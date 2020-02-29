What’s Next For Omani Oil?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 23 hours 44.76 -2.33 -4.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 23 hours 49.67 -2.06 -3.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 hours 1.684 -0.068 -3.88%
Graph down Mars US 23 hours 45.21 -2.28 -4.80%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 51.89 -2.12 -3.93%
Graph down Urals 2 days 46.60 -2.75 -5.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 42.05 -1.41 -3.24%
Chart Natural Gas 23 hours 1.684 -0.068 -3.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 49.00 -1.52 -3.01%
Graph down Murban 2 days 51.00 -1.59 -3.02%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 42.04 -1.83 -4.17%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 51.32 -2.24 -4.18%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 50.87 -1.52 -2.90%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Girassol 2 days 49.95 -1.67 -3.24%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 51.89 -2.12 -3.93%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 31.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.69 -1.64 -4.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 47.94 -1.64 -3.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 47.49 -1.64 -3.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 42.84 -1.64 -3.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 37.09 -1.64 -4.23%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 37.09 -1.64 -4.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 41.34 -1.64 -3.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 46.09 -1.64 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 37.59 -1.64 -4.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 41.00 -2.50 -5.75%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 34.75 -2.50 -6.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 51.87 -1.72 -3.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 38.71 -2.33 -5.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 42.66 -2.33 -5.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 42.66 -2.33 -5.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 41.00 -2.50 -5.75%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 37.25 -1.75 -4.49%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 54.82 -1.64 -2.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 10 minutes Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 30 mins On Venezuela
  • 6 mins "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 9 hours CCP holding back virus data . . . . . . Spanish Flu 1918 MUTATED, Came in 3 waves, Lasted 14 months and killed upward 5% World population
  • 2 days Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 1 min The Great Recession recovery wasn't powered by Obama; it was oil and gas
  • 5 hours Gold.
  • 8 hours WTI are we seeing the perfect storm
  • 18 hours Engineering, Politics and Political Correctness from Down Under
  • 1 day I Love Hills
  • 13 hours So the west is winning, is it? Only if you’re a delusional Trump toady, Mr Pompeo, by Simon Tisdall
  • 2 days Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 2 days Oil and gas producers fire back at Democratic presidential candidates.

Breaking News:

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

Alt Text

The Rise Of Resource Nationalism

The world is becoming increasingly…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Set For Worst Weekly Plunge In Four Years

Oil prices sank for a…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia’s Fight To Retain Regional Power

The power dynamics in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What’s Next For Omani Oil?

By Viktor Katona - Feb 29, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Omani Oil

On January 10, 2020 Qaboos bin Said, the Sultan of Oman passed away, leaving no heir. The official Omani legal statute would have provided the extended royal family 3 days to decide on the successor, in the absence of which they would need to open an envelope that the Sultan had farsightedly sealed three years ago. This never happened, of course. As soon as the Sultan passed away, being brought back from Belgium in terminal condition, the envelope was opened and Qaboos’ cousin, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said was announced as the new ruler of Oman. Despite Haitham having substantial foreign policy experience, having spent almost two decades at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, his ascent begs the question whether Oman will be able to maintain its oil and gas stature.

If the first couple of weeks of Sultan Haitham in power are anything to go by, continuity is the crucial concept of Haitham’s oil policy. Building upon the tenets of Qaboos’ policy of non-alignment, Sultan Haitham would need to keep Oman’s neutrality in incendiary Middle Eastern issues. Yet he does not command the same level of trust and respect as Qaboos did, which might complicate matters a bit – especially given the necessity of bold economic decisions. It is one thing to balance geopolitically between neighboring Saudi Arabia and fellow Shiite Iran, yet an altogether different one to introduce long-mooted taxes and other basic forms of government revenue all the while extending and fortifying the domestic market.

