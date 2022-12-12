Supply Uncertainty Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.37 -0.65 -0.92%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.37 -0.73 -0.96%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.53 -0.87 -1.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.955 +0.710 +11.37%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.030 -0.026 -1.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 3 days 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.030 -0.026 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 70.91 -1.02 -1.42%
Graph down Murban 3 days 75.13 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 72.88 +0.77 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 377 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 76.08 +1.21 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 3 days 75.13 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 45.23 -0.40 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 49.77 -0.44 -0.88%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 73.17 -0.44 -0.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 71.42 -0.44 -0.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 68.57 -0.44 -0.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 65.27 -0.44 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 65.27 -0.44 -0.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 66.57 -0.44 -0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 75.52 -0.44 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 64.87 -0.44 -0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 4 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Environmentalists Attempt To Halt UK Oil And Gas Licensing Round

Trafigura: Europe Will Need To Import Huge Volumes Of LNG In 2023

Trafigura: Europe Will Need To Import Huge Volumes Of LNG In 2023

With the plunge in Russian…

Big Oil Is Preparing To Spend A Lot More In 2023

Big Oil Is Preparing To Spend A Lot More In 2023

The majority of large oil…

Solar Stocks On The Move As Tariff Probe Fears Fade

Solar Stocks On The Move As Tariff Probe Fears Fade

Solar stocks are once again…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Supply Uncertainty Pushes Oil Prices Higher

By Irina Slav - Dec 12, 2022, 1:22 AM CST
  • Oil prices started the week with a slight gain as supply uncertainty helped to halt last week’s downward momentum.
  • The shutdown of the keystone pipeline and uncertainty regarding how the G7 price cap will influence Russian exports are the main bullish factors for oil.
  • Last week. fear of significant demand destruction due to a global recession helped to push oil prices to the lowest level since December 2021.
Join Our Community

Crude oil began trading this week with a gain, pushed higher by the shutdown of the Keystone pipeline and uncertainty around the consequences of the G7 price cap on Russian oil exports.

Brent crude was trading close to $76.50 per barrel at the time of writing, with West Texas Intermediate at close to $71.60 per barrel, both up by more than 1 percent from Friday’s close. Last week, the benchmarks fell to the lowest since December last year.

The biggest driver for the last few weekly declines has been fear of a global recession, which would affect demand adversely. This fear has also been noted as reason for the limited gains oil has made following otherwise bullish news such as Russia’s reiteration that it would not export oil to price cap enforcers and China’s post-Covid reopening.

Even the news that OPEC+ had once again missed its production quota, and by quite a significant margin, failed to elicit a strong response from oil traders.

A survey from Argus showed on Friday that oil production in OPEC+ had fallen to 38.29 million barrels daily in November. This was 1.81 million bpd below the group’s updated, lower, quota.

What’s perhaps more worrying, although not surprising, is that it was OPEC that accounted for the decline while non-OPEC members of the wider pact saw their output increase in November. Kazakhstan’s output rose by 330,000 bpd while Russia saw its production inch up by 190,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, TC Energy shut down the Keystone pipeline after a leak was detected in Nebraska and did not give a timeline for the restart of the oil transport channel, fueling concern about supply in the United States. Keystone carries some 600,000 bpd of Canadian crude to the United States.

"Oil prices are higher as the Keystone pipeline remains shut, China's COVID controls ease and on concerns that Russia could reduce output," Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya told Reuters earlier today.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Supertanker Rates Are Suddenly Crashing

Next Post

The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts
Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited
Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.

Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com