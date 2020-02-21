The Fate Of Libyan Oil Hangs In The Balance

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 53.38 -0.50 -0.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 47 mins 57.94 -0.86 -1.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.917 -0.014 -0.73%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 54.38 -0.50 -0.91%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 58.94 +0.59 +1.01%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 56.00 +0.10 +0.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 56.87 +2.43 +4.46%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 56.87 +2.43 +4.46%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 49.15 +0.30 +0.61%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.917 -0.014 -0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 56.68 -0.44 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 58.47 -0.20 -0.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 50.28 -1.61 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 60.31 -0.74 -1.21%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 59.19 -1.83 -3.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 57.91 -1.72 -2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 58.94 +0.59 +1.01%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.38 +0.39 +1.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 52.28 +0.39 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 54.28 +0.39 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 46.48 +0.39 +0.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 41.88 +0.39 +0.94%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 41.88 +0.39 +0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 45.88 +0.39 +0.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 50.38 +0.39 +0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 41.88 +0.39 +0.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 56.87 +2.43 +4.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 43.75 -0.25 -0.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 57.16 +1.24 +2.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.33 -0.40 -0.84%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.28 -0.40 -0.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.28 -0.40 -0.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 44.00 +0.50 +1.15%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 61.51 +0.49 +0.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 7 minutes Can LNG Kill Oil?
  • 8 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 11 minutes US Shale: Technology
  • 2 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 4 hours CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 8 hours Blowout videos
  • 4 hours Democrats Plan "B" Bloomberg Implodes. Plan "C" = John Kerry ?
  • 1 day Question - What if there are no buyers for Chevron's Appalachia Assets?
  • 2 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 days OIL trades as if the virus is a 1 quarter event. As if it's Containable, Reversible and Temporary. Is it ?
  • 23 hours Natural Gas
  • 25 mins Oil Stocks
  • 1 day Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 2 days Energy from thin air?
  • 2 days Coronovairus, Phase One Agreement, Lower for Longer

Breaking News:

Shell Not Competing With BP Over Net Zero Emissions Goals

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

Oil prices fell on Friday…

Alt Text

Another Major Car Maker Is Backing Hydrogen

The hydrogen fuel cell market has…

Alt Text

Why Cramer Is Wrong About Oil Stocks

Mad Money host Jim Cramer…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Fate Of Libyan Oil Hangs In The Balance

By Editorial Dept - Feb 21, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Rebels

Haftar Waiting Out Another Turkish Misstep in Libya

Last week, international media said that Libyan oil production had dropped to just under 164,000 bpd. Less than a week later, on Monday, Feb 17th, the Libyan National Oil Company (NOC) said that oil production was down to just under 136,000 bpd. That represents a financial loss of over $1.6 billion.  

The NOC is still supplying the Central and Eastern regions with enough to meet their transport and domestic needs, though storage facilities in and around Tripoli are facing supply shortages. 

It is not a sustainable situation, even as the media claim that both sides in the conflict are in it for the long haul. Money will dictate otherwise.

The tension on the ground this week was palpable, and more confusing than ever as Libyans celebrated the revolution that overthrew Ghaddafi on February 17 eight years ago. After eight years of chaos hijacked by various militias, no one knows exactly what they’re celebrating. 

It will be important to watch what Turkey does next because it’s in a tight spot and has overstepped in multiple venues. It’s being overrun by the Syrian Army and the Russians in Syria, and it’s sent Syrian mercenaries (with false promises) to fight in Libya. They are not likely to represent a loyal mercenary force when they realize they won’t get what they want back at home in Syria. Again, that is leverage for Haftar in Tripoli, where he’s…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($497 $179 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products




Previous Post

Oil Trading Giant Sees Oil Price Recovery Later This Year

Next Post

Is Oil's Rally Already Over?
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble

The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble
A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making

A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making

 New Breakthrough Makes Solar Cells More Durable

New Breakthrough Makes Solar Cells More Durable

 What Will Oil Prices Do After The Coronavirus?

What Will Oil Prices Do After The Coronavirus?

 Three Innovations To Upend The Energy Storage Market

Three Innovations To Upend The Energy Storage Market



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com