Oman’s oil production is curtailed by the relative smallness of its reserves compared to other Middle Eastern peers – at 5.4 billion barrels, they have a production-to-reserves ratio of 15 years. Despite not being a member of OPEC, Oman has been meticulously sticking to its production quota ever since the onset of OPEC+ production curtailments. It committed to a quota of 970kbpd, quite sagely, since there’s almost no spare production capacity above that level anyway. Should the OPEC+ commitments remain in force going forward, Oman would be certainly welcoming it – almost all new production streams coming onstream in the short-to-mid-term are in the condensates category, exempt from the OPEC+ pact. In the long-term production rates are expected to fall gradually, however the demand side might present a challenge or two even before that. Related: The Complete Guide To FID’s

Coronavirus will most probably be the first complex test of Sultan Haitham’s flexibility. The thing is that Oman is the most China-dependent Middle Eastern oil producer – if Iraq supplies 23% of its exports to China and Saudi Arabia does so for 17%, Oman averaged 95% last year (a full 100% in the first half of 2019). The sudden drop in Chinese demand, with some analysts claiming that February demand might decrease by as much as 4mbpd, did not impact Omani supplies as of today but might easily do if the virus-induced ramifications get protracted. Yet as Oman’s oil and gas minister has stated, there’s always the option of exporting it elsewhere, especially given that most of the China deliveries were done by traders, not the Omani NOC.

Graph 1. Omani Crude Exports in 2017-2020 (million barrels per day).

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Thomson Reuters.

The bigger problem is that coronavirus dropped oil prices to the $50 per barrel range, i.e. with all Brent-Dubai differentials accounted for, Oman might be actually moving into negative territory in terms of balancing its budget (calculated at the annual average crude price of $58 per barrel). And even though Sultan Haitham was actually the one spearheading the Oman 2040 Vision, oil and gas still accounts for some 80% of government revenues. With an overwhelmingly young population that does not feel constrained in terms of letting itself heard, Sultan Haitham would need to implement potentially explosive measures.

Optimizing the bloated public sector, with almost 10% of the national GDP spent on paying the country’s bureaucracy, introducing the long-delayed VAT, eliminating the concept of free money to the populace so as to appease it – just a couple of ideas which are necessary but very unlikely given the circumstances. So what instruments does Oman have at hand to keep afloat? As odd as it may sound, the future of Omani oil might be the development of its natural gas. Oman has one of the most commercially attractive E&P terms in the Middle East and is widely expected to uphold that status. All but one of the exploration licenses in the 2016-2017 bidding sessions was allocated, a testament to the persisting interest of majors to invest in Oman. Related: U.S. Gasoline Prices Jump On Outages At Major Oil Refineries

Oman is believed to hold some 23.5 Trillion cubic feet (TCf) of gas, equating to an R/P ratio of 19 years. The Omani authorities have introduced mixed-status contracts, whereby the development of oil and associated gas is allocated separately from non-associated natural gas. It is exactly the latter that has seen a flurry of activity recently – Total has signed up to developing gas deposits in Block 12, Shell and Total have clinched deals on Blocks 10 and 11, all the while the BP-controlled Khazzan tight gas field is expected to reach phase-two production this year. A steady and gradually increasing stream of Omani LNG might alleviate Oman’s budget constraints and allow for a gradual introduction of reformist measures, i.e. gradual introduction of income taxes and elimination of handouts.

Oil might still come back into the equation. The Italian major ENI has started drilling its offshore Block 52 which might kick-start a new wave of offshore projects. Technically, Oman has already registered its first-ever offshore discovery, with Masirah Oil spudding the Yumna-1 well in 2014. Should the drilling activity lead to a palpable upgrade in Oman’s offshore reserve base, deepwater drilling might become the new well-spudding hotspot. The $9.5 billion investment into the upgrade of the Sohar Refinery and into the $6.5 billion Liwa Plastics Complex necessitate that Oman’s oil flow remains steady in the upcoming years and decades, too. All the economy diversification goals notwithstanding, oil and gas will be Sultan Haitham’s crucial policy tools, too.

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Spending Jeff Bezos’ $10 Billion For Climate Change
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger
The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

 Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

 The Dark Side Of Hydropower

The Dark Side Of Hydropower

 This Country Could Soon Become The Biggest Buyer Of U.S. Oil

This Country Could Soon Become The Biggest Buyer Of U.S. Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com