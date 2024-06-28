Get Exclusive Intel
What the Supreme Court's Latest Ruling Against the EPA Means for Oi & Gas

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 28, 2024, 11:00 AM CDT
  • The Supreme Court has temporarily halted the Environmental Protection Agency's "Good Neighbor Rule.".
  • The implications of this decision are significant for the oil and gas industry.
  • The halt of the Good Neighbor Plan means that states can delay implementing measures to control pollution, potentially reducing compliance costs for power plants and other industrial operations.
Gas Storage

Supreme Court Halts EPA's Good Neighbor Plan: Implications for the Oil and Gas Industry

 

In a significant decision affecting environmental regulation and interstate pollution, the Supreme Court has temporarily halted the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) "Good Neighbor Rule." This rule aimed to restrict emissions from power plants and industrial sources that contribute to downwind pollution. The 5-4 decision, driven by the conservative majority, puts the rule on hold while ongoing legal challenges from industry groups and Republican-led states proceed through lower courts.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for the majority, indicated that the states challenging the rule—Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia—are likely to succeed. This decision reflects the court's growing trend of reining in federal regulatory authority, particularly concerning the EPA. The justices' skepticism about the EPA's conclusions and the states' arguments about compliance timelines played a crucial role in the ruling. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in her dissent, emphasized that this stay leaves upwind states free to exacerbate ozone problems in their downwind neighbors.

The implications of this decision are significant for the oil and gas industry. The halt of the Good Neighbor Plan means that states can delay implementing measures to control pollution, potentially reducing compliance costs for power plants and other industrial operations. However, this also raises concerns about increased air pollution and its health impacts, particularly in downwind states. The EPA has argued that the rule was already achieving reductions in emissions and improving air quality in the affected states, which include major industrial hubs.

This development underscores the volatile nature of regulatory environments, particularly in the United States. The oil and gas sector, already navigating a complex landscape of environmental regulations, must now consider the potential for prolonged legal battles and the eventual outcomes that could reshape compliance obligations. The court's decision, while temporary, highlights the ongoing tensions between economic interests, state sovereignty, and environmental protection efforts.

The EPA's commitment to defending the rule in lower courts suggests that this issue will remain a contentious and pivotal aspect of environmental regulation in the United States.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com


