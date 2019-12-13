Oil Hits Three-Month High On Trade Deal Optimism

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 59.78 +0.60 +1.01%
Brent Crude 3 hours 65.22 +1.02 +1.59%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.307 -0.021 -0.90%
Mars US 3 hours 59.87 +0.79 +1.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.81 +0.43 +0.66%
Urals 20 hours 58.05 +0.60 +1.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.43 +0.44 +0.70%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.43 +0.44 +0.70%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.07 +0.46 +0.70%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.28 +0.28 +0.52%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.307 -0.021 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 65.23 +0.96 +1.49%
Murban 20 hours 67.49 +0.89 +1.34%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 56.76 +0.53 +0.94%
Basra Light 20 hours 70.01 +0.91 +1.32%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 68.21 +0.81 +1.20%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.07 +0.46 +0.70%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.07 +0.46 +0.70%
Girassol 20 hours 67.20 +0.34 +0.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.81 +0.43 +0.66%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 37.68 +0.92 +2.50%
Canadian Condensate 115 days 53.18 +0.42 +0.80%
Premium Synthetic 105 days 59.58 +0.42 +0.71%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 51.58 +0.42 +0.82%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.18 +0.42 +0.86%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.18 +0.42 +0.86%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 51.18 +0.92 +1.83%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 56.18 +0.42 +0.75%
Central Alberta 3 hours 50.18 +1.42 +2.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.43 +0.44 +0.70%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Giddings 20 hours 50.25 +0.75 +1.52%
ANS West Coast 92 days 66.07 -0.41 -0.62%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 54.02 +0.89 +1.68%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.97 +0.89 +1.56%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.97 +0.89 +1.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 +0.50 +1.02%
Buena Vista 3 days 67.99 -0.48 -0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 7 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 16 minutes Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 1 hour americavchina.com
  • 3 hours DUMB IT DOWN-IMPEACHMENT
  • 3 hours Tories on course to win majority
  • 4 hours POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 1 day Greta named Time Magazine "Person of the Year"
  • 2 hours Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 12 hours WTO is effectively neutered. Trump *already* won the trade war against China and WTO is helpless to intervene
  • 8 hours Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 1 day Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year
  • 8 hours Aramco Raises $25.6B in World's Biggest IPO
  • 3 hours China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 2 hours 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019

Breaking News:

Tesla Confident In Sales Despite End Of U.S. Tax Credits

Alt Text

Scientific Breakthrough Could Upend Lithium Market

New scientific research has made…

Alt Text

Big Oil’s Wishlist: The Hottest Oil Auctions In 2020

2020 could see a number…

Alt Text

Permian Drillers Are Struggling To Keep Output Flat

Newer wells in the Permian…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Hits Three-Month High On Trade Deal Optimism

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 13, 2019, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
syncrude

Oil prices rose on Friday to their highest level since mid-September as a ‘phase one’ trade deal between the world’s two largest economies, the United States and China, looks increasingly likely.

At 08:55 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was nearing the US$60 per barrel mark, rising by 1.01 percent to US$59.78.

Brent Crude traded up 1.18 percent at US$64.96, having hit US$65 earlier in the day.

Oil prices haven’t been so high since September 16, when the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure sent prices soaring for a day.

On Friday, prices extended gains made on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States was very close to some sort of a deal with China and as the U.S. had reportedly offered China to roll back some existing tariffs and cancel a new round of tariffs set to take effect on December 15.  

On Thursday, President Trump tweeted “Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!”  

According to people briefed on the protracted U.S.-China trade negotiations by The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. has recently offered to

Beijing to reduce some of the current tariffs by as much as 50 percent, if China pledges to buy big volumes of U.S. agricultural products, protect U.S. intellectual property rights, and allow more access to its financial services sector. Otherwise, there would be no ‘phase one’ deal, according to the WSJ’s sources.  

On Friday, a source confirmed to FOX Business that the U.S. and China had completed a phase one deal, and the tariffs that were set to take effect on December 15 would not be imposed. The teams are still tweaking the details of the partial deal, while negotiations for a phase two deal would take place after the U.S. presidential elections in 2020, according to FOX Business. President Trump is expected to announce some details of a deal later on Friday.

While a partial deal could boost oil demand growth, oversupply continues to be a source of concern, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) warning, again, that a glut is looming next year.

“IEA numbers do call into question how much more upside we could see in prices going into 2020, particularly given the fact that it will not take long for the market to focus on the larger surplus that is estimated over 2Q20, in the absence of OPEC+ action,” Warren Patterson, ING’s Head of Commodities Strategy and Senior Commodities Strategist Wenyu Yao, said on Friday.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Economy Is Signaling An Oil Price Rally

Next Post

Oil Rig Count Rises After String Of Losses
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year

Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year
The OPEC+ Deal Was The First Step To $100 Oil

The OPEC+ Deal Was The First Step To $100 Oil

 Israel's Plan To Bypass The World's Most Critical Oil Chokepoint

Israel's Plan To Bypass The World's Most Critical Oil Chokepoint

 Chevron’s $11 Billion Write Down Is A Warning For The Oil Industry

Chevron’s $11 Billion Write Down Is A Warning For The Oil Industry

 Goldman Sachs Sees Higher Oil Prices In 2020

Goldman Sachs Sees Higher Oil Prices In 2020

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com