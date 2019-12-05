OilPrice GEA
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

The U.S. Just Became A Net Oil Exporter For The First Time Ever

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 05, 2019, 10:00 AM CST
Tanker

The United States exported more crude oil and petroleum products than it imported in September 2019—the first month in which America was a net petroleum exporter since monthly records began in 1973, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.  

In September 2019, the U.S. exported 89,000 barrels per day (bpd) more crude oil and petroleum products than it imported, due to surging U.S. crude oil production and the lifting of export restrictions in 2015, and to continuously growing oil products output and exports, the EIA said.

Just a decade ago, the U.S. was importing 10 million bpd more crude oil and petroleum products than it was exporting. Those tables have now turned.

Growing U.S. crude oil production and exports have resulted in America selling oil to more destinations around the world than the number of countries from which it imports crude oil, the EIA said in October. A decade ago, the United States was importing crude oil from as many as 37 foreign sources per month, and its exports were restricted almost exclusively to Canada. After the lifting of those restrictions at the end of 2015, U.S. crude oil exports have been on the rise and reaching more destinations.

The U.S. continues to import more crude oil than it exports, but it exports more petroleum products than it imports, as U.S. refineries continue to raise their gross inputs of crude oil and produce and export more petroleum products such as jet fuel, gasoline, and distillate fuel.

Because the rise in refinery production has outpaced U.S. oil product consumption, America has been exporting more petroleum products in recent years. The U.S. was a net petroleum product importer of 698,000 bpd in 2009, while so far this year, America has been a net petroleum product exporter of 3.2 million bpd, the EIA data shows.   

The EIA forecast in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) that U.S. net petroleum exports will continue to grow and average 751,000 bpd in 2020.

“If realized, the United States would be a net petroleum exporter for the first time on an annual basis,” the EIA said today. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

  • Mamdouh Salameh on December 05 2019 said:
    Are we back to hyping? There are two cardinal figures which determine how much crude oil the United States imports: Production and consumption.

    In 2019 the United States consumed 20.963 million barrels a day (mbd) based on demand growth from 2018 according to the authoritative 2019 OPEC Annual Statistical Bulletin and produced 12.3 mbd according to claims by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) thus necessitating imports of 8.663 mbd.

    The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) Says that the US was a net exporter of
    petroleum products to the tune of 3.2 mbd in 2019. It was also a net importer of crude oil to the tune of 5. 163 mbd. Offsetting net product exports against net crude oil imports we come to a deficit of 1.963 mbd. This proves that the claim that the US became a net oil exporter is false.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

