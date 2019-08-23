The Billion Dollar Oil Hedge That May Never Happen

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.08 -1.27 -2.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.31 -0.61 -1.02%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.158 -0.005 -0.23%
Mars US 21 hours 55.95 -0.33 -0.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.50 -0.16 -0.26%
Urals 3 days 56.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.08 -0.82 -1.39%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.08 -0.82 -1.39%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.33 -0.72 -1.18%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.93 -0.13 -0.26%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.158 -0.005 -0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 60.26 +0.18 +0.30%
Murban 2 days 61.94 +0.06 +0.10%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.31 -1.00 -1.84%
Basra Light 2 days 63.42 -0.03 -0.05%
Saharan Blend 2 days 59.38 -1.11 -1.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.33 -0.72 -1.18%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.33 -0.72 -1.18%
Girassol 2 days 61.82 +0.74 +1.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.50 -0.16 -0.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.51 -1.20 -2.95%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 42.80 -0.03 -0.07%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 49.35 -0.33 -0.66%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 55.75 -0.33 -0.59%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 51.50 -0.33 -0.64%
Peace Sour 22 hours 49.85 -0.33 -0.66%
Peace Sour 22 hours 49.85 -0.33 -0.66%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 50.85 -0.33 -0.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 57.35 -0.33 -0.57%
Central Alberta 22 hours 50.35 -0.33 -0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.08 -0.82 -1.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Giddings 3 days 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.86 +0.06 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 3 days 49.63 -0.66 -1.31%
Eagle Ford 3 days 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 3 days 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.50 -0.50 -1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.73 -0.33 -0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 8 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 2 hours Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 28 mins China has invested btw $30 - $40 Billon in Canadian Oil Sands. Trump should put 10% tariffs on all Chinese oil exported into or thru U.S. in which Chinese companies have invested .
  • 12 hours Trump cancels Denmark visit amid spat over sale of Greenland
  • 5 hours Tit For Tat: China Strikes Back In Trade Dispute With U.S. With New Tariffs
  • 6 mins Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 21 hours US to Drown the World in Oil
  • 2 hours IS ANOTHER MIDDLE EAST WAR REQUIRED TO BOLSTER THE OIL PRICE
  • 3 hours Not The Onion: Vivienne Westwood Says Greta Thunberg Should Run the World
  • 2 hours Strong, the Strongest: Audi To Join Mercedes, BMW Development Alliance
  • 11 hours OPEC will consider all options. What options do they have ?
  • 1 day Nor Chicago, nor Detroit: Killings By Police Divide Rio De Janeiro Weary Of Crime
  • 1 day Gretta Thunbergs zero carbon voyage carbon foot print of carbon fibre manufacture
  • 20 hours Long Range Attack On Saudi Oil Field Ends War On Yemen

Breaking News:

U.S. Imports Mostly Heavy Crude As Light Oil Production Booms

Alt Text

U.S. Sanctions To Halve Venezuela’s Oil Rig Count

A U.S. sanction waiver expiry…

Alt Text

U.S. Is Now Largest Oil… And Gas Producer In The World

Petroleum and natural gas production…

Alt Text

Is U.S. Shale Finally Cash Flow Positive?

For the first time in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Billion Dollar Oil Hedge That May Never Happen

By Editorial Dept - Aug 23, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Stock market

Remember August 1st? That’s when Trump announced new tariffs on China and oil took its biggest plunge in four years… and now the final week in August is gearing up to be even worse than that. Oil prices fell sharply at the end of the week after China announced on Friday that it will levy tariffs on US crude oil by the end of the year. Until now, China has targeted LNG for tariffs, but never crude. The market will be looking for a signal as to what this means for the demand picture, but its verdict won’t just be about strict near-term fundamentals. China doesn’t import the bulk of its crude from the US, while Saudi crude shipments to China have doubled over the past year. At the same time, the Fed’s Friday announcement could also impact oil markets.

The Oil Hedge That May Not Happen

Mexico’s billion-dollar oil hedge may not happen this year, a disappoint for Wall Street as the banks always battle to be on the profit side of this hedge. Volatile oil markets - the very thing that makes the hedge necessary for Mexico - are causing Mexico to reconsider is mega oil hedge that in 2015 netted the country more than $6 billion through the contracts it arranged with banks to sell its oil for a predetermined price that was much higher than the rate at the time of sale. While some progress was made in June in coming up with its formula for the hedge, it was still later in the year than usual. Mexico relies heavily on its wildly successful hedge for its revenues, and if it decides not to go through with the hedge this year it may have serious ramifications for the country.

In just three previous years of the hedge, Mexico raked in enough profit to fund more than a decade of oil hedges, which typically cost the country $1 billion. Last year, Mexico spent $1.23 billion to hedge against 2019 prices and protect revenues. That was a hedge at $55 a barrel.

These hedges, for which Mexico is famous, mean that creditors are generally willing to provide more favorable lending terms because they see part of the risk associated with oil prices has been transferred elsewhere through hedges. But it’s a tradeoff: There’s an upfront cost for the put options in this hedge even if no risk materializes. In other words, it’s diverting resources.

Tesla Should Give Up On Solar Panels

Tesla acquired SolarCity in 2016 for $2.6 billion, giving the EV pioneer a major player in the solar panel business. But things aren’t going so well today. This week, Walmart sued Tesla for “gross negligence” in relation to eight fires that have broken out when roof solar panels caught fire. Walmart hired SolarCity to install solar panels on the roofs of more than 240 stores. Now the retail giant says that those fires have caused millions of dollars in damage, and is claiming that Tesla failed to explain the fires, while the number of fires is “indicative of systemic, widespread failures by Tesla to meet the standard of care, as set forth in the governing contracts, as to the solar systems installed at Walmart’s stores”.

The lawsuit comes right at the moment that Tesla is in the middle of relaunching its solar business. It’s trying to get more customers by offering solar roofs for monthly rent, without long-term contracts or installation fees, for instance. The only catch to this deal is that if you opt out you have to pay a $1500 removal fee. The additional potential for fire that is now the biggest thing topping the solar mainstream news isn’t likely to encourage the volume of customers Tesla was hoping for in this case.

SolarCity growth volumes have hit record lows. In March, SolarCity announced it would close down most of its stores. SolarCity, by most accounts, was already dead at this point. The August relaunch was a last-ditch effort to save it. But then the Walmart lawsuit hit and every problem that everyone has had with Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity since 2016 again rose to the surface. SolarCity hasn’t done much of anything for Tesla other than provide a major headache from the beginning—and it’s the energy storage business, not energy production, that represents Tesla’s avenue of growth in this segment. At this point, it’s best if Tesla sticks to EVs and energy storage solutions.


Previous Post

U.S. Oil Rig Count Plunges To Near 2-Year Low

Next Post

Buying The Dip In The Markets
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports
Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher

Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher

 Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

 U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil

U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil

 Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com