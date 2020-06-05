The Big Oil Bet That Went Bad

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.32 +1.91 +5.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 42.14 +2.15 +5.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.802 -0.020 -1.10%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 38.36 -0.08 -0.21%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 34.84 -0.62 -1.75%
Graph down Urals 2 days 38.90 -0.35 -0.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.87 +0.14 +0.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.87 +0.14 +0.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.27 +0.03 +0.08%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 32.61 -0.03 -0.09%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.802 -0.020 -1.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 39.20 -0.90 -2.24%
Graph down Murban 2 days 39.14 -0.96 -2.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 34.64 -0.42 -1.20%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 41.80 -0.18 -0.43%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 38.72 +0.08 +0.21%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 38.27 +0.03 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.27 +0.03 +0.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.88 -0.15 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 34.84 -0.62 -1.75%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 26.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 33.91 +0.12 +0.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 36.41 +0.12 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 37.81 +0.12 +0.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.41 +0.12 +0.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 32.41 +0.12 +0.37%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 32.41 +0.12 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 32.91 +0.12 +0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 37.41 +0.12 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 32.41 +0.12 +0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.87 +0.14 +0.36%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.00 +0.25 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 27.75 +0.25 +0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 39.70 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 31.36 +0.12 +0.38%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 35.31 +0.12 +0.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.31 +0.12 +0.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.00 +0.25 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.75 +0.25 +0.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.99 +0.12 +0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 21 mins Rioting and Protesting
  • 29 mins Trump waves a Bible
  • 1 hour Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 1 hour George Floyd’s History
  • 3 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 15 hours Anti-Lynching Bill
  • 6 mins Healing, Not Hatred
  • 18 hours Thugs in Trumpistan
  • 2 hours Let’s Try This....
  • 23 hours Model 3 cheaper to buy than BMW 3 series.
  • 6 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 1 day Sudan Rice claims Russians are behind recent US riots
  • 1 min Chicago Threatens To Condemn - Possibly Demolish - Churches Defying Lockdown
  • 24 hours We Are Better Than This

Breaking News:

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

OPEC+ Could Hold Its Next Meeting This Week

OPEC+ Could Hold Its Next Meeting This Week

The next OPEC+ meeting may…

A Perfect Storm For Petrochemicals

A Perfect Storm For Petrochemicals

The oil majors have made…

The Future Of Wind Energy

The Future Of Wind Energy

Two of the biggest problems…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Big Oil Bet That Went Bad

By Editorial Dept - Jun 05, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

1. Exploding distillate glut

- U.S. distillate stocks are soaring, jumping from 136 million barrels in mid-April to 174 million barrels at the end of May.

- Distillate stocks are only 1 percent below a record high last reached in 2010.

- “The latest inventory build happened even more quickly than during the 2008/09 economic crisis, as stocks soared now by 52 million barrels, i.e. 43%, in just two months,” Commerzbank said in a note. “This is attributable first and foremost to extremely weak demand, which at 2.7 million barrels per day has fallen to its lowest level since April 1999.”

- At the start of the pandemic, it was gasoline that was dragging down refiners. Now it is diesel and other distillates.

- Cracks for diesel in Europe have collapsed to an all-time low. “The situation looks awful,” an executive at a big European refiner told Reuters.

2. Petrochemical sector facing a bust

- The oil majors have made a large bet on plastics and petrochemicals as a hedge against long-term demand. But the market for polyethylene is facing overcapacity and narrowing margins.

- The buildout of petrochemical facilities in the U.S. over the past decade has led to a wave of new facilities, but prices for polyethylene – the building block of plastic – have nosedived.

- PE prices traded at about $1 per ton in 2011-2012 when Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) planned its petrochemical…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Big Oil’s Race To Net Zero

Next Post

The End Of Libya's Civil War Is In Sight
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
A Nightmare Scenario For Offshore Oil

A Nightmare Scenario For Offshore Oil
Oil Majors Face Another Impossible Decision

Oil Majors Face Another Impossible Decision
Saudi Arabia Could Set Trend For Higher Oil Prices In June

Saudi Arabia Could Set Trend For Higher Oil Prices In June
Only One Oil Major Is Betting Big On Renewable Energy

Only One Oil Major Is Betting Big On Renewable Energy



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com