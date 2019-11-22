Elon Musk Presents Tesla’s Craziest Vehicle

Tesla has finally revealed its cybertruck—a vehicle that by all appearances hardly qualifies as a truck—and we’re here to tell you that it’s not for everybody.

Tesla is banking on the fact, however, that the stainless steel craziness that resembles more of a tank than a truck will appeal to someone, as it tries to tap into the most profitable segment of the automobile market in the United States—the truck and SUV market.

Thankfully for Elon Musk, there is a lot of brand loyalty, and no matter what the futuristic oddity of the truck looks like, it will no doubt find some enthusiastic buyers.

The truck supposedly is 9mm-bulletproof if you need that sort of thing, except, that is, for the “Tesla Armor” glass windshield, which unfortunately shattered at the unveiling when a small metal ball was thrown at it.

Tesla’s “Armored Glass” demonstration Spoiler alert: the glass breaks $TSLAQ pic.twitter.com/NR75gOwlxZ — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) November 22, 2019

The starting price for the “entry level” cybertruck, towing capacity 7,500 pounds, will be $39,900--more than the $35,200 MSRP Ford F350, which has a towing capacity of 12,000 for its base model. At the higher end, Tesla is offering the Tri Motor version that prices in at $69,900 that has lots of bells and whistles including two rear electric motors and a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds.

The cybertruck can seat six, a feature upon which it will no doubt compete with the SUV market.

You can make your reservations now for your very own cybertruck if that’s your style, for just a $100 deposit. Deliveries are expected to begin in late 2021, which could be troubling for Tesla, with its electric truck-maker rivals, Rivian and Lordstown Motors, both expecting to have their first trucks available by the end of next year, according to Fox News, who didn’t miss the opportunity to point out that it was denied access to the unveiling.

At the unveiling of the truck, Musk said that “trucks have been the same for a very long time, we wanted to try something different.” Mission accomplished, Mr. Musk.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: