Spending Jeff Bezos’ $10 Billion For Climate Change

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 23 hours 44.76 -2.33 -4.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 23 hours 49.67 -2.06 -3.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 hours 1.684 -0.068 -3.88%
Graph down Mars US 23 hours 45.21 -2.28 -4.80%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 51.89 -2.12 -3.93%
Graph down Urals 2 days 46.60 -2.75 -5.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 42.05 -1.41 -3.24%
Chart Natural Gas 23 hours 1.684 -0.068 -3.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 49.00 -1.52 -3.01%
Graph down Murban 2 days 51.00 -1.59 -3.02%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 42.04 -1.83 -4.17%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 51.32 -2.24 -4.18%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 50.87 -1.52 -2.90%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Girassol 2 days 49.95 -1.67 -3.24%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 51.89 -2.12 -3.93%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 31.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.69 -1.64 -4.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 47.94 -1.64 -3.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 47.49 -1.64 -3.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 42.84 -1.64 -3.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 37.09 -1.64 -4.23%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 37.09 -1.64 -4.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 41.34 -1.64 -3.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 46.09 -1.64 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 37.59 -1.64 -4.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 41.00 -2.50 -5.75%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 34.75 -2.50 -6.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 51.87 -1.72 -3.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 38.71 -2.33 -5.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 42.66 -2.33 -5.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 42.66 -2.33 -5.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 41.00 -2.50 -5.75%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 37.25 -1.75 -4.49%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 54.82 -1.64 -2.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 10 minutes Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 30 mins On Venezuela
  • 6 mins "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 9 hours CCP holding back virus data . . . . . . Spanish Flu 1918 MUTATED, Came in 3 waves, Lasted 14 months and killed upward 5% World population
  • 2 days Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 1 min The Great Recession recovery wasn't powered by Obama; it was oil and gas
  • 5 hours Gold.
  • 8 hours WTI are we seeing the perfect storm
  • 18 hours Engineering, Politics and Political Correctness from Down Under
  • 1 day I Love Hills
  • 13 hours So the west is winning, is it? Only if you’re a delusional Trump toady, Mr Pompeo, by Simon Tisdall
  • 2 days Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 2 days Oil and gas producers fire back at Democratic presidential candidates.

Breaking News:

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

Alt Text

Restarting China’s Economy

As oil demand growth threatens…

Alt Text

Supersizing The Solar Industry

After a couple of failed…

Alt Text

3 Energy Sectors Most Threatened By The Coronavirus

Energy markets are reeling from…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Spending Jeff Bezos’ $10 Billion For Climate Change

By Robert Rapier - Feb 29, 2020, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Bezos

Last week Jeff Bezos, founder, president and CEO of Amazon — and the world’s richest person — announced in an Instagram post that he would commit $10 billion toward fighting climate change.

“Today, I’m thrilled to announce I am launching the Bezos Earth Fund. Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation-states, global organizations, and individuals.

I’m committing $10 billion to start and will begin issuing grants this summer. Earth is the one thing we all have in common — let’s protect it, together.”

Bezos gives some general idea of where that money will be spent, but the details are important. $10 billion is certainly a lot of money. It’s bound to attract many grifters and rent-seekers. So it’s important to consider where Bezos could get the most impact for the money he spends. Related: The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

But first, even though $10 billion is a lot of money, for perspective the world spends that much on oil every two days. There is a tremendous amount of money fueling CO2 emissions, and it’s going to take a lot to combat that.

So the first thing Bezos should do is leverage this money to the greatest extent possible. In my estimation, it’s going to take many trillions of dollars and a multi-pronged approach to address the issue. He should (and probably will) get other wealthy people and organizations to match some of his contribution, and he should require those seeking funds to put up some matching funds.

But then where should he direct this money for maximum benefit?

It may be helpful to distinguish between two major categories of CO2 emissions. The increase in atmospheric CO2 since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution has primarily come from developed nations. The U.S. is responsible for the largest share of CO2 in the atmosphere among all countries (although China is on track to surpass us).

But current and future emissions are being driven by developing countries. Currently the Asia Pacific region — home to more than 60% of the world’s population — emits about double the combined CO2 of the U.S. and the EU.

Thus, there are two big targets here: Reducing ongoing emissions, and removing CO2 that is already in the atmosphere. The latter is a huge challenge that I will discuss here.

Because CO2 exists at a low concentration in the atmosphere — about 410 parts per million (PPM) — a lot of air has to be processed to remove the CO2.

Sometimes I use the following analogy to illustrate the challenge. There are an estimated 25 billion ounces of gold dissolved in the ocean, which is about 10 times the total amount of gold that has been mined throughout history. At current prices, that gold is worth many trillions of dollars. That gold is there for the taking.

But the gold exists at a dilute concentration, so a lot of water has to be processed to access the small amount of gold in each gallon. And while people have been running scams related to the ocean’s dissolved gold for over 100 years, the cost of extracting and separating it has always been greater than the value of the gold. So there still isn’t a commercially viable process for extracting the ocean’s gold.

The same is true for many schemes that would remove CO2 from the atmosphere. At face value, they may seem to do so, but a full accounting may reveal that they have huge energy costs, which could result in more net CO2 emissions.

The best process nature created for removing CO2 is plant growth. This process takes atmospheric CO2 and converts it through photosynthesis into biomass. But it’s a slow process, and it doesn’t permanently sequester the CO2. Eventually, most of the biomass once again becomes CO2.

Enter artificial photosynthesis. Many researchers are working on processes to mimic photosynthesis to convert CO2 and solar energy into useful products.

Harvard University chemistry professor Daniel Nocera has been one of the pioneers in this field, most recently using artificial synthesis to convert CO2 and solar energy into fuels. Related: Shale Decline Inevitable As Oil Prices Crash

There are others working in this field, but commercialization isn’t yet within reach. However, the prize is large, and I would certainly direct some of Bezos’ funding into this area.

But, since there is already a process capable of doing this naturally, I would also direct funds into reforesting certain areas. The Trillion Tree Campaign is likely one of the lowest cost initiatives that could remove CO2 from the atmosphere and at least bind it up for decades. It’s not a permanent solution, but it buys time.

There are a number of other technically viable schemes for removing CO2 from the atmosphere, but most have little chance of commercial viability — or they may even actually make the problem worse when a full energy accounting is done.

So I think photosynthesis — both natural and artificial — is the lowest-hanging fruit when it comes to the current CO2 inventory in the atmosphere.

But what about ongoing CO2 emissions? That requires different solutions and will be the subject of Part II of this article.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

Next Post

What’s Next For Omani Oil?
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger
The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

 Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

 The Dark Side Of Hydropower

The Dark Side Of Hydropower

 This Country Could Soon Become The Biggest Buyer Of U.S. Oil

This Country Could Soon Become The Biggest Buyer Of U.S. Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com