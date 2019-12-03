Iraq: The Next Great Threat To Global Oil Markets

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.46 +0.36 +0.64%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.24 +0.42 +0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.407 -0.034 -1.39%
Mars US 5 hours 55.40 -0.26 -0.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.50 -1.33 -2.08%
Urals 24 hours 56.45 -0.05 -0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.97 -3.41 -5.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.97 -3.41 -5.38%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.98 -0.70 -1.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.407 -0.034 -1.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 24 hours 61.30 +0.20 +0.33%
Murban 24 hours 63.76 +0.36 +0.57%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 53.00 -0.47 -0.88%
Basra Light 24 hours 65.41 -0.47 -0.71%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 62.64 -0.46 -0.73%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Girassol 24 hours 63.29 -0.70 -1.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.50 -1.33 -2.08%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 35.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 34.96 +4.09 +13.25%
Canadian Condensate 105 days 49.96 +0.79 +1.61%
Premium Synthetic 95 days 56.36 +0.79 +1.42%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.16 +1.74 +3.59%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.96 +1.79 +3.96%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.96 +1.79 +3.96%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 50.21 +1.79 +3.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.96 +3.54 +6.75%
Central Alberta 1 day 47.71 +3.04 +6.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.97 -3.41 -5.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 52.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 24 hours 46.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 82 days 65.72 -0.21 -0.32%
West Texas Sour 24 hours 50.05 +0.14 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 54.00 +0.14 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 54.00 +0.14 +0.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 52.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +0.75 +1.65%
Buena Vista 5 days 67.40 -0.24 -0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 8 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 2 days Offshore is changing
  • 1 day What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 2 days Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 14 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 2 days China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 56 mins You long it you short it it is Here for a long time since Trump signed it
  • 7 hours Aramco to Drop $133B on Drilling over Decade
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 1 day US shale production boom
  • 2 days RIG COUNT DROPS AGAIN ! Who cares when production continues to go up ! U.S. DAILY PRODUCTION RECORD 12.9 MILLION BARRELS/DAY WEEK ENDING NOV 22
  • 2 days Active Oil Rigs
  • 1 day Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Alt Text

Report: Iranian Tanker Offloads Oil At Syrian Port

The now notorious Iranian oil…

Alt Text

Is The Hottest Conflict In The Middle East Coming To An End?

The conflict in Yemen has…

Alt Text

U.S. Intensifies Pressure Against Iran, Targets Oil Tanker Network

The United States stepped up…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Anes Alic

Anes Alic

Anes Alic is a veteran investigative journalist and writer whose work in everything from anti-terrorism and high-level politics, to industry, investing and IT has won…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iraq: The Next Great Threat To Global Oil Markets

By Anes Alic - Dec 03, 2019, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Iraq protest

The next thing that will happen in Iraq if protesters’ demands aren’t met is this: They will target oil facilities--the only thing that will force any major change, and indeed, the root cause of protests that have gone beyond anything Iraq has ever seen. 

It is a possible scenario that should be on every oil trader’s radar, and has the potential to move oil prices more than President Trump, and more than OPEC—if markets interpret it correctly.

Last Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi resigned. The Iranians had attempted to keep this from happening--even though Mahdi wasn’t pro-Iranian--because the fragility of the Iraqi government threatens Tehran’s indirect hold on power. 

The move will embolden protesters even further; Mahdi’s resignation was not enough. After all, some 400 protesters have been killed since October 25th. It will take more than Mahdi’s resignation to end this. 

This is a countrywide grievance that transcends sectarian differences, even if the majority of the protests are in Shi’ite-dominated provinces, while Sunnis provinces are still shell-shocked from the conflict with ISIS. 

On the surface, it’s about a lack of basic services in an oil-rich country that can’t provide regular electricity or drinking water to its people. Below the surface, it’s about massive corruption and a broken system that has led to mass unemployment among the youth and a shattered education and healthcare system. 

