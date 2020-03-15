The Harsh Truth About Emissions Reduction

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 31.73 +0.23 +0.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 35.44 +0.24 +0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 days 1.869 +0.028 +1.52%
Graph up Mars US 2 days 28.28 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 33.25 -2.46 -6.89%
Graph down Urals 3 days 29.15 -3.15 -9.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 23.58 -3.82 -13.94%
Chart Natural Gas 3 days 1.869 +0.028 +1.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 33.98 +1.28 +3.91%
Graph up Murban 3 days 35.20 +1.22 +3.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 25.63 +0.20 +0.79%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 43.25 +4.85 +12.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 32.28 +0.82 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Girassol 3 days 33.56 +0.67 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 33.25 -2.46 -6.89%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 18.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 16.10 -1.48 -8.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 32.35 -1.48 -4.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 31.90 -1.48 -4.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 27.25 -1.48 -5.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 21.50 -1.48 -6.44%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 21.50 -1.48 -6.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 25.75 -1.48 -5.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 30.50 -1.48 -4.63%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 22.00 -1.48 -6.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 37.61 -0.38 -1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 25.68 +0.23 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 21.75 -2.75 -11.22%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 41.59 +1.38 +3.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 5 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 8 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 11 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 14 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 4 hours U.S. Shale Oil wants Trump to change Jones Act. Just a ploy so they pay no U.S. corporate income taxes.
  • 1 hour MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 18 mins Saudi Aramco intends to declare a cash dividend of $75 billion in 2020, paid quarterly. Good luck with that.
  • 3 hours Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 4 hours Natural Gas Is A Bad Investment. Invest instead in Magical Green Unicorn Farts.
  • 8 hours "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 19 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 1 day “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 2 hours CCP holding back virus data . . . . . . Spanish Flu 1918 MUTATED, Came in 3 waves, Lasted 14 months and killed upward 5% World population
  • 13 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 18 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin

Breaking News:

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

Alt Text

New Solid-State Battery Tech Promises 500-Mile Range EV 

Researchers from Samsung have created…

Alt Text

Can Oil Prices Recover?

Following oil’s historic price drop…

Alt Text

The Oil Collapse Isn’t Over Yet

Saudi Arabia is now fully…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Harsh Truth About Emissions Reduction

By Alex Kimani - Mar 15, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Emissions

For a sector that is frequently chided for merely trying to burnish its green credentials, it appears some players are willing to put their money where their mouths are--by going for a ‘clean energy overkill’. 

In February, Italian multinational oil and gas company ENI shocked the world when it unveiled what has been hailed as the most ambitious climate pledge yet by an oil supermajor. 

Eni has now set out a plan to lower its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050. 

Sounds good enough, but not exactly earth-shattering. What’s so different about ENI’s new plan that has the environmentalists swooning? After all, last year, the $40 billion oil giant unveiled what--on face value--appears to be an even more impressive target to cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2030.

This time, we’re getting a bit more realistic. And in this case, it takes more oil to reduce our carbon footprint in much the same way that it takes money to make money. 

Scope 3 Emissions 

Hidden in the fine print of the carbon-reduction plan by the Italian major is a pledge to rein in Scope 3 emissions--or emissions generated by ENI’s supply chain partners and end-users.

In the 2019 pledge, the state-controlled company announced that it planned to expand its green business by investing in planting forests to capture more than 20 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030 and installing 10 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable capacity by 2030, up from 0.2 GW that year. 

In other words, ENI was only concerned with its own direct carbon footprint.

In the new plan, ENI says it will work to lower emissions from its own operations as well as those from the fossil fuel products it sells.  Related: Russia Fires Back: Could Boost Oil Production By 500,000 Bpd

This way, it beats previous its previous pledge as well as those by the likes of Repsol and BP, both of which have 2050 as their deadline for net-zero carbon emissions but have mostly been vague about their Scope 3 strategies. For instance, in February, new BP chief executive Bernard Looney pledged to meet the demands of the Paris climate change agreement, but provided few details on how his company planned to make this a reality.

But even ENI’s ‘wonder-plan’ is not as gilt-edged as it seems.

The Natural Gas Bridge

There’s a bridge to cross here, otherwise everyone would simply sink. 

Like most oil and gas majors, ENI has no plans to ramp down its fossil fuel production--at least not yet.

Indeed, the company says it actually intends to ramp up oil production by 3.5% per year through 2025, at which point in time it will begin to shift to natural gas, ramping up its production by 85% through 2050. 

Like many fossil fuel companies, advocates, and apologists, ENI views natural gas as a necessary bridge as the world tries to wean itself off fossil fuels. Natural gas does produce about 28% less CO2 emissions than heating oil and 50% less than coal for the same amount of energy when burned. Further, natural gas can be used to keep the power grid stable as solar and wind power fluctuate.

So at first glance that does not sound like a terrible idea, until you consider that a cross-section of climate experts have warned that we only have a ten-year window in which to take decisive action to prevent irreversible damage to our climate and ecosystems. During the first five years of that timeframe, ENI plans to take a detour to first ramp-up oil production before beginning a ramp-down at an unspecified future date.

In other words, it’s business as usual for ENI and other oil and gas supermajors--for now.

Kicking the Can Down the Road

While ENI’s plan is laudable due to a dearth of serious carbon commitments from its contemporaries, it will still look to some like another plan to continue kicking the can down the road until either government policies or catastrophic climate change forces its hand. Related: Saudi Arabia's Archenemy Is Taking Advantage Of The Oil War

Maybe, maybe not. Change is a process, and the ethical squeeze is already on. Everyone’s on board with the change because environmental investing is already a mega-trend and big money is shifting here; but we have to be realistic. 

ENI’s plan to continue growing oil production for the next half-decade is, perhaps, informed by new projections that oil demand is likely to continue growing over the next decade or so. It’s not exactly a climate change activist’s dream come true--but it is still miles ahead of what its peers. 

With ExxonMobil touting algal biofuels investments in TV ads, and Chevron appearing to think that offering electric car charging at gas stations is the answer, you can forgive ENI for sending mixed messages about where its climate change loyalties lie.

But at the very least, America’s supermajors ought to borrow a leaf from the Italian oil giant.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

New Solid-State Battery Tech Promises 500-Mile Range EV 

Next Post

Four Commodities Crushed By Coronavirus
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins
Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

 U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

 The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com