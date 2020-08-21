OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 42.34 -0.48 -1.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 44.35 -0.55 -1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.448 +0.096 +4.08%
Graph down Mars US 2 days 43.29 -0.48 -1.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 5 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
Graph down Urals 3 days 44.55 -0.65 -1.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 40.33 -0.35 -0.86%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 2.448 +0.096 +4.08%
Graph down Marine 3 days 43.84 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Murban 3 days 44.59 +0.31 +0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 43.17 -0.80 -1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 47.02 -0.29 -0.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 43.14 -0.88 -2.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Girassol 3 days 44.01 -0.95 -2.11%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 29.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.07 -0.29 -0.87%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 41.82 -0.29 -0.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 43.22 -0.29 -0.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 39.27 -0.29 -0.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 37.82 -0.29 -0.76%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 37.82 -0.29 -0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 39.12 -0.29 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 40.27 -0.29 -0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 37.37 -0.29 -0.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 39.00 -0.25 -0.64%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 32.75 -0.25 -0.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 43.82 +0.56 +1.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 36.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 40.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 40.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 39.00 -0.25 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 47.32 -0.35 -0.73%
Is The Libyan War Coming To An End?

By Editorial Dept - Aug 21, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
This Weekend, Libya’s Fate Is Decided

Breaking developments in Libya suggest that this is the end game, and what happens over the weekend will determine the fate of Libyan oil. General Haftar has not yet confirmed a ceasefire announced by the speakers of parliament of both rival governments on Friday. This is either the calm before the storm or the start of negotiations to end the crippling oil blockade and hold elections for a new government. 

If a ceasefire does not succeed, Sirte - the gateway to Libya’s oil facilities - will become an instant battleground for regional forces. The Egyptian military, Russian mercenaries, and Haftar’s LNA (with UAE weaponry) against Turkish forces, Syrian and other mercenaries, and the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).  

A couple of days ago, Egypt’s Al-Sisi sent a message by courier to General Haftar - right after a meeting in Tripoli between the defense ministers of Turkey and Qatar (both allies of the GNA). No one knows what the message said, but Egypt is locked and loaded for military action in Sirte. So, at this point, there are only two options: A ceasefire or an all-out military confrontation between Turkey/Qatar and Egypt/Haftar, which would have massive implications for the entire region. There would be no coming back from a confrontation on that level, and it would spread across the region. 

The lead-up to this saw some interesting statements regarding…

