -1.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.02 -0.87 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.02 -0.87 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.71 -1.06 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 366 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 64.71 -1.32 -2.00%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 80.06 -1.32 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 78.31 -1.32 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 74.41 -1.32 -1.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 71.11 -1.32 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 71.11 -1.32 -1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 74.16 -1.32 -1.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 81.11 -1.32 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 71.51 -1.32 -1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.46 -0.60 -0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 86.36 -0.70 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.46 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 24 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry
  • 14 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 12 days A question...

Breaking News:

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?

Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?

The increasing gas-to-oil ratio of…

Are Community Energy Projects More Than Just a Pipe Dream?

Are Community Energy Projects More Than Just a Pipe Dream?

Community energy projects have had…

BHP Abandons Anglo American Takeover Talks

BHP Abandons Anglo American Takeover Talks

BHP abandoned its £39bn pursuit…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Houthis Are Expanding Their Reach

By Editorial Dept - May 31, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT
Jet

This week saw the Iran-backed Houthis expand their reach, hitting six vessels in three seas, the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea. Prior to this, the Houthis had not managed to reach as far as the Mediterranean, which is a rather troubling development for the West.

The attacks came only days after a Houthi spokesman warned of a new campaign targeting vessels heading to Israel from the Mediterranean. The Houthis also threatened to broaden attacks further in the Indian Ocean. This coincides with a meeting between Pentagon officials and their GCC counterparts to drum up more tangible support for U.S.-led efforts to cripple the Houthi campaign of maritime terror. What Washington wants is for the GCC to help intercept Iranian military aid to the Houthis. The Saudis, long embroiled in the civil war in Yemen, where Riyadh and Tehran had carried out a long-running proxy war against each other until a rapprochement and restoration of diplomatic ties just over a year ago. That means the Saudis aren’t keen to stir things up again in Yemen, or with Iran, making this a dangerous balancing act for the Crown Prince, especially considering that Saudi Arabia doesn’t want to be seen to be allowing the U.S. to launch airstrikes on Houthi targets from inside the Kingdom. 

For Iran, the Houthi campaign in the Red Sea, and its potential to expand into the Mediterranean, is a bit of leverage it is not going to give up at this time, and the Saudis will do what…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Sanctions and Missile Attacks Are Hindering Efforts to Cut Shipping Emissions

Next Post

Is It Time to Sell This Top Performing Energy Stock?
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD
Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid

Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid
A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition
Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?

Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?
What's Behind the Recent Rally in Copper Prices?

What's Behind the Recent Rally in Copper Prices?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com