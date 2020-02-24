What Iran’s Election Result Means For Oil Markets

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 51.43 -1.95 -3.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 mins 55.77 -2.17 -3.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 1.843 -0.074 -3.86%
Graph down Mars US 36 mins 52.38 -2.00 -3.68%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 58.17 -0.77 -1.31%
Graph up Urals 4 days 56.00 +0.10 +0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 56.46 -0.41 -0.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 56.46 -0.41 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 48.47 -0.68 -1.38%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 1.843 -0.074 -3.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 56.68 -0.44 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 4 days 58.47 -0.20 -0.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 50.28 -1.61 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 60.31 -0.74 -1.21%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 59.19 -1.83 -3.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Girassol 4 days 57.91 -1.72 -2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 58.17 -0.77 -1.31%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.88 -0.50 -1.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 51.78 -0.50 -0.96%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 53.78 -0.50 -0.92%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 45.98 -0.50 -1.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 41.38 -0.50 -1.19%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 41.38 -0.50 -1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 45.38 -0.50 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 49.88 -0.50 -0.99%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 41.38 -0.50 -1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 56.46 -0.41 -0.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 48.00 -2.00 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 41.75 -2.00 -4.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 57.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 45.38 -1.95 -4.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.33 -1.95 -3.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.33 -1.95 -3.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 48.00 -2.00 -4.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 43.75 -0.25 -0.57%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 61.11 -0.40 -0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 11 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 19 mins So the west is winning, is it? Only if you’re a delusional Trump toady, Mr Pompeo, by Simon Tisdall
  • 3 hours Fight with American ignorance, Part 1: US is a Republic, it is not a Democracy
  • 56 mins Blowout videos
  • 16 hours Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 1 hour Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 6 hours CDC covid19 coverup?
  • 8 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 2 hours The Arithmetic Of Fracking
  • 7 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 15 hours Shorting Gold
  • 1 day Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 1 day Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 2 days Step Forward: Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15

Breaking News:

Rosneft May Have Terminated Oil Supply Deal With China CEFC

Alt Text

Libyan General Haftar Surprises Putin & Erdogan: Rejects Peace Deal

Monday’s Libya peace talks in…

Alt Text

The Most Successful Oil Economy That’s Moving Away From Oil

The UAE has made a…

Alt Text

Is Iraq About To Become A Chinese Client State?

China has taken yet another…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Iran’s Election Result Means For Oil Markets

By Simon Watkins - Feb 24, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Iranian flag

Ever since the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was agreed in principle in 2015 by Iran and the P5+1 group of nations (U.S., U.K., France, Russia, and China plus Germany), the Islamic Republic has teetered between fully committing to being a moderate, Western-friendly regime or a hardline, anti-West but pro-Russia and China state. The strong showing in last week’s four-yearly parliamentary elections of the hardline (‘Principlist’) faction, comprising religious conservatives supported by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC), portends a decisive shift towards the latter hardline state model, reinforced by the existing political structure of the country.

It is true that the specific powers of Iran’s 290-member parliament (Majlis) are not as extensive as those of the parliaments of many other countries but it is also true that with at least 220 members being hardline conservatives the result of the latest four-yearly election that took place last week will have enormous repercussions for Iran’s foreign and domestic policies for years to come. Such a hardline philosophical view will serve only to reinforce the same hardline conservative inclination that is already entrenched in the fact that all of the legislation passed by Iran’s parliament then needs to be approved by the Guardian Council of the Constitution. This is a 12-member body that acts in the manner of a general constitutional overseer, with half of its membership always being Shia theologians directly chosen by the Supreme Leader – currently, Ali Khamenei – himself. The other six members are lawyers selected by the head of the judiciary, who is, in turn, also directly appointed by the Supreme Leader. In practical terms, then, Iran’s parliament has tended to deal with domestic issues only – albeit not those related to state security – with the bigger picture issues, such as foreign policy (including major policy programmes relating to the oil and gas sector) being decided in practice between the senior commanders of the IRGC and the President and his closest allies, with the resulting recommendation being made to the Supreme Leader, who then formally makes the decision. Related: Can’t Afford An EV? You’re Paying For It Anyway

In broad terms, from when current President Hassan Rouhani assumed his first presidential term in August 2013 to the middle of 2017, the moderate, pro-West faction held sway, both with the public and with Supreme Leader Khamenei, according to a source who works closely with Iran’s government. “Rouhani came to power on a big popular mandate of increasing civil rights, improving the economy, and re-engaging more fully with the West, and the IRGC had little choice but to take a back seat,” he told OilPrice.com last week. “He [Rouhani] was able to maintain this momentum as the JCPOA was first agreed in principle in 2015, then implemented a year later, and then for the next year or so news came virtually every week of a new foreign company signing an MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] for this or that oil or gas field or other business, so he was even more popular at that point, which is how he won the second term, and the Supreme Leader was backing him,” he added.

