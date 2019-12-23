The 10 Most Important Oil Market Trends For 2020

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.50 -0.02 -0.03%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.46 +0.04 +0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.229 +0.012 +0.54%
Mars US 2 hours 60.97 +0.08 +0.13%
Opec Basket 5 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 4 days 59.60 +0.45 +0.76%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.05 +0.03 +0.04%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.81 -0.43 -0.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.229 +0.012 +0.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 66.42 -0.84 -1.25%
Murban 20 hours 68.13 -0.74 -1.07%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 57.70 +0.15 +0.26%
Basra Light 20 hours 71.70 +0.26 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.88 -0.10 -0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.05 +0.03 +0.04%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.05 +0.03 +0.04%
Girassol 20 hours 67.90 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 5 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 12 hours 35.19 -0.74 -2.06%
Canadian Condensate 125 days 54.44 -0.74 -1.34%
Premium Synthetic 115 days 60.84 -0.74 -1.20%
Sweet Crude 12 hours 54.44 -0.74 -1.34%
Peace Sour 12 hours 50.44 -0.74 -1.45%
Peace Sour 12 hours 50.44 -0.74 -1.45%
Light Sour Blend 12 hours 53.69 -0.74 -1.36%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 59.94 -0.74 -1.22%
Central Alberta 12 hours 50.69 -0.74 -1.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 57.00 -0.75 -1.30%
Giddings 4 days 50.75 -0.75 -1.46%
ANS West Coast 102 days 67.97 +0.24 +0.35%
West Texas Sour 4 days 54.39 -0.78 -1.41%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.34 -0.78 -1.32%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.34 -0.78 -1.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 57.00 -0.75 -1.30%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.75 -0.75 -1.46%
Buena Vista 6 days 70.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 8 minutes Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 6 hours Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 49 mins Wexit: Separatism Gains Popularity in Canada's Oil-Rich Western Provinces
  • 1 hour Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 54 mins Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 6 hours If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 5 hours Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 8 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 12 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 7 hours How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?
  • 7 hours "Climate Migrants"
  • 48 mins Natural Gas
  • 7 hours Greta the Teenage Climate Puppet Goes Full Marxist
  • 51 mins Winter Storms Hitting Continental US

Breaking News:

Why UAE Oil Prices Are Falling

Alt Text

Oman Looks At Full Oil Industry Overhaul

Following Saudi Aramco’s example, Gulf…

Alt Text

Is LNG Actually The Future Of Energy?

As more and more countries…

Alt Text

The End Of The Shale Gas Boom

The end of the shale…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The 10 Most Important Oil Market Trends For 2020

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 23, 2019, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil pump

As a busy 2019 in the oil and gas industry ends, analysts are busy issuing predictions about next year and what they would mean for oil markets and prices.

This year saw a mix of some of the more predictable events—such as OPEC and Russia extending their cooperation pact, twice—and a ‘black swan’ such as the September attacks on Saudi oil facilities which cut off 5 percent of daily global oil supply for weeks.

As black swans are, by definition, unpredictable, analysts focus on predicting the ‘knowns’ in the market for 2020 as they see them at the end of 2019.

There are many factors to watch in oil markets next year, both in the U.S. and globally.

For the sake of simplicity, here are 10 of the most important predictions and factors to watch in the oil and gas industry in the United States and worldwide.

Independent energy analyst David Blackmon has summed up some predictions, concerning mostly the U.S., for Forbes.

And these are:

1) U.S. shale production will continue to grow

 U.S. shale growth is slowing down, but all analysts and organizations still expect oil supply from the United States to continue to rise in 2020. Growth may be slower, due to reduced capex from drillers, but U.S. will still be the main contributor to non-OPEC supply growth next year.

2) Rig count will remain stable

Despite the fact that the U.S. oil and rig count declined by more than 250 units this year to December 20 compared to the same time last year, the number of active oil rigs last week saw an increase of 18 rigs—the first double-digit growth since the beginning of April, according to Baker Hughes data. Related: Why Hasn’t Hydrogen Gone Mainstream?

3) U.S. oil and LNG exports will continue to rise

Exports of U.S. oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) are expected to grow with the increase in infrastructure capacity in 2020.

