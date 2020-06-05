The End Of Libya's Civil War Is In Sight

As of Thursday, Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) was celebrating in the streets after claiming to have taken full control of Tripoli from General Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA). The celebration comes after a string of territorial losses by Haftar at the hand of the GNA and its Turkish allies. While Haftar’s allies (Russia, UAE, Egypt, among others) largely sidelined themselves.

The last remaining thing to capture for the GNA was the capital airport, which fell to their hands Thursday, thus--in the minds of the GNA--ending a siege of Tripoli that has lasted for over a year. On Friday, they further their gains, pushing the LNA out of the town of Tarhouna, with the next targets being Sirte and an airbase in central Libya.

Turkey is now playing the kind benefactor in this game, with Erdogan appearing for a public statement alongside GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in Ankara, saying those who have caused bloodshed would be judged by history and that the end the crisis can only be achieved politically, through the United Nations (which, incidentally, backed the GNA government way back when, though cringes at its militias).

Indeed, a lot is at stake here for Turkey, which has hedged its bets on the GNA winning in order to keep alive a new maritime boundary deal Erdogan struck with Sarraj that takes territory away from what Greece thought was its EEZ. Conveniently, around the same time as the GNA is celebrating in…