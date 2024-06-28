Oil Markets Are Focused on Supply, Demand, and Israel

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.99 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.65 +0.26 +0.30%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.89 +0.33 +0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.719 +0.034 +1.27%
Graph up Gasoline 31 mins 2.557 +0.011 +0.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.09 +0.58 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.09 +0.58 +0.71%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 +1.77 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.46 -0.81 -0.94%
Chart Mars US 238 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 31 mins 2.557 +0.011 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.31 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.05 +0.52 +0.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.96 +1.55 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 941 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.72 +1.81 +2.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 +1.77 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 +1.77 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.65 +1.41 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.46 -0.81 -0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 394 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 67.64 +0.84 +1.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 83.89 +0.84 +1.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 82.14 +0.84 +1.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 77.14 +0.84 +1.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 74.99 +0.84 +1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 74.99 +0.84 +1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 77.24 +0.84 +1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 81.34 +0.84 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 75.99 +0.84 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.09 +0.58 +0.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.13 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.53 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.25 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.12 +0.07 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days e-truck insanity
  • 11 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 12 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 10 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023

Breaking News:

Repsol Considers Selling Minority Stake in Eagle Ford Assets

Lithium: A Clean Energy Solution with a Dirty Secret

Lithium: A Clean Energy Solution with a Dirty Secret

The global demand for lithium…

The Looming Decline of Advanced Economies

The Looming Decline of Advanced Economies

There are several factors influencing…

American Jet Fuel Finally Sees Covid Rebound

American Jet Fuel Finally Sees Covid Rebound

U.S. jet fuel demand is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Markets Are Focused on Supply, Demand, and Israel

By Editorial Dept - Jun 28, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT
oil prices

Oil markets were looking at two things this week (and likely next week): The eternal debate on supply and demand, and an Israel-Lebanon war that requires only a very small push to move it into full-on conflict mode. 

Late on Thursday, Washington said it was making preparations to evacuate American citizens from Lebanon should that become necessary. Defense sources told the media that the Pentagon had moved an amphibious assault ship and special operations forces closer to Israel. At the same time, Israeli military officials have suggested that Hamas is almost defeated and the plan is to shift the conflict to the northern border with Lebanon. 

Potentially the bigger concern here is a fear that no one has control. Even if Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp isn’t planning to escalate things (alongside Israeli escalation), the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq have already vowed to send fighters and weapons to Lebanon in the event of an Israeli incursion. However, their vow could be interpreted more as a threat to escalate things with Israel even if Lebanon, and Hezbollah itself, want to dial things down. Iran doesn’t have full control over its Iraqi proxies (or Hezbollah). And presidential elections in Iran add additional pressure and complications.  

For Iran, timing will be critical. If the Iraqi militias move to escalate, Tehran will likely intervene, but only after an initial move has been made, which could be the trigger for an all-out war. 

We will…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

$200B In Carbon Capture Investment Needed Over Next 10 Years

Next Post

A Nuclear Stock to Consider Even After Rallying 200%
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canada, The Unexpected Winner in the Global Oil Boom

Canada, The Unexpected Winner in the Global Oil Boom
Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Team Up to Transform Nuclear Power

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Team Up to Transform Nuclear Power
Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025

Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025
Is This The Beginning Of A Reconciliation Between The U.S. And Saudi Arabia?

Is This The Beginning Of A Reconciliation Between The U.S. And Saudi Arabia?
Why Big Investors Are Doubling Down Right Now on Oil & Gas Stocks

Why Big Investors Are Doubling Down Right Now on Oil & Gas Stocks

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com