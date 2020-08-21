The Global Rig Count Hits A Record Low

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.86 -0.96 -2.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.96 -0.94 -2.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.402 +0.050 +2.13%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 43.77 -0.19 -0.43%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
Graph up Urals 2 days 45.20 +0.65 +1.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.05 -0.57 -1.28%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.33 -0.35 -0.86%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.402 +0.050 +2.13%
Graph up Marine 2 days 43.89 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.28 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 43.97 -0.59 -1.32%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 47.31 -0.29 -0.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.02 -0.28 -0.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.05 -0.57 -1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.05 -0.57 -1.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.96 -0.43 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 30.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 33.07 -0.29 -0.87%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 41.82 -0.29 -0.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 43.22 -0.29 -0.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 39.27 -0.29 -0.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 37.82 -0.29 -0.76%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 37.82 -0.29 -0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 39.12 -0.29 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 40.27 -0.29 -0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 37.37 -0.29 -0.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 33.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.82 +0.56 +1.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 36.53 -0.35 -0.95%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 40.48 -0.35 -0.86%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.48 -0.35 -0.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.32 -0.35 -0.73%
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 14 mins Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 1 hour BLM and Reparations
  • 2 days Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 14 hours Biden declares for China
  • 2 mins Trump says boycott a US company over nonpartisanism
  • 1 hour Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 3 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 6 hours The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 2 days The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 57 mins Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 3 days Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 8 mins In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 3 days Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 3 days Rolling Blackouts Across California

Breaking News:

China Charters Tankers For 37 Million Barrels Of U.S. Oil

U.S. Brokerage Faces Lawsuit Over Trades At Negative Oil Prices

U.S. Brokerage Faces Lawsuit Over Trades At Negative Oil Prices

E*Trade Securities, one of the…

Oil Falls On Gloomy U.S. Jobs Report

Oil Falls On Gloomy U.S. Jobs Report

Oil plunged on Thursday morning,…

Russia Doubles Down On Its Arctic Oil & Gas Agenda

Russia Doubles Down On Its Arctic Oil & Gas Agenda

The Russian part of the…

The Global Rig Count Hits A Record Low

By Editorial Dept - Aug 21, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
1. Global rig count hits record low

- The U.S. rig count has hit its lowest level in decades, but the global rig count is also at a record low.

- Offshore rig providers are going bankrupt at the fastest pace in years. Valaris (NYSE: VAL) filed for bankruptcy this week, seeking to restructure $7 billion in debt.

- “Offshore drilling is structurally damaged, and recovery is not imminent,” Bernstein wrote in a note to investors.

- Valaris has a fleet of 55 rigs, but the company’s CEO Tom Burke said that the offshore rig market will suffer from a prolonged contraction.

2. Wind and solar financing scales up

- Solar PV and onshore wind (and increasingly offshore wind, although from a small base) have attracted trillions of dollars in asset finance over the past decade. In 2019 alone, the sectors attracted $271.5 billion.

- The sectors are now perceived as low-risk by investors, flipping the script when compared to oil and gas. Poor (and volatile) returns from oil and gas has led to capital shifting into renewables.

- Bloomberg profiled a Texas rancher who wants to install over 700,000 solar panels on his land, who specifically noted that oil and gas appeared financially risky – the rancher expected to see declining royalties over time. Solar, by comparison, was a safer bet.

- Citigroup (NYSE: C) CEO Michael Corbat said this week that the bank should start walking away from corporate clients…

