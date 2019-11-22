Tesla’s Wicked Truck Could Be A Long-Term Problem For The Stock

Yesterday, after much anticipation and with a great deal of fanfare, Tesla (TSLA) revealed their truck and the launch went about as badly as a launch could go. The consensus view seems to be that it won’t be a huge success, but whether it is or not, the launch and the surrounding narrative may well have done some damage to the stock that will prove to last longer than the truck itself.

In an attempt to demonstrate how tough the “bullet-proof” vehicle is, Elon Musk had someone throw a metal ball at the window. As I am sure most of you have seen by now, the window shattered. That is embarrassing, but if the vehicle was going to be a success, it wouldn’t be because of tough windows. It would be because the “Cybertruck” as it is somewhat strangely named, represented a viable electric alternative to a conventional pickup. It doesn’t.

Not that there is anything wrong with the vehicle. I have obviously not driven one, but I have driven other Tesla models and it is almost impossible to do so without being impressed. The obvious power and instant pickup of even the most basic of Model 3s is really impressive. It is, however, difficult to see how the Tesla truck will appeal to most truck buyers. They aren’t looking for rapid acceleration and luxury.

Then there is the appearance.

The design of the Cybertruck is, I guess you could say, bold. It resembles a cross between a military Humvee and something from a science…