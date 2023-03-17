Tensions Rise Over Russia's Downing Of A U.S. Drone

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 65.88 -2.47 -3.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.09 -2.61 -3.49%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.35 -1.93 -2.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.353 -0.161 -6.40%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.466 -0.037 -1.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.14 +1.63 +2.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.75 -2.47 -3.24%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 68.85 +0.99 +1.46%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.466 -0.037 -1.48%

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.20 -3.81 -4.95%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.17 -3.70 -4.69%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 70.32 +1.73 +2.52%
Graph down Basra Light 472 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.04 +1.39 +1.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.14 +1.63 +2.25%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.14 +1.63 +2.25%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.72 +1.79 +2.45%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.75 -2.47 -3.24%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 53.43 +1.20 +2.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 47.10 +0.74 +1.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 70.50 +0.74 +1.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 68.75 +0.74 +1.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 65.90 +0.74 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 62.60 +0.74 +1.20%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 62.60 +0.74 +1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 63.90 +0.74 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 72.85 +0.74 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 62.20 +0.74 +1.20%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.75 +0.75 +1.17%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 58.50 +0.75 +1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 71.70 -3.55 -4.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 60.88 +0.74 +1.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 64.83 +0.74 +1.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 64.83 +0.74 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.75 +0.75 +1.17%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 74.66 +0.74 +1.00%

Four Out Of Six French Refineries To Stop Operations As Strikes Escalate

Oil Markets Are Fully Focused On Interest Rate Hikes

Oil Markets Are Fully Focused On Interest Rate Hikes

Uncertainty is dominating oil markets…

The Environmental Implications Of A Hydrogen Economy

The Environmental Implications Of A Hydrogen Economy

A new study suggests that…

Oil Prices Begin To Bounce Back Following Dramatic Drop

Oil Prices Begin To Bounce Back Following Dramatic Drop

Oil prices began to rebound…

Tensions Rise Over Russia's Downing Of A U.S. Drone

By Editorial Dept - Mar 17, 2023, 8:02 AM CDT
Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

The diplomatic spat continues over Russia’s downing of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday. While the Russians deny having come into contact with the drone, EU officials say two Russian Su-27 aircraft were flying over international waters over the Black Sea and dumped fuel on the drone, flying in front of it, hitting the propeller and forcing it down. Moscow warned the U.S. to refrain from media “speculation” and flying near Russia’s borders. The incident has sparked talk of escalation between Russia and NATO. Ukraine has since reported that Russia has deployed 20 ships to the Black Sea, including missile carriers and auxiliary fleet ships, which are ostensibly being used to search for the downed drone, whose technology Washington is hoping to keep out of Moscow’s hands.

We have noted in earlier briefings this year that Baghdad appeared to be letting up on its legal pressure on Erbil over the Kurds’ unilateral oil activities, and this week we saw more concrete movement on that front. Iraq’s new prime minister, Mohammed Al-Sudani, said earlier this week that the two sides had reached a comprehensive agreement and that total oil revenues for oil produced in the Iraqi Region of Kurdistan are being deposited into a bank account supervised by Baghdad, the Federal government. At the same time, the Iraqi PM ensured the transfer of some $300 million to the Kurdish government, despite…