The United States exported more crude oil and petroleum products than it imported in September 2019—the first month in which America was a net petroleum exporter since monthly records began in 1973, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said earlier this month.

Total U.S. crude oil and petroleum net exports are expected to average 570,000 bpd in 2020 compared with average net imports of 490,000 bpd in 2019, according to EIA’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO).

4)  Oil and gas prices will remain range-bound in 2020

 Rising production from non-OPEC nations not part of the OPEC+ deal, driven by the U.S., Brazil, and Norway, is expected to keep a lid on oil prices, while OPEC+ cuts and an expected pick-up in global economic and oil demand growth will keep a floor under prices.

5) Sudden supply outages will have smaller impact on oil prices

Due to the growing non-OPEC supply, unexpected and short-lived outages are likely to have a smaller impact on oil prices than they would have on markets five or ten years ago, analyst Blackmon says.

Case in point—the mid-September attacks on critical Saudi infrastructure sent oil prices soaring—with WTI Crude touching a five-month high of $62.90 a barrel—but just for one day, as slowing demand growth and a protracted trade war weighed on prices.

6)  Bankruptcies in the U.S. shale patch are set to grow

The number of bankruptcies and companies seeking protection from creditors is expected to rise in 2020, continuing the trend from 2019.

Haynes and Boone estimated at end-September that the U.S. oil and gas industry had 33 filings year to date in September, more than the number of filings in each of 2017 and 2018, at 24 and 28 filings, respectively. 

With reduced capital availability in equity and debt markets, more of the smaller companies could struggle through the next year.

7) U.S. oil and gas mergers & acquisitions are poised to rise

 A growing number of distressed U.S. oil and gas firms and few funding options could mean that the ‘smaller guys’ could be acquired by bigger shale players or the smaller guys could team up to scale operations and cut costs.

Signs of consolidation in U.S. shale have already started to emerge, and the wave is expected to continue in 2020. Related: Bullish Sentiment Remains Despite Oil Price Dip

Shareholders of Callon Petroleum and Carrizo Oil & Gas approved an all-stock merger last week.

Two months ago, Parsley Energy and Jagged Peak Energy announced that Parsley would buy Jagged Peak in an all-stock transaction valued at US$2.27 billion, including Jagged Peak’s debt.

“The inevitable consolidation in the Permian has started and Jagged Peak made a decisive move to team up with the right partner,” said S. Wil VanLoh, Jr., a Jagged Peak director and the founder and CEO of Jagged Peak’s controlling shareholder, Quantum Energy Partners.

In its Q3 2019 Oil & Gas deals insights, PwC said:

“In the quarters ahead, we expect to see more companies merging to create scale, companies continuing to focus on generating positive cash flows and shareholder value, while struggling companies will become more amenable to being acquired or seeking restructuring through bankruptcy.”

Internationally, the key factors to watch in oil markets will be:

8) How oil demand growth will fare as the U.S.-China trade dispute de-escalates

Oil prices hit a three-month high on December 13 amid growing optimism of a phase-one trade deal. In the days following the announcement that a phase-one deal had been reached, China removed six chemicals and oil derivatives from its list of tariffed U.S. imports.  

9) How OPEC+ cooperation will proceed after March 2020

Another key factor to watch is what OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC partners will do after March 2020, when the current agreement for deeper cuts expires. The next move by the cartel and its allies will largely depend on how oil demand growth will fare in the typically low-demand growth season in Q1. The move will also depend on how much oil OPEC and friends will have managed to withhold from the market compared to plans—that is, whether all members will have fallen in line and stopped cheating.

10) Sudden supply outages in restive regions

Oil market participants will continue to monitor developments in Libya and Iraq, which could suddenly tighten the market more than anyone had intended to. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The Media Legend Revolutionizing The Entertainment Business
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

From Boom To Bust: Permian Shale Towns Face Exodus

From Boom To Bust: Permian Shale Towns Face Exodus
China Dumps LNG Amid Massive Glut In Asia

China Dumps LNG Amid Massive Glut In Asia

 Oil Prices Jump On Bullish EIA Report

Oil Prices Jump On Bullish EIA Report

 Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

 Revealing The True Extent Of Exxon’s Natural Gas Blow Out

Revealing The True Extent Of Exxon’s Natural Gas Blow Out

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com