Iranian influence had kept things from leading to Mahdi’s resignation up until Friday, when the voice of Iraq’s Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani finally emerged on the side of the protesters after being criticized by Shi’ites for failing to speak up. One word from Sistani brought Mahdi down, and one word from Sistani prompted the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq to label the repression of protesters as a “crime”.  Related: The Complete Guide To Fossil Fuels

And Mahdi’s resignation is the only thing that is delaying a major armed conflict between protesters and security forces in Southern Iraq, where all the oil lies. 

Still, it will not be enough to appease the protesters, even though it has briefly delayed an advance on the oil-rich south. That it’s not enough is already evident in calls for the next prime minister to resign before he has even been named.

What’s at stake if protesters take on Basra? Five million barrels per day of oil, 12% of the world’s proven oil reserves, and a ton of investment money—foreign investment money. 

China is the biggest buyer of Iraqi crude oil, and one of the biggest investors in the Iraqi oil and gas industry. PetroChina and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) have massive investments here, including PetroChina’s 25% stake in the giant West Qurna 1 project, which is majority-owned by Exxon. CNPC also produces some 2 million bpd from its Rumaila and Halfaya oilfields in southern Iraq. 

In September, Iraq’s Basra Oil Company signed a contract with the Chinese to develop and complete 80 oil wells in the giant Majnoon field, also in Basra. 

With China hoping to boost crude oil sales from Iraq by more than two-thirds to 850,000 bpd by the end of this year, which is already upon us, you can bet China is watching the situation in Iraq with trepidation.

Russia, too, has invested in Iraq’s energy industry--more than $10 billion over the past nine years, according to Forbes. That includes Lukoil’s West Qurna-2 development in Basra, which accounts for about 9% of Iraq’s total crude oil production. Elsewhere in Iraq, it includes Gazprom’s investments in central Iraq and the northern Kurdistan region, as well as Stroytransgaz’s contracts in Anbar province. 

And it’s even possible that Exxon had an inkling as to which way the Iraqi winds were blowing this summer when things uncertainties arose in relation to the oil giant’s participation in the $53-billion project to boost Iraq’s oil output at its southern fields. 

The next question is this: Would protesters dare to make a move on Iraqi oil?

All indications are that they would, and they already have dabbled in this. They’ve blocked roads leading to five oil fields in Basra, and anger of Baghdad over where all that oil money is going has spread--irreversibly--to the oil province. 

They’ve been bold enough to burn down an Iranian consulate and even attack a pro-Iranian security building, knowing full well that the backlash would be extremely violent. Related: The Complete Guide To Drilling

Iraq is running out of time, and as the political elite gather today to discuss what happens next, and who will be put forward as the next prime minister, Iran is there in the form of a key Revolutionary Guards commander by the name of Major General Qassem Soleimani who will push Tehran’s choice to replace Mahdi.

This is all happening while protests continue in key Shi’ite religious cities in Iraq--Najaf and Karbala--where security forces were firing live rounds on demonstrators overnight. 

And the market, in the meantime, has their eye on a different ball, and is preoccupied with President Trump’s proclamations of the stalling trade deal (sending oil prices down) and OPEC’s proclamations of deeper or longer production cuts (sending oil prices up).

Mahdi’s resignation may have helped to prop up oil prices a bit, but the market has never been a geopolitical genius, as evidenced by the sheep-like following of non-news emanating from OPEC members about what may come to pass. 

What traders should be watching is the very real developments in Iraq that may mean a significant supply disruption—what every trader long on oil has been waiting for for over a year.

The Iraqi government has only two alternatives: full-on repression, which means a bloodbath far beyond what we have already seen, or major reform of which it is clearly not capable, particularly with Iranian influence. 

What the market should be responding to is the clear and present danger facing 12% of the world’s known oil reserve—even as things appear to be—on the surface—calming in Iraq. 

By Anes Alic for Oilprice.com

 




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Why Iran Won’t Renegotiate The Nuclear Deal
Anes Alic

Anes Alic

Anes Alic is a veteran investigative journalist and writer whose work in everything from anti-terrorism and high-level politics, to industry, investing and IT has won…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse
Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

 Is Today’s Oil Price Plunge A Sign Of Things To Come?

Is Today’s Oil Price Plunge A Sign Of Things To Come?

 The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

 Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com