Indeed, in May 2017 when he won a landslide victory against a range of strong conservative opponents – including the relatively popular and IRGC-favoured Ebrahim Raisi – Rouhani was probably at the peak of his powers but it was only shortly afterwards, bolstered by this win, that he made a terrible mistake. “It was then that he decided, along with senior members of his closest supporters, that in order to finalise a lot of the deals that had been agreed in principle with foreign firms – in the oil and gas sector but in other sectors as well – he needed to start to cut back the powers and the scope of interests of the IRGC,” said the Iran source. “This was in line with what countries like that U.S. and the U.K. were pushing for in order for more involvement from their companies, although other Western powers – like France, Germany, Italy, Spain and so on – had already started to deal again with Iran,” he added. “However, Rouhani began to push for the IRGC to start to scale back its interests in the huge range of businesses,” he underlined.

Even prior to the implementation of the JCPOA in January 2016, evidence was given to a sub-committee of the U.S.’s House Committee on Foreign Affairs that the IRGC had significant ownership shares in 27 companies that were publicly traded on the Tehran Stock Exchange at that time and that the IRGC had placed top commanders at the heart of more than 200 Iranian companies. According to the testimony, the IRGC at that point was active in the Iranian oil, gas, petrochemical, automotive, transportation, telecommunications, construction, and metals and mining sectors. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control, in September 2012, described the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) itself as an “agent or affiliate” of the IRGC and therefore subject to sanctions under the ‘Iran Threat Reduction Act’. Related: Oil Trading Giant Sees Oil Price Recovery Later This Year

This existential challenge to the IRGC was compounded in the middle of 2017 when Rouhani and his closest advisers let it be known to the senior commanders of the IRGC that he eventually wanted them to disband as a standalone group and become just a part of the regular army, with no privileges and no business interests at all, according to the Iran source. Shortly after this, the IRGC resumed ballistic missile testing – specifically cited by the U.S. as being something that it would not tolerate - showcasing new weapons (including a new guidance system upgrade compatible with the Fateh-110 and Zelzal series of missiles and rockets), and at the same time going after Rouhani’s key man in Iran’s key sector of oil and gas, Bijan Zanganeh. Given that it was these IRGC-related activities and the resulting re-imposing economy-crushing sanctions on Iran that led to the U.S. unilaterally withdrawing from the JCPOA in May 2018 in the first place, it was ironic to say the least that in December Zanganeh faced impeachment from the Iranian parliament’s energy committee over the government’s decision to raise gasoline prices by at least 50 per cent, which prompted widespread protests. “This manoeuvre was designed to show that the IRGC was not going to go anywhere quietly and that it was absolutely set upon re-imposing its own influence on Iran,” the Iran source told OilPrice.com last week. It was the IRGC as well that was strongly implicated in the 14 September attacks against Saudi oil facilities that came at a time when hopes were high that the U.S. and Iran were set to sit down at the negotiating table, following a high-level prisoner exchange in Switzerland.

As it now stands, then, the strong showing of the hardliners in last week’s parliamentary elections lays down a marker by the IRGC that although some rapprochement with the West might be tolerated – provided that it is deal-specific and not part of a broader effort to moderate Iran – in reality it is more likely that Iran will continue to drift into the geopolitical orbit of Russia and China. This has been evidenced since the decline in Rouhani’s effective power from the middle of 2017, with deals being cancelled by Western companies, and then taken up by Russian or Chinese ones, as has been exclusively and deeply analysed by OilPrcie.com.

There is an argument that the relatively low turnout (just over 42.5 per cent, the first time it has dipped below 50 per cent since the 1979 revolution) amongst Iran’s 58 million voters (from a total population of 84 million people) might be indicative of some sort of protest against the tightening grip of the IRGC but this is a non-sequitur. “The electorate is tired of the IRGC, yes, but tired as well of the lack of real economic results that came to them as a result of Rouhani’s more moderate policies and re-engagement with the West,” said the Iran source. Moreover, with Rouhani not allowed under the constitution to run in next year’s presidential elections, the moderates will not have a recognisable figurehead for their cause. “And the U.S.’s attempt to cause some sort of change in Iranian politics towards the moderate philosophy by continuing to squeeze the economy only encourages patriotism as although Iranians don’t necessarily like the IRGC or the moderates, they do love their country, and they don’t like being pushed around, and they are used to making do without things,” the Iran source concluded.

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making

A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making
Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

 UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger

 Three Innovations To Upend The Energy Storage Market

Three Innovations To Upend The Energy Storage Market

 